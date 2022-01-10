GREAT FALLS — Legendary University of Montana women’s basketball coach Robin Selvig was no fan of flashy nicknames or catchy logos. In his 38 years as head coach of one of the top hoop programs in the country, Selvig called his team by only one name.
Lady Griz.
But that didn’t stop other basketball fans from trying to attach colorful monikers to Selvig’s squads, which won 865 games in his Hall of Fame career, including 23 league championships, 21 in the Big Sky Conference.
One such moniker was "Made In Montana", which was assigned to Selvig’s 1993-94 squad — not because it was his winningest team, or his most talented team, or even his most exciting team.
The name managed to stick over the years because it was … well, it was true.
“That was the only team (I coached) that was all Montana kids,” Selvig said recently.
He retired from UM following the 2015-16 season, but he still answers all sorts of questions about the Lady Griz and their storied program.
“I did not think of the Made In Montana theme,” Selvig insisted. “I believe it came from the people (UM athletics) in charge of the (promotional) poster that year. It (poster) had the whole team in their high school letter jackets.”
There were 16 young women in the Lady Griz program, 13 of whom saw action. Three other Montanans — injured senior center Jill Frohlich of Missoula and two redshirt freshmen — made it 16 for 16.
Ann Lake (Rausch) was one of those Montana athletes, and was one of the best players Selvig coached during the decade of the 1990s. A Missoula native, the 6-foot Lake started all 30 games during the 1993-94 season and was named co-MVP of the Big Sky along with Cass Bauer (Bilodeau) of Montana State.
Rausch still lives in Missoula with her husband and two sons, and she still follows the Lady Griz when she has time. She certainly hasn’t forgotten her Made In Montana team, although she admits the details are a bit foggy.
“The poster thing was fun but I think we took two photos and the second one, with the girls in their old high school jackets, was the one they used,” said Rausch. “I think the idea might have come from Linda McCarthy in the sports information department,” she added.
The Lady Griz Hall of Famer said the Made In Montana theme wasn’t as important as what it represented.
“The logo didn’t mean so much but the fact our team was able to compete at a high national level with all Montana players made me very proud, and it still does,” she said.
There were nine other teams in Selvig’s career that finished with a better record than the 25-5 mark posted by the ‘93-94 squad. The 1987-88 team won 28 games, as did the 2008-09 club.
But perhaps no UM team faced a tougher schedule than during Lake’s senior season, when the Lady Griz lost to national powerhouses Tennessee, Stanford and Gonzaga, as well as Big Sky rivals Boise State and Montana State.
“Tennessee was No. 1 in the country and I think Stanford was in the top four when we lost to them (66-62) in the NCAAs,” Rausch recalled.
The Lady Griz from 1992-93 campaign were solid, and Rausch figured good things were coming. When she was a junior, the Lady Griz went 23-5, and Minnesota native Joy Anderson was the only non-Montanan on the roster.
“We knew with the players coming back, we would be good … but I don’t know whether we knew we could compete at such a high level,” she said.
Other starters were small forward Kristy Langton-Schlimgen of Stevensville and guards Sherri Brooks of Livingston and Kelly Pilcher of Missoula. Jodi Hinrichs of Fairfield and Trish Olson of Missoula shared primary duties in the post.
A strong bench was led by outside sniper Carla Beattie of Philipsburg and versatile freshman forward Greta Koss of Malta. Other contributors were Malia Kipp of Browning, Lora Morast of Kalispell, Kristin Omlid of Stevensville, Dawn Sievers of Miles City and April Sather of Havre.
Frohlich would have been in the regular rotation but she injured her knee in preseason play.
Langton and Pilcher were named to the all-Big Sky team along with Lake, and Brooks was named the league’s top defender.
“I can’t choose a favorite team,” Selvig said. “Loved them all. It certainly was one of the highest achieving teams. Having two teams in the NCAA tourney out of the Big Sky was quite an accomplishment for the league. Boise was really good and we had great games with them.”
That season, the Lady Griz were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for 12 straight weeks, reaching a best ranking of No. 17. That team also set an attendance record at Dahlberg Arena, attracting 5,123 fans per game while winning all 17 home games.
There were no dominant 20-point scorers like Shannon Cate or Mandy Morales, and no prolific 3-point threats like Katie Edwards or Sonya Rogers. But that ’93-94 team was deep and versatile and unselfish, Selvig said.
“This was certainly one of our most balanced teams,” said Selvig, who finished his career as the eighth-winningest coach in NCAA women’s basketball history. “Depth at every position. Had different players have big nights through the year. Made us a tough team to prepare against and defend.”
Selvig, who always emphasized strong defense, said his team enjoyed shutting down talented opponents.
“The team was very good defensively and did a particularly great job in our game with Stanford … gave us a real chance of winning on their home court.
“They believed they could compete with anyone and they proved it.”
In those days, that was the Made In Montana way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.