MISSOULA — It has been a busy few weeks for Big Sky Conference men’s basketball teams in the college basketball transfer market.
With student-athletes currently unable to attend official visits at potential schools, it seems to have made the decisions come quicker for many players looking for a new home. The conference has already had several big moves, including one of the bigger ones in college basketball this spring.
While many of these players would currently have to sit out a season due to transfer rules, the NCAA is currently considering legislation that would make student-athletes eligible to play immediately. There is a chance it could pass before the next college basketball season starts.
So what exactly has happened in the conference over the past few weeks? Let’s take a look.
Holland Woods is a Sun Devil now
Big Sky teams will no longer have to face off with Holland Woods twice a year.
The talented guard from Glendale, Arizona, is headed back home from Portland State to finish out his college career. If the NCAA legislation is passed, he could provide a massive and immediate spark to a solid Arizona State program that has made the NCAA tournament the previous two years.
As a junior for the Vikings, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds while being an outstanding defensive player. He owns the Portland State records for both career assists (521) and steals (165) as well as fifth in points and eighth in free throw percentage.
Woods gave the Vikings a massive boost over the past three seasons and was an integral part of an impressive defense. While Portland State did win its final six games of the regular season and looked poised to make a Big Sky tournament run, Woods obviously felt better opportunities could be found closer to home.
Portland State does bring in a solid transfer in Elijah Hardy as well as, ironically enough, Arizona State’s Khalid Thomas.
Weber State, MSU make moves
Weber State and Montana State have resembled revolving doors this offseason.
The Wildcats have signed six transfers, while the Bobcats will bring in three transfers and add three freshmen to their roster. For Weber State, five of those six players will be immediately eligible, according to Standard-Examiner’s Brett Hein.
University of Florida transfer Dontay Bassett is one of the bigger-name pickups for the Wildcats. He’s appeared in 77 career games for the Gators, playing limited minutes but finding a role within the team.
He should bring toughness and a high level of experience to the Wildcats roster. Other signees for Weber State include former Grand Canyon player Isiah Brown and former Idaho State sharpshooter Balint Mocsan. The Bengal guard hit well over 40-percent from behind the arc during his three-year stint in Pocatello.
Weber State did lose Dima Zdor and Boubacar Diakite.
Meanwhile in Bozeman, head coach Danny Sprinkle continues to build his Bobcat squad in his image. Montana State lost five players in the offseason, but only one — Mychael Paulo — played significant minutes on the 2019-20 squad.
The Bobcats add in two junior college guards in Nick Gazelas and Bilal Shabazz, as well as North Texas graduate transfer Abdul Mohamed.
With Harald Frey lost to graduation, Montana State is going to look a little different next season.
What else happened?
Montana has kept relatively quiet during the early part of the signing period, only grabbing Northern Arizona transfer Cam Satterwhite.
The Lumberjacks have had several notable transfers as head coach Shane Burcar had the interim tag removed from his title. Big man Bernie Andre — who averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds last season — is headed to Vermont.
Both of those losses will hurt for Northern Arizona, who brings in Adrease Jackson (Dartmouth) and Carson Towt (California Baptist) from the transfer portal.
Daylen Kountz recently announced he will join Northern Colorado, a program that lost several recruits when former head coach Jeff Linder took over the helm at Wyoming in mid-March.
New Bears head coach Steve Smiley did, however, get a boost with the commitment of Kountz, a Colorado transfer.
Eastern Washington, Sacramento State and Southern Utah have all been fairly quiet on the transfer market, while Idaho State has replaced some of its outgoing talent with a variety of lower-level transfers.
