Around the Big Sky ...
• At Macomb, Ill., Logan Jones ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns and No. 10 Montana State defeated Western Illinois 23-14. Jones, a senior who more than doubled his career rushing total of 152 yards, started in place of injured Isaiah Ifanse. Jones opened the scoring with a 14-yard run in the first quarter and added MSU's only other touchdown on an 87-yard jaunt in the third quarter. The game was tied at 7 at halftime before MSU scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, the touchdown coming on Jones' long run.
• At Salt Lake City, Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score, to lead No. 11 Utah to a 31-0 pasting of Idaho State. In the first quarter, Moss passed Tony Lindsay for second place on Utah's career rushing yards list. The Utes have won all eight games they've played against the Bengals and the closest was 24-0 in 1944. The Bengals looked overmatched from the start and didn't cross mid-field until the second half.
• At Jacksonville, Ala., Zerrick Cooper passed for three touchdowns and ran for one and Michael Matthews scored the winning touchdown with 59 seconds left as No. 17 Jacksonville State rallied past No. 4 Eastern Washington 49-45. The Gamecocks (2-1) never led until Matthews scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap an 11-play, 73-yard drive that started with 4:38 to play. Eastern Washington had led from the opening kickoff, which Dre Dorton returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Eric Barriere then threw three touchdown passes and the Eagles (1-2) led 28-7 after one quarter.
• Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings, a 5-foot-5, 141-pound redshirt sophomore, had five catches for 142 yards and two long touchdowns from quarterback Jake Luton, leading Oregon State to a 45-7 victory over Cal Poly. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Beavers (1-2). Luton passed for 255 yards and four first-half touchdowns -- tying the school record for most touchdown passes in a half -- and the Beavers' offense amassed 549 total yards. Duy Tran-Sampson led the Mustangs with 137 yards on 29 carries.
• At Laramie, Wyo., Trey Smith's breakout game included an 80-yard touchdown scamper amid a personal best 152 yards, helping Wyoming hold on for a 21-16 win over Idaho, the Cowboys' seventh straight victory dating to last season. It was the first 100-yard game for Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville. Roshaun Johnson's 15-yard TD run gave Idaho (1-2) a 10-0 lead after its first two possessions. Raghib Ismail Jr.'s 12-yard run for Wyoming (3-0) cut the lead to 10-7.
• At Reno, Nev., Jaxson Kincaide had 11 carries for 75 yards and a score, Brandon Talton made four field goals, and Nevada beat No. 6 Weber State 19-13. Kincaide added five receptions for 53 yards, Toa Taua had 85 yards rushing on 16 carries and Carson Strong was 30-of-44 passing for 299 yards for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Nevada finished with 453 total yards while limiting the Wildcats to just 137. Weber State went three-and-out on each of its three fourth-quarter possessions after leading 10-9 at halftime.
• At Sacramento, Calif., Kevin Thomson threw for a career-high 361 yards and tied a career high with five TD passes to help Sacramento State beat Northern Colorado 50-0 in a nonconference game. Thomson completed 27 of 41 passes with an interception and ran for 53 yards for the Hornets (2-1). Elijah Dotson caught seven passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, and Pierre Williams had six receptions for 115 yards.
• At Cedar City, Utah, Chris Helbig had 375 yards passing and James Felila scored two rushing touchdowns, including the eventual winner in overtime, to help Southern Utah beat Stephen F. Austin 45-38. Helbig was 35 of 48 with two TD passes to Lance Dawson, Felila finished with 10 carries for 48 yards and Thomas Duckett had 53 yards rushing, including a 17-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that made it 38-all and forced overtime.
• At Flagstaff, Ariz., Case Cookus threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns and Northern Arizona beat Division II Western New Mexico 55-21. Hendrix Johnson had four catches for a career-high 107 yards, and Brandon Porter had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Helena, Matthew Burgess rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and Devan Bridgewater was 11-for-21 for two more TDs as Carroll gave coach Troy Purcell his first victory with a 44-7 pounding of No. 23 Rocky Mountain. Burgess gave the Saints a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard run and put Carroll ahead for good with a 4-yarder with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter. Bridgewater added 79 yards on the ground as Carroll accumulated 296 rushing yards to go through his 230 through the air. Rocky's only score was a 14-yard pass from Drew Korf to Josh Kraft in the first quarter. The Battlin' Bears were held to 57 yards rushing.
