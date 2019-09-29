Around the Big Sky ...
• At Bozeman, Travis Jonsen ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Montana State back from a 21-0 first-half deficit to a 49-31 win over Northern Arizona. The Bobcats (4-1) still trailed 31-14 midway through the third quarter, but they rattled off 35 unanswered points behind a prolific run game that produced 244 yards in the second half. MSU ran 22 straight rushing plays at one point during the second half. NAU (2-3) scored the first three touchdowns, with two coming off MSU turnovers, including Taylor Powell's pick-6 off Tucker Rovig to spot the Lumberjacks a 7-0 lead. MSU's Logan Jones fumbled the ball two possessions later and NAU marched 56 yards to go up 21-0.
• At Davis, Calif., Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and No. 18 Montana took advantage of two turnovers early in the second half to pull away for a 45-20 win over No. 4 UC Davis in a battle of top 25 FCS teams. The Grizzlies scored on a 62-yard bomb from Sneed to Samuel Akem on the third play of the second half to take a 24-7 lead. Davis lost fumbles on its next two possessions and Sneed capitalized with touchdown passes to Jerry Louie-McGee. Sneed finished 22 of 33 for 268 yards and rushed for another 81 yards as the 18th-ranked Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) finished with 528 yards of total offense.
• At Cheney, Wash., senior Antoine Custer Jr. and freshman Silas Perreiah combined for 260 yards rushing and four touchdowns and No. 21 Eastern Washington defeated North Dakota 35-20. Played in near blizzard-like conditions with 20 mph winds and a mixture of snow and rain, the Eagles, playing the 1,000th game in school history, gained 284 of their 377 total yards on the ground and the defense forced six turnovers. Custer had 28 carries for 134 yards and three short touchdowns in the first half. Silas, a candidate to red-shirt when the Eagles (2-3, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) had depth at running back, picked up 126 yards on 23 carries and scored the clinching touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
• At Ogden, Utah, Kaden Jenks hit Rashid Shaheed for a 73-yard touchdown on No. 5 Weber State's first play from scrimmage and the Wildcats led the rest of the way in their 29-17 win over No. 9 Northern Iowa. Jenks finished 19-of-29 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Weber State (2-2) scored on its first five drives to open a 27-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
• At Greeley, Colo., Jace Bobo's interception helped set up Ben Raybon's 32-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining and Northern Colorado beat Idaho 27-24 in the Big Sky opener for both teams. Northern Colorado (1-4, 1-0) trailed 24-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter. Jacob Knipp was 14-of-23 passing for 250 yards with two touchdown passes for the Bears. Milo Hall ran for 135 yards on 39 carries and scored on a 2-yard run that tied the game with 7:10 to play. Mason Petrino was 19 of 33 for 227 yards passing and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but threw all three interceptions for Idaho (2-3, 0-1).
• At Pocatello, Idaho, Matt Struck threw for five touchdowns before halftime as Idaho State got off to a blistering start in the Big Sky, defeating Portland State 51-24 after leading by 31 points at the break. Struck finished 14-for-23 for 332 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. He is tied with two other FCS quarterbacks for most TDs in a game this season. Tanner Conner caught four passes -- three for touchdowns -- for 117 yards. Ty Flanagan carried 21 times for 119 yards.
• At Cedar City, Utah, Jalen Hamler had a pair of touchdown runs, Jake Jeffrey added another and Cal Poly held off Southern Utah 24-21. Kekoa Sasaoka missed a 23-yard field goal attempt for Southern Utah (1-4, 0-1) with 2:10 remaining. Hamler had scoring runs from 6 and 13 yards in the second quarter and finished with 65 yards rushing on 20 carries. Jeffrey's 4-yard TD run stretched the Mustangs' lead to 24-13 with 12:47 to play. The Thunderbirds answered less than a minute later when Chris Helbig threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to John Mitchell to pull Southern Utah to 24-21.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Havre, in a snowy, windy game at Blue Pony Stadium, Montana Tech downed MSU-Northern 42-0. Montana Tech led 28-0 at halftime and opened the second-half scoring with a third-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Jet Campbell to Trevor Hoffman. It was Hoffman's second touchdown pass of the day; he finished with three catches for 61 yards. Blake Counts and Tyler Folkes did a lot of the work for the Orediggers on the ground with standout running back Jed Fike sidelined. The Montana Tech defense was also tremendous as Northern ran 62 plays for just 124 yards of total offense. Counts also had his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. He finished with 23 carries for 125 yards and a score. Folkes had 13 carries for 57 yards. Campbell finished 9-of-18 for 149 yards and three touchdowns, he also rushed twice for 36 yards and a touchdown. Montana Tech had 19 total first downs. The Orediggers rushed the ball 47 times for 237 yards. Montana Tech will have a bye before it faces Montana Western on Oct. 13.
