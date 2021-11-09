HELENA — If there wasn't already a large contingent of Helena High fans that cheer on the Montana Grizzlies, more are certain to follow after Chase McGurran became the third Bengal to commit to Bobby Hauck's program in the 2022 recruiting class.
McGurran reported on his Twitter account that he was offered by the Griz last week, however, it wasn't the only option on the table.
Montana State had also shown interest in the two-way all-state performer at wide receiver and defensive back, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech. But in the end, Montana was the clear choice.
"It feels really good," McGurran said. "Now, I can just focus on beating Billings West and trying to win a state championship."
A family tie in the way of his brother, Ty McGurran, playing for Montana Tech made the decision a little more difficult, but in the end, McGurran announced his commitment to the Griz Monday evening.
"It was a little tough trying to decide where you are going to go for the next four years," he said. "But Montana felt right and I just decided to commit. You just can't pass up the opportunity to play Division I. That's what put me over the top."
Of course, Division-I scholarships aren't given, they are earned and during his senior season, McGurran earned it with his play on the field.
"They didn't really talk to me until about halfway through the year," he said. "Then they liked me and they offered. It feels really good -- I've been playing since sophomore year and all these college coaches are talking to you and for that (offer) to come was pretty sweet."
While McGurran is slated to play defensive back for the Grizzlies in the future, he was highly productive on both sides of the ball for the Bengals dating back to 2019 when he made his first contributions.
As a receiver, the 6-foot, 175-pounder has caught 83 passes for 1,293 yards and 16 touchdown catches during his high school career. This season he's been particularly impressive with 54 receptions for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns.
On defense, he has 75 career tackles, as well as four tackles for loss in addition to six interceptions, nine pass breakups and a sack. He can also play on special teams, which is another added dimension to his game.
"He does a lot of things well, and does everything you need to do as a football player," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "He's our best receiver but at the same point in time, we can run the ball with him; he can tackle and he's also our best cover guy. He's a returner too and just a dynamic football player."
McGurran will be the fourth Helena High Bengal to commit to the Griz in the past two recruiting cycles. Zachary Evans signed with Montana in 2021 and in 2022, Chase will join quarterback Kaden Huot and linebacker Marcus Evans who each committed to the U of M over the summer.
And both got in on the recruiting process this week.
"They would make comments here and there," McGurran said. "Just wondering what I was going to do and when I was going to do it. I finally told them (Monday) and they were pretty pumped."
Huot and McGurran have been a dynamic duo and have connected for 16 touchdown passes during their careers.
And even though they aren't planning to play on the same side of the ball, it's still an exciting prospect as Helena prepares for the Class AA semifinals against Billings West on Friday.
A win would get McGurran and the Bengals closer to another goal, which is the Class AA state championship and if they take care of business, the state championship game will be their next stop.
"That would be really awesome," he said. "I have been playing with this group of guys my whole life and we have always kind of talked about winning a state championship. We just have to have a good week of practice, go out there and have fun."
