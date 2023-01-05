MISSOULA — The 2021 Big Sky Conference goalkeeper of the year is heading east to join the Big Ten.
Camellia Xu announced Wednesday night that she was transferring from Montana to Minnesota. She completed her redshirt sophomore season this past fall and still has two years of eligibility remaining.
"After much consideration, I made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal this winter," Xu wrote on Twitter. "I’m excited to announce I’ll be transferring to the Univ. of Minnesota this fall. Thank you to all at Montana for giving me the opportunity to be a Griz."
Xu was named the Big Sky goalie of the year as a redshirt freshman in the fall of 2021 when she led the league in shutouts, goals-against average and save percentage. She also set UM's single-season record with 11 shutouts as she earned first-team all-conference honors, was named the Big Sky tournament MVP and was selected as the league's defensive player of the week six times.
Xu, from Port Moody, British Columbia, was then invited to the Canadian U-20 women's soccer national team camp in the winter and played for the San Antonio Athenians Soccer Club of United Women's Soccer, a semi-pro pro-am summer league. As a sophomore this past fall, she ranked third in the Big Sky in shutouts, goals-against average and save percentage. She pitched eight shutouts and was named the Big Sky defensive player of the week one time.
Montana coach Chris Citowicki must now find a replacement for Xu if his Griz are to continue the success they've experienced in his first five seasons. He's led them to two regular-season Big Sky titles, three conference tournament crowns and a trio of trips to the NCAA tournament.
UM has three goalies currently on its roster, none of whom has played in a match at the college level. Sophia Pierce from Missoula Hellgate will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, while Ashlyn Dvorak from Billings West and Shelby Stordahl from Gig Harbor, Washington, will be redshirt freshmen.
The Griz inked high school senior Bayliss Flynn from Edina, Minnesota, during the November signing period. She was one of 43 players chosen for the High School All-American Game in December. She previously played for Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League, a women's pre-professional league.
