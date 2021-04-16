Montana vs Portland State

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

When: 11 a.m. MT Saturday

TV: ABC Montana (SWX in Billings)

Stream: Watch SWX App, GoGriz.com/Watch ($)

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Grizzly Sports Radio Network

Records: Montana is 1-0 this spring. Portland State is 0-0.

Last week: Montana overcame some first-half shortcomings to roll to a 59-3 home win over Division II Central Washington. This is Portland State's first game this spring.

Series History: Montana leads the all-time series against Portland State, 31-13, including 17-4 in Missoula.

Last Meeting: Montana overcame a 17-14 halftime deficit to score a 38-23 win in 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon. In the last game at UM, Portland State drilled a 52-yard field goal with four seconds left to upset No. 14 Montana, 22-20, for its first win in Missoula since 1987.