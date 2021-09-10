Montana vs. Western Illinois

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ABC Montana (SWX Billings)

Stream: ESPN+ ($), GoGriz.com/Watch ($)

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Grizzly Sports Radio Network

Records: UM is 1-0 and ranked No. 4 in the FCS. WIU is 0-1 and unranked.

Last week: UM upset FBS No. 20 Washington on the road, 13-7, while WIU hung tight with MAC favorite Ball State in a 31-21 road loss.

Series History: WIU leads the all-time series, 3-1, with UM's lone win coming in 1964 under coach Hugh Davidson, who died this past December at 92 years old.

Last Meeting: Montana gave up 14 points in the final six minutes to see its 27-17 lead turned into a 31-27 road loss.