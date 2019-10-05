Griz vs. ISU

Around the Big Sky ...

• At Missoula, quarterback Dalton Sneed brushed aside a tough first quarter and threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns to push No. 8 Montana past Idaho State 59-20. Sneed, a senior, completed 26 of 41 passes while leading the Grizzlies (5-1, 2-0 Big Sky) back from a 17-0 deficit. He was also his team's leading rusher, piling up 67 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Sneed finished with a career-best 464 yards of total offense as the upset-minded Bengals (2-3, 1-1) fell off the pace after forcing three first-quarter punts.

• At San Luis Obispo, Calif., Travis Jonsen ran in the game-winning touchdown from 9 yards and No. 6 Montana State blew a 21-point lead but hung on to beat Cal Poly 34-28. Cal Poly (2-3, 1-1) had the ball first in OT, but Colton Theaker missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. MSU (5-1, 2-0) needed three plays, all Jonsen runs, to get to the end zone for the win. Drew Hernandez's 3-yard run tied it at 28 for Cal Poly with 7:05 left in regulation. The teams traded punts, Montana State's Tristan Bailey then missed a 50-yard field goal attempt and Jalen Hamler threw an interception that ended Cal Poly's drive at the Montana State 39 with 8 seconds left.

• At Sacramento, Calif., Kevin Thomson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to help Sacramento State beat No. 22 Eastern Washington 48-27. Thomson scored for the Hornets (3-2, 1-0) on a 2-yard keeper to make it 41-27 with 6:16 left in the game. The Eagles (2-4, 1-1) drove to the 16 but Dariyn Choates strip sacked Eric Barriere and George Obinna recovered and returned it 66 yards for the Hornets' second defensive touchdown with 2:18 left in the game.

• At Flagstaff, Ariz., Chase Cookus threw for 406 yards with five touchdown passes, three of them in the third quarter, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 41-23. After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1) scored 24 points in the third quarter and led 34-20 heading into the fourth. Cookus threw TD passes of 61 and 16 yards to Brandon Porter and 51 yards to Stacy Chukwumezie in the explosive period. Cookus added a 14-yard scoring pass to Ceejhay French-Love for NAU's final score. In three home games against Northern Colorado, Cookus -- a fifth-year senior -- passed for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns.

• At Moscow, Idaho, Kris Jackson's late touchdown gave No. 4 Weber State the points it needed to hold off Idaho 41-35. Idaho (2-4, 0-2) got within 34-28 on Mason Petrino's 1-yard run with 3:19 to go before Jackson scored the necessary insurance touchdown on an 18-yard run. The Vandals followed Jackson's score with a 97-yard kickoff return by Nick Romano but an ensuing onside bounded out of bounds.

• At Grand Forks, N.D., Brady Leach kicked a go-ahead 46-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining, atoning for an earlier miss, and North Dakota held on to defeat No. 12 UC Davis 38-36. The Aggies drove to the UND 30 with less than a minute remaining but a false-start penalty on third down and a delay-of-game penalty on fourth down left them facing fourth-and-14 from the 40. Jake Maier threw incomplete on fourth down and the Fighting Hawks held on for the homecoming win. UC Davis, which three weeks ago was ranked No. 4 in FCS, lost its third consecutive game.

• At Portland, Ore., Davis Alexander threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Sirgeo Hoffman added two touchdown runs to power Portland State to a 52-31 victory over Southern Utah. The Vikings (3-3, 1-1) started fast and never looked back against the Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-2). Portland State used Cody Williams' 37-yard field goal and Hoffman's 2-yard TD run to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Following Hoffman's score, Southern Utah drove 66 yards in 15 plays with Chris Helbig passing to Lance Lawson for a 5-yard score to get the Thunderbirds within 10-7 just 17 seconds into the second quarter. Portland State then scored 28 straight points to lead 38-10 at the half. 

How AP Top 25 fared

1. Alabama (5-0), idle 

2. Clemson (5-0), idle 

3. Georgia (5-0) beat Tennessee, 43-14

4. Ohio State (60) beat No. 25 Michigan State, 34-10 

5. LSU (5-0) beat Utah State, 42-6

6. Oklahoma (5-0) beat Kansas, 45-20

7. Auburn (5-1) lost to No. 10 Florida, 24-13

8. Wisconsin (5-0) beat Kent State, 48-0

9. Notre Dame (4-1) beat Bowling Green, 52-0

10. Florida (6-0) beat No. 7 Auburn, 24-13

11. Texas (4-1) beat West Virginia, 42-31

12. Penn State (5-0) beat Purdue, 35-7

13. Oregon (4-1) beat California, 17-7

14. Iowa (4-1) lost to No. 19 Michigan, 10-3

15. Washington (4-2) lost to Stanford, 23-13

16. Boise State (5-0) beat UNLV, 38-13

17. Utah (4-1), idle

18. UCF (4-2) lost to Cincinnati, 27-24 (Friday)

19. Michigan (4-1) beat No. 14 Iowa, 10-3

20. Arizona State (4-1), idle 

21. Oklahoma State (4-2) lost to Texas Tech, 45-35

22. Wake Forest (5-0), idle 

23. Virginia (4-1), idle 

24. SMU (6-0) beat Tulsa, 43-37 (3OT)

25. Michigan State (4-2) lost to No. 4 Ohio State, 34-10

(tie) Texas A&M (3-2), idle

How STATS FCS Top 25 fared

1. North Dakota State (5-0) beat No. 10 Illinois State, 37-3

2. James Madison (5-1) beat No. 24 Stony Brook, 45-38 (OT)

3. South Dakota State (4-1) beat Southern Illinois, 28-10

4. Weber State (3-2) beat Idaho, 41-35

5. Villanova (6-0) beat William & Mary, 35-28

6. Montana State (5-1) beat Cal Poly, 34-28 (OT)

7. Kennesaw State (4-1), idle 

8. Montana (5-1) beat Idaho State, 59-20

9. Towson (3-2), idle 

10. Illinois State (3-2) lost to No. 1 North Dakota State, 37-3

11. Central Arkansas (3-2) lost to No. 16 Nicholls, 34-14

12. UC Davis (2-4) lost to North Dakota, 38-36

13. Northern Iowa (3-2) beat No. 18 Youngstown State, 21-14

14. Furman (4-2) beat Samford, 58-14

15. North Carolina A&T (4-1) beat Norfolks State, 58-19

16. Nicholls (3-2) beat No. 11 Central Arkansas, 34-14

17. SE Louisiana (3-2) lost to McNeese, 38-34

18. Youngstown State (4-1) lost to No. 13 Northern Iowa, 21-14

19. Delaware (3-2), idle 

20. Maine (2-3), idle 

21. Jacksonville State (4-2) beat Tennessee State, 31-23

22. Eastern Washington (2-4) lost to Sacramento State, 48-27

23. SE Missouri State (3-2) beat Tennessee Tech, 43-37 (2OT)

24. Stony Brook (4-2) lost to No. 2 James Madison, 45-38

25. Princeton (3-0) beat Columbia, 21-10

