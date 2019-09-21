Around the Big Sky ...
• At Missoula, Dalton Sneed threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns, Marcus Knight ran for 148 yards and another score and No. 19 Montana beat Monmouth 47-27. Sneed threw two touchdown passes to Bryson Deming and one each to Colin Bingham and Jerry Louie-McGee. Deming's second score with 3:49 remaining gave the Grizzlies (3-1) breathing room over the Hawks (2-2) of the Big South Conference. The touchdown was set up by an interception from Montana's Dareon Nash near the goal line with 7:09 left.
• At Bozeman, Tucker Rovig, a last-minute substitution at quarterback, threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 8 Montana State to a 56-21 win over Norfolk State. The Bobcats (3-1) had three players rush for more than 100 yards. Logan Jones had 104, all in the first half. Lane Sumner had 113 and Shane Perry added 111. Rovig started in place of freshman Casey Bauman, who started the first three games of the season. Rovig started two games in 2018,
• At Moscow, Idaho, Mason Petrino threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Idaho defeated No. 11 Eastern Washington 35-27. Aundre Carter also rushed for two touchdowns, capping long first-quarter drives between these Big Sky Conference rivals in a game that doesn't count in the league standings. Petrino had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood and scored on a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter as the Vandals (2-2) dominated the first half. Idaho had a 329-103 advantage in total offense and held the ball 13 minutes longer. The Eagles (1-3) had two turnovers and were 0 for 4 on third-down conversions.
• At Fargo, N.D., Trey Lance rushed for two touchdowns and two fourth-quarter interceptions boosted FCS top-ranked North Dakota State to a 27-16 victory over fourth-ranked UC Davis, extending the Bison's win streak to 25 games. It is the third-longest streak in FCS history behind NDSU's 33 in a row from 2012-14 and James Madison 26 straight from 2016-17. Michael Tutsie intercepted Jake Maier at the Bison 2 on a third-and goal with 6:44 remaining. UC Davis (3-3) got the ball back about three minutes later but Maier's pass was deflected by lineman Derrek Tuszka into the hands of teammate Cole Karcz to put the Bison at the Aggies 18. Three plays later, Lance ran over a defender to score on a 9-yard keeper.
• At Greeley, Colo., Austin Simmons passed for 185 yards and a touchdown and South Dakota won its first game of the year 14-6 over Northern Colorado. Simmons also ran 17 times for 63 yards for the Coyotes (1-3). Kai Henry added 60 yards rushing on nine carries. South Dakota opened the scoring in the second quarter on Simmons' 10-yard TD pass to Connor Herrmann.
• At Brookings, S.D., Pierre Strong scored two touchdowns and the South Dakota State special teams blocked three kicks as the No. 3 Jackrabbits beat Southern Utah 43-7. Strong had 11 carries for 85 yards and a score and added a 45-yard touchdown catch. J'Bore Gibbs completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for South Dakota State (2-1). SDSU's Xavier Ward and Logan Backhaus each blocked a field-goal attempt in the first half and punter Ben Dinkel pinned the Thunderbirds at their own 5 twice in the first half, the first time with a 75-yard punt.
• At Normal, Ill., Brady Davis passed for a career-high 419 yards and two touchdowns to Andrew Edgar, who finished with a career-high 228 yards on 12 catches, to propel Illinois State to a 40-27 victory over Northern Arizona. Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus completed 32 of 56 passes for 357 yards and four TDs, but he threw two interceptions. Hendrix Johnson had nine receptions for 122 yards.
• At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Will McElvain passed 17 yards to Isaiah Weston for the game's only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and lifted Northern Iowa to a 13-6 victory over Idaho State. McElvain scrambled to his right then back across the field before finding Weston in the left end of the end zone with 14:14 remaining. Kevin Ryan kicked two field goals for the Bengals before Matthew Cook hit one for the Panthers to cut Idaho State's lead to 6-3 at halftime. Cook added a 20-yarder with 2:11 remaining in the game. He is perfect on eight attempts this season.
• At Fresno, Calif., Josh Hokit scored three times, including two fourth-quarter touchdown runs, and Fresno State pulled away in the closing minutes to beat Sacramento State 34-20. Hokit finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and his 14-yard TD reception in the first quarter opened the scoring. Jorge Reyna was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State. Kevin Thomson was 22-of-41 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-2). Fresno State limited the Hornets to 12 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Billings, linebacker Joe Caicedo returned fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter as Montana Western handled Rocky Mountain College 38-7. The scores came 39 seconds apart. Running back Kylar Prante ran for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for the No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0). The Montana Western defense had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Lucas Overton had 13 catches for 122 yards for the No. 24-ranked Battlin' Bears.
