MISSOULA — As Big Sky men’s basketball teams begin the final stretch of their non-conference season, statistical trends have started to emerge in the league.
Eastern Washington, for example, has head and shoulders been the best offensive team in the league, and its scoring average of 83 points per game ranks 16th in the country, while Sacramento State has shut down its opposition, allowing only 50.4 points per game — a mark that ranks third in the NCAA.
Some of this, of course, has been due to strength of schedule. The Hornets have played just two teams in the KenPom.com top-200: Pepperdine (127) and Colorado (45), splitting those games.
The Big Sky has had a mix in its non-conference schedule so far, with Montana and Southern Utah both playing tough games — they are ranked 58 and 59, respectively, by KenPom in strength of schedule so far — while Idaho comes in last at 286.
Northern Colorado (67th) and Idaho State (82nd) have also played tough non-conference slates. Weber State (101st) and Eastern Washington (102nd) are just outside the top-100.
With Christmas closing in and Big Sky play nearing, here are a few things that stand out from the numbers side through the early part of the season.
The EWU offense
As mentioned above, the Eastern Washington offense has been supremely impressive for the Eagles, who are ranked 130th by Jeff Sagarin’s rankings and 148th by KenPom.
Both of those rankings are far and away the best in the Big Sky on both sites. Sporting one of the youngest rosters in the NCAA, Eastern Washington has started out the 2019-20 season 5-4 with three non-conference games left on its slate.
The Eagles grabbed one of the Big Sky’s best wins when it downed Belmont, 87-82, on Nov. 26. Six players scored in double figures for EWU in that game, which has been far from a rarity for the team so far.
Eight different players have been in double figures for the Eagles this year, led by Kim Aiken Jr., who has reached that mark in all eight games.
Eastern Washington also passes the ball well and the team assists on nearly 55% of its made field goal attempts this year. The Eagles have 132 assists on the season, which ranks 32nd in the NCAA.
Ellis Magnuson is the individual leader for EWU, and his 5.4 assists per game rank second in the Big Sky behind Montana State’s Harald Frey.
“He’s a freshman point guard, and I believe that is the hardest position, especially playing for me. I’m really hard on point guards,” Eastern Washington head coach Shantay Legans said in a news release. “Anyone who’s been around me knows that the big guys can mess up, but the point guards have to be really good and mentally tough. He is a very mentally tough kid, and he will be a great player.”
The Eagles also lead the Big Sky in assist-to-turnover ratio, turnover margin and steals, all of which contribute to one of the fastest tempos in the country. EWU, in fact, is averaging just 15.3 seconds per possession so far this year, which ranks 21st in the country, according to KenPom.
Sac State, not Golden State
Sacramento State does not like to shoot 3-pointers.
The Hornets have hit just 25 of 83 shots from beyond the 3-point line so far this year, led by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa’s 14 makes on 38 attempts. No other player has hit more than two 3-pointers for Sac State so far this year.
Just 18.5% of the Hornets' shot attempts have come from behind the arc, which ranks 353 out of 353 teams in the NCAA, according to KenPom. Sac State is the only team to have less than one-fifth of its shot attempts come from long range.
On the flip side, the Hornets have defended from deep exceedingly well. Opposing teams have made only 23 of 108 3-point shots against them, which also leads the country.
It makes sense, then, that Sac State is also one of the slowest teams in country in tempo. They are taking an average of 19 seconds per offensive possession, well above the Division-I average of 17.2 seconds.
Sacramento State has the best record in the Big Sky (6-1), with its lone loss coming to Colorado, who is currently No. 24 in the AP basketball poll. The Hornets also have one of the conference’s better wins, a 77-72 victory over Pepperdine.
Montana’s FT disparity
Montana has attempted 135 free throws in nine games. Its opponents have made 135 free throws.
Montana is 95 of 135 at the line, while its opponents have attempted 189.
The biggest outliers have come against mid- and high-major teams. Arkansas, Washington and New Mexico combined to hit 77 of 107 free throws against the Grizzlies, while Montana finished 21 of 34.
Montana is right around the middle of the NCAA in free throw percentage, hitting 70.4% at the charity stripe, but ranks 298th in attempts and 285th in makes.
The Grizzlies also rank 114th in the nation in total personal fouls, with 175. Their opponents have been called for 154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.