MISSOULA — Kendal Manuel immediately identified Montana’s 77-70 win over North Dakota at Dahlberg Arena on Friday night as a lesson.
More importantly, it's one which he thinks will stick with the Grizzlies for the rest of their men's basketball season and one he felt the team needed to learn.
“We came out in the second half and I think we were like, ‘Oh we’re for sure going to win this game’ instead of coming out and trying to extend the lead,” Manuel said. “Once they got going, we realized we were going to have to close this thing out instead of thinking we’re better than someone.
“That’s a big lesson for us, especially for these games coming up in conference. We’re not just going to be able to go out and beat everybody, we’re going to have to go out and earn it every single night.”
The Grizzles' win in front of 3,698 fans is the type that will pay dividends later this season and they seem to finally have the formula after a few near misses. In second-half letdowns against Stanford, Washington and New Mexico, Montana seemed to flail a bit in the second half.
A possession might go bad and spark an opponent's run, or a few missed shots or free throws could derail the game for UM.
But against the Fighting Hawks, the Grizzlies never seemed fazed or discombobulated, especially late. Montana made 11 of 12 free throws over the final two minutes of the game, including eight by Manuel alone. The defense was important too, as was responding to an early second-half North Dakota run to tie the game.
Grizzly head coach Travis DeCuire absolutely got the response he wanted from his team when the Fighting Hawks tied the game at 38-all with a little over 14 minutes left in the game.
Montana ripped off an 11-3 run to once again take control of the game, keyed by a 3-point shot from Josh Vazquez — the fifth-straight game the true freshman has hit a 3-pointer — and four-straight points from Sayeed Pridgett.
“The biggest thing I thought was the stops. We got into transition and they weren’t able to set up their defense,” DeCuire said of the second-half burst. “The better our defense is, the better our offense will be.”
On the other side, North Dakota head coach Paul Sather felt the Grizzlies were able to break down his team’s defense with ease and turnovers were an area to fault as well. North Dakota had 12 in the first half and 17 total.
“We just have a couple defensive possessions where we’re not engaged and we just give up a couple easy baskets,” Sather said. “But, you know, I thought both teams fought. It sure would have been nice to finish and close a couple of the defensive possessions just to see where we would have been instead of having to foul late, but I thought both teams fought hard.”
North Dakota was led by Marlon Stewart’s 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Standout forward Filip Rebraca had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
For Montana, Pridgett scored 20 and now has 1,236 career points, passing former Griz Lou Rocheleau for No. 15 on the all-time scoring list. Pridgett also tacked on six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Timmy Falls had 15 points, while Manuel had 20 and was 10 of 10 from the free throw line during game. Jared Samuelson played 18 minutes for the Grizzlies, by far his most this season and recorded six points, two rebounds and two steals.
The Grizzlies moved to 4-5 on the season while North Dakota fell to 4-6. Montana will be off until Dec. 18 at Oregon, the last chance they will have this year to take down a high-major program on the road.
“Today was a very good learning point for us, because in the games we lost we had a chance to close out the game, we had leads at the end of the game,” Pridgett said. “This is something to build on, this is a foundation for us. We needed this one and it was a close one until the end.”