• At Helena, freshman Matthew Burgess ran for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive game and fellow freshman Devan Bridgewater tossed three TD passes to carry Carroll College past Montana State-Northern 54-26. Burgess ran for 117 yards. Redshirt freshman Brendan Medina threw for nearly 400 yards for the Lights.
• At Butte, Tyler Fowlkes and Blake Counts combined for 117 yards rushing in place of injured Jed Fike and Montana Tech's defense came up big in a 17-14 victory over Southern Oregon. Orediggers quarterback Jet Campbell was 19-for-31 passing for 246 yards. Tech's Kiley Caprara, the league's leading pass receiver, caught seven more. Red Raiders QB Wyatt Hutchinson was 15-for-33 passing for 152 yards before suffering an injury.
• At Portland, Ore., Davis Alexander was 25-for-34 passing for 366 yards and five touchdowns as Portland State of the Big Sky Conference overwhelmed Eastern Oregon 59-9. The Vikings rolled up 657 total yards and the Mounties were held to 133 total yards. PSU led 31-0 at halftime.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Clemson (4-0) beat Charlotte, 52-10
2. Alabama (4-0) beat Southern Mississippi, 49-7
3. Georgia (4-0) beat No. 7 Notre Dame, 23-17
4. LSU (4-0) beat Vanderbilt, 66-38
5. Oklahoma (3-0), idle
6. Ohio State (4-0) beat Miami, Ohio, 76-5
7. Notre Dame (2-1) lost to No. 3 Georgia, 23-17
8. Auburn (4-0) beat No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20
9. Florida (4-0) beat Tennessee, 34-3
10. Utah (3-0) lost to USC, 30-23 (Friday)
11. Michigan (2-1) lost to No. 13 Wisconsin, 35-14
12. Texas (3-1) beat Oklahoma State, 36-30
13. Wisconsin (3-0) beat No. 11 Michigan, 35-14
(tie) Penn State (3-0), idle
15. UCF (3-1) lost to Pittsburgh, 35-34
16. Oregon (3-1) beat Stanford, 21-6
17. Texas A&M (2-2) lost to No. 8 Auburn, 28-20
18. Iowa (3-0), idle
19. Washington State (3-1) lost to UCLA, 67-63
20. Boise State (4-0) beat Air Force, 30-19 (Friday)
21. Virginia (4-0) beat Old Dominion, 28-17
22. Washington (3-1) beat BYU, 45-19
23. California (4-0) beat Mississippi, 28-20
24. Arizona State (3-1) lost to Colorado, 34-31
25. TCU (2-1) lost to SMU, 41-38
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (4-0) beat UC Davis, 27-16
2. James Madison (3-1) beat Chattanooga, 37-14
3. South Dakota State (3-1) beat Southern Utah, 43-7
4. UC Davis (2-2) lost to No. 1 North Dakota State, 27-16
5. Towson (3-1) lost to No. 18 Villanova, 52-45
6. Weber State (1-2), idle
7. Kennesaw State (3-1) beat Missouri State, 35-24
8. Montana State (3-1) beat Norfolk State, 56-21
9. Northern Iowa (2-1) beat Idaho State, 13-6
10. Jacksonville State (3-1) beat North Alabama, 30-12
11. Eastern Washington (1-3) lost to Idaho, 35-27
12. Maine (2-2) beat Colgate, 35-21
13. Nicholls (2-1) beat Stephen F. Austin, 48-30
14. Central Arkansas (3-0) vs. Hawaii, late
15. Illinois State (3-1) beat Northern Arizona, 40-27
16. North Carolina A&T (2-1), idle
17. Furman (2-2) beat Mercer, 45-10
18. Villanova (4-0) beat No. 5 Towson, 52-45
19. Montana (3-1) beat Monmouth, 47-27
20. Delaware (3-1) beat Pennsylvania, 28-27
21. SE Louisiana (2-1) beat Lamar, 45-34
22. Elon (2-2) lost to Wake Forest, 49-7
23. SE Missouri (2-2) beat West Virginia State, 56-10
24. Youngstown State (3-0), idle
25. The Citadel (2-2) beat Charleston Southern, 22-13
