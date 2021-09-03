Montana at Washington

Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle

When: 6 p.m. MT Saturday

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12.com/live ($)

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Grizzly Sports Radio Network

Records: Both teams are 0-0. UM is ranked No. 9 in the FCS. UW is ranked No. 20 in the FBS.

Last week: This is the season opener for both teams.

Series History: UW leads the all-time series, 17-1-1. UM's lone win came in 1920. The teams' 2017 game was their first since 1951.

Last Meeting: Montana's lone score came on a pick-6 by Josh Sandry in a 63-7 loss at Washington in 2017 in coach Bob Stitt's final season.