FARMINGTON, Utah — Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor has been named Big Sky Conference football coach of the year, the league announced Wednesday.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named the Big Sky coach of the year,” Taylor said in a press release. “Obviously, this is recognition for all the hard work that our entire staff has done. I am lucky to have a group of coaches and support staff that are great at what they do.”
In his first season at the helm of the Sacramento State program, Taylor led the Hornets to a record-breaking season. Sacramento State recorded nine overall victories during the regular season and registered seven Big Sky wins to set new school marks.
The Hornets captured a share of the Big Sky championship, and will compete in the NCAA Division I Football Championship playoffs this year for the first time. Sacramento State is the No. 4 overall seed for the postseason and has a bye in the first round.
The Hornets’ rise up the polls came when it defeated three Top 25 teams in a row, snapping a 16-game losing streak to ranked opponents. Sacramento State cracked the top 25 polls for the first time since 2011. The Hornets' current ranking of No. 3 in the STATS FCS and AFCA Coaches’ polls is the highest in school history.
Sacramento State enters the playoffs having been ranked for seven straight weeks in the top 25 and six consecutive weeks in the top 10.
The coach of the year honor is the second for a Sacramento State coach in school history. Jody Sears shared the honor in 2017.
