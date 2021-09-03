MISSOULA — Montana got a taste of football in the spring with two games but now gets to dive into a full football season.
It’s quite the game to begin with as the Griz will play in front of 70,000-plus fans when they face Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Montana senior linebacker Jace Lewis said. “All the guys are fired up. Camp, I think, went the fastest it’s ever went since I’ve been here. Just looking forward to this week, and now it’s here, so we’re all pretty fired up for it.”
UM heads into the game ranked No. 9 in the FCS, while UW is No. 20 in the FBS. The Griz are a 23.5-point underdog, so they might refrain from putting too much of their playbook on film if things turn sour early.
The Griz will obviously want to get out injury-free while collecting their $675,000 check from UW. Here are five other things to keep an eye on during the game.
UM’s front seven vs. the run
UM feels it has developed depth on its three-man D-line with six players, including three former FBS players. The group is physically small by Big Sky standards, so it needs to rely on its speed, athleticism and motor to try to get a push. Then the deep linebackers group will need to be able to bring down a host of ball carriers. UW’s O-line has four All-Pac-12 returners and a freshman who beat out a returning starter; those five average 317 pounds. The Huskies have a deep stable of running backs and may spread reps between four or more in the pro-style attack.
“They want to run the ball, they want to pound you a little bit,” Hauck said. “So, we kind of expect that.”
UM’s secondary vs. the pass
UM believes it has improved its cornerbacks position with the growth of young players Corbin Walker and Autjoe Soe, and the transfer of Omar Hicks Onu and Justin Ford. The safeties are more of a proven group, and the whole secondary may be a surprise this year. They’ll be tested as the Huskies may use a heavy emphasis on the run to set up the pass. UW has a young signal caller in redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, who could be prone to mistakes. He’ll have several pass catchers, including Texas Tech transfer Ja’Lynn Polk and future NFL tight end Cade Otton.
“They do have great skill players on both sides of the ball as well: corner, safety, quarterback, running back, wide receiver,” Hauck said. “So, there’s a reason why they’re ranked in the top 20.”
Cam Humphrey vs. UW’s defense
Quarterback Cam Humphrey needs to keep his composure and not get overwhelmed on the biggest stage of his life and just down the road from his hometown. He has five starts under his belt, but Hauck noted he was naming Humphrey the starter for the opener and then they’ll evaluate. His decision-making skills will be tested by a secondary that may be bigger and faster than any in the Big Sky. The Huskies have a future NFL draft pick in cornerback Trent McDuffie and an all-league pick in Kyler Gordon. They’ve allowed just 12 plays of 40-plus yards since 2017.
“The scheme, it’s a one-high, three-deep-based, four-down scheme,” Hauck said. “They have the know-how on the defensive side to get to what they need. But they’re big and physical on defense, that’s what they are, and they’ve got some shutdown guys in the secondary, so that’ll be a challenge.”
UM’s O-line vs. defensive front
UM’s offensive line has come a long way from the depth-depleted group Hauck inherited in 2018. They have five redshirt seniors and two Power Five transfers slated to start, but depth and talent between FBS and FCS teams can usually be seen best in the trenches. They’ll need to give Humphrey time in the pocket and create running lanes, especially with freshmen backs potentially carrying the load. The five starters on the depth chart average 317 pounds, but UW has defensive linemen weighing 300 and 330 pounds and a linebacker as big as 280 pounds.
“I’m particularly impressed with their fronts,” Hauck said about both the offense and defense. “They’re huge and they’re athletic up front. So, that will be a real test for us.”
Flipping fortunes with special teams
Montana’s special teams have thrived under Hauck and are expected to be a strength again. Malik Flowers has three kickoff return touchdowns, while Gabe Sulser shined in his college debut returning punts in the spring. The quick-strike nature of special teams could jolt the offense and might be the best chance to score if the Griz struggle to move the ball. UM hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in its last two games against FBS teams UW and Oregon. Special teams coverage will also be key as UW feels it has a strong return game with McDuffie
“I know our opponents are going to take notice when 22 (McDuffie) is standing back there,” UW coach Jimmy Lake said in his weekly press conference. “He’s lethal with the ball in his hands, and I know he’s excited and hungry for the opportunity to go make some plays.”