• At Havre, Jon Jund was 15-for-27 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for two more scores, to lead Montana Western to a 38-13 romp at Montana State-Northern. Jund threw two TD passes to Trey Mounts, for 28 and 55 yards. He also had two 1-yard quarterback keepers for scores. Brenden Medina was 22-for-48 for 245 yards and two TDs passing for the Lights, who were held to 73 rushing yards.
• At LaGrande, Ore., Jed Fike had 167 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns as Montana Tech rolled past Eastern Oregon 35-10. Fike then added two first-half touchdowns. Oredigger quartback Jet Campbell completed 9-of-16 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard bomb to Trevor Hoffman. The redshirt sophomore wideout finished with three catches for 92 yards.
• At Caldwell, Idaho, Nick Calzarett ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns as preseason favorite College of Idaho improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1969 with a 41-38 victory over winless Southern Oregon. Darius Peterson was 15-for-24 passing for 258 yards and a score for the Yotes. Wyatt Hutchinson was 25-for-33 pass for 351 yards and a TD and also ran for two scores for the Red Raiders. The Yotes' winning streak is the second-longest in school history, behind a 15-game run in 1952-53.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Clemson (3-0) beat Syracuse, 41-6
2. Alabama (3-0) beat South Carolina, 47-23
3. Georgia (3-0) beat Arkansas State, 55-0
4. LSU (3-0) beat Northwestern State, 65-14
5. Oklahoma (3-0) beat UCLA, 48-14
6. Ohio State (3-0) beat Indiana, 51-10
7. Notre Dame (2-0) beat New Mexico, 66-14
8. Auburn (3-0) beat Kent State, 55-16
9. Florida (3-0) beat Kentucky, 29-21
10. Michigan (2-0), idle
11. Utah (3-0) beat Idaho State, 31-0
12. Texas (2-1) beat Rice, 48-13
13. Penn State (3-0) beat Pittsburgh, 17-10
14. Wisconsin (2-0), idle
15. Oregon (1-1) vs. Montana, late
16. Texas A&M (2-1) beat Lamar, 62-3
17. UCF (3-0) beat Stanford, 45-27
18. Michigan State (2-1) lost to Arizona State, 10-7
19. Iowa (3-0) beat Iowa State, 18-17
20. Washington State (3-0) beat Houston, 31-24 (Friday)
21. Maryland (2-1) lost to Temple, 20-17
22. Boise State (3-0) beat Portland State, 45-10
23. Washington (2-1) beat Hawaii, 52-20
24. USC (2-1) lost to BYU, 30-27 (OT)
25. Virgina (3-0) beat Florida State, 31-24
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (3-0) beat No. 18 Delaware, 47-22
2. James Madison (2-1) beat Morgan State, 63-12
3. South Dakota State (2-1) beat Drake, 38-10
4. Eastern Washington (1-2) lost to No. 17 Jacksonville State, 49-45
5. UC Davis (2-1) beat Lehigh, 41-13
6. Weber State (1-2) lost to Nevada, 19-13
7. Maine (1-2) lost to No. 8 Towson, 45-23
8. Towson (3-0) beat No. 7 Maine, 45-23
9. Kennesaw State (2-1) beat Alabama State, 42-7
10. Montana State (2-1) beat Western Illinois. 23-14
11. Northern Iowa (1-1), idle
12. Nicholls (1-1) beat Prairie View A&M, 42-35
13. Illinois State (2-1) beat Eastern Illinois, 21-3
14. Central Arkansas (3-0) beat Abilene Christian, 31-30
15. North Carolina A&T (2-1) beat Charleston Southern, 27-21
16. Furman (1-2) lost to Virginia Tech, 24-17
17. Jacksonville State (2-1) beat No. 4 Eastern Washington, 49-45
18. Delaware (2-1) lost to No. 1 North Dakota State, 47-22
19. SE Missouri State (1-2) lost to Missouri, 50-0
20. Montana (2-0) vs. Oregon, late
21. Wofford (0-2) lost to Samford, 20-14
22. Villanova (3-0) beat Bucknell, 45-10
23. SE Louisiana (1-1) lost to Mississippi, 40-29
24. Sam Houston State (2-1) lost to North Dakota, 27-23
25. Elon (2-1) beat Richmond, 42-20
