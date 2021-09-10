MISSOULA — On Saturday, the Montana Grizzlies will play their first meaningful home football game since the second round of the 2019 FCS playoffs — and what a team they have to show off in front of the Griz faithful.
The Griz (1-0) are coming off arguably one of the greatest victories in program history, a 13-7 upset over FBS No. 20 Washington. The win lifted them to No. 4 in the FCS Top 25 for their game against Western Illinois at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana will have to make sure to avoid a letdown game after a big early-season win, which it’s been unable to do in recent years. After beating No. 1 North Dakota State in 2015, the Griz lost their next two games. In 2016, they beat No. 3 Northern Iowa in their second game only to lose the next one.
In 2018, UM beat No. 13 Northern Iowa in coach Bobby Hauck’s first game back in Missoula. The Griz thrashed Drake the next week, as expected, but then went on the road and lost to Western Illinois, 31-27. A win there and the Griz likely would’ve been in the playoffs at 7-4.
“We’re well aware that they beat us the last time we played,” said Hauck, who's seeking his 100th career victory leading the Griz. “That was a major downer and disappointment that season.”
Western Illinois (0-1) opened its season by hanging tough with FBS Ball State in a 31-21 road loss on a Thursday night. It was a solid showing given the Leathernecks were expected to finish last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, while Ball State was the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.
“We are playing a better football team this week in Montana than what we just did,” WIU coach Jared Elliott said. “Our players understand that. We’re playing, in my opinion, one of the best football teams in the country.”
Here are five things to watch when Montana and Western Illinois square off.
Humphrey's consistency
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey was clutch when needed in the fourth quarter against Washington. He needs to be more like the fourth-quarter version of himself on a consistent basis instead of the version that struggled the first three quarters. A drop-off in competition level after facing a defense with multiple projected NFL draft picks should give him the opportunities to show how much he’s grown over the years to earn the starting job. His decision making was good against UW; he just needs to be a little more on target with passes.
“They have a big, physical offensive line,” Elliott said. “The quarterback, Humphrey, he makes them go now. He’s a great manager. You can tell he’s very confident in their system. He’s athletic. He can extend plays. He can make all the throws. He’s smart. He doesn’t give games away. They’ve got a lot of really good skill around him.”
Get ground game going
UM ran for 127 yards on 34 carries against UW, a respectable 3.7 yards per rush. The moment didn’t look too big for freshman Xavier Harris, who ran 15 times for 70 yards, including a 37-yard run, the longest play by either team. He came up limping after a catch, which could leave things up to freshmen Isiah Childs and Junior Bergen if he’s not back. The Griz finished just 2 of 14 on third and fourth downs. They did go 3 of 3 in the red zone but settled for two field goals. Rushing chances, including crucial short-yardage runs, could be there as WIU allowed 216 yards on 40 carries (5.4 ypc) last week.
“On both sides of the ball, they play the game the right way,” Elliott said. “They play very physical. They play with great effort. They’re very sound in what they do schematically. When you watch that game against Washington, they physically dominated that football game. There was no question who the better football team was. They left no doubt. That was very evident.”
A secondary test
One thing UW didn’t do last week was test UM vertically. The Griz might see more deep shots while facing a team that likes to sling around the ball. They’ve revamped their cornerbacks, and their coverage ability, along with the safeties, may be tested on a regular basis Saturday. They should also be challenged as tacklers in the open field with WIU getting the ball to its players in space. Dennis Houston went off for 237 yards and two scores on 12 catches last week. Tony Tate, also an All-MVFC receiver, and Dallas Daniels make for a trio with playmaking abilities.
“Western’s offense can light it up,” Hauck said. “They have great skills players in my opinion.”
Dominate up front defensively
UM’s front six dominated a Washington O-line that has four All-Pac-12 players and two future NFL draft picks. So, the Griz seemingly should be able to tee off on Western Illinois, which has two new starters this season, both on QB Connor Sampson’s blindside. Sampson is a pocket passer who threw for 367 yards last week and has minus-228 rushing yards in 28 career games. If the Griz can get to him, it’ll disrupt the passing attack. The Leathernecks didn’t show much of a ground game last week, rushing for 70 yards on 24 carries (2.9 ypc) and had only one run over 8 yards. UM allowed only 65 rushing yards.
“I think they’ll be insistent on trying to be balanced and get the run game going,” Hauck said. “That’s what they want to be, whether they can be or not, we’ll see. But I think that’s what they want to be, and we need to be ready to stop what they give us.”
Elliott added: “Running the football comes down to physicality, a lot of it, and we’re going to have to match physicality. Montana does some great stuff schematically to create some issues. They play very hard, and they play with a high level of physicality and just ruggedness on defense. That mentality has got to be matched by us.”
Be the best on special teams
When UM lost to WIU in 2018, the Griz gave up a 58-yard punt return TD as the Leathernecks had a 14-0 run in the final six minutes. WIU has another special teams standout returner in All-MVFC pick Tony Tate. The Griz gave up kick returns of 14, 18 and 20 yards, and a punt return of 9 yards last week, so they didn’t let the field be flipped. Malik Flowers had his first of three career kickoff return TDs against WIU in 2018, but he returned only one kickoff for 23 yards last week. Gabe Sulser had punt returns of 18 and 27 yards after breaking out in the spring season.