• At Dillon, Jon Jund completed 22 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground to propel No. 19 Montana Western to a 49-13 victory over Eastern Oregon at Vigilante Stadium. All of Jund's touchdown passes went to four different receivers. Trey Mounts didn't catch a scoring pass but led Western in receiving with 154 yards — including a 70-yard catch — and six catches. Mounts also had Western's longest run of the game with a 23-yard burst.
• At Billings, five different players scored touchdowns as No. 10-ranked College of Idaho dominated Rocky Mountain College 42-0 at Herb Klindt Field. The Frontier Conference-leading Yotes (4-0, 4-0) have won 10 straight games dating back to last season. The Battlin’ Bears (2-3, 1-3) have lost three in a row and have been out-scored 124-14 in their last three games. Dominic Garzoil ran for two touchdowns, while Nick Calzetta and Justin Hellyer rushed for scores. Calzetta’s 93-yard touchdown run is the second-longest scoring run from the line of scrimmage in program history. Quarterback Darius-James Peterson also had a 13-yard touchdown pass while linebacker Graham Carnahan returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
• At Ashland, Ore., Carroll College let a 19-point lead sip away late in the third quarter and fell to Southern Oregon 29-28. Southern Oregon quarterback Chase Knutz got the start for Wyatt Hutchinson, who was injured last week and is under concussion protocol. Knutz finished the day completing 18-of-39 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the loss, it was a homecoming for Carroll freshman running back Matthew Burgess as he finished with 23 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Clemson (5-0) beat North Carolina, 21-20
2. Alabama (5-0) beat Mississippi, 59-31
3. Georgia (4-0), idle
4. LSU (4-0), idle
5. Ohio State (5-0) beat Nebraska, 48-7
6. Oklahoma (4-0) beat Texas Tech, 55-16
7. Auburn (5-0) beat Mississippi State, 56-23
8. Wisconsin (4-0) beat Northwestern, 24-15
9. Florida (5-0) beat Towson, 38-0
10. Notre Dame (3-1) beat No. 18 Virginia, 35-20
11. Texas (3-1), idle
12. Penn State (4-0) beat Maryland, 59-0 (Friday)
13. Oregon (3-1), idle
14. Iowa (4-0) beat Middle Tennessee, 48-3
15. California (4-1) lost to Arizona State, 24-21 (Friday)
16. Boise State (4-0), idle
17. Washington (4-1) beat No. 21 USC, 28-14
18. Virginia (4-1) lost to No. 10 Notre Dame, 35-20
19. Utah (4-1) beat Washington State, 38-13
20. Michigan (3-1) beat Rutgers, 52-0
21. USC (3-2) lost to No. 17 Washington, 28-14
22. UCF (4-1) beat UConn, 56-21
23. Texas A&M (3-2) beat Arkansas, 31-27
24. Kansas State (3-1) lost to Oklahoma State, 26-13
25. Michigan State (4-1) beat Indiana, 40-31
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (4-0), idle
2. James Madison (4-1) beat No. 24 Elon, 45-10
3. South Dakota State (3-1), idle
4. UC Davis (2-3) lost to No. 18 Montana, 45-20
5. Weber State (2-2) beat No. 9 Northern Iowa, 29-17
6. Kennesaw State (4-1) beat Reinhardt, 31-7
7. Montana State (4-1) beat Northern Arizona, 49-31
8. Villanova (5-0) beat No. 12 Maine, 33-17
9. Northern Iowa (2-2) lost to No. 5 Weber State, 29-17
10. Towson (3-2) lost to Florida, 38-0
11. Jacksonville State (3-2) lost to Austin Peay, 52-33
12. Nicholls (2-2) lost to Texas State, 24-3
(tie) Maine (2-3) lost to No. 8 Villanova, 33-17
14. Illinois State (3-1), idle
15. Central Arkansas (3-1), idle
16. Furman (3-2) beat East Tennessee State, 17-10
17. North Carolina A&T (3-1) beat Delaware State, 37-0 (Friday)
18. Montana (4-1) beat No. 4 UC Davis, 45-20
19. SE Louisiana (3-1) beat Northwestern State, 44-27
20. Delaware (3-2) lost to Pittsburgh, 17-14
21. Eastern Washington (2-3) beat North Dakota, 35-20
22. Youngstown State (4-0) beat Robert Morris, 45-10
23. SE Missouri State (2-2), idle
24. Elon (2-3) lost to No. 2 James Madison, 45-10
25. The Citadel (2-3) lost to Samford, 61-55 (4OT)
