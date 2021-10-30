MISSOULA — Marcus Welnel got some simple-yet-sage advice from fellow Montana linebacker Pat O’Connell as they lined up across from the Southern Utah’s field goal unit Saturday afternoon.
“Pat just said, ‘Go hard,” the junior recalled.
Welnel looked at linebacker Jace Lewis in agreement with the game on the line at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. As the ball was snapped, Welnel rushed just off center, got a push in the back from Lewis and broke through the line. He put his hand up and blocked the potential game-winning kick milliseconds after cornerback Omar Hicks Onu got some of the ball while diving off the edge.
Everything seemingly had been going wrong for the Griz, from a quartet of turnovers to 12 penalties, both of which were season highs, but they flipped their fortunes by coming up clutch with the block with 3:06 to play. The 11th-ranked Griz escaped with a 20-19 victory over the one-win Thunderbirds to salvage their season by improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky.
“I’d sum it up as a gut check for our team to keep their composure and find a way to win it,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “There was an inordinate number of things that went against us today. I’m proud of our guys.”
While the block saved the game, it was a handful of other plays that put the Griz in position to win as they outscored Southern Utah 10-3 in the second half. They trailed 16-10 at the intermission, marking the first time this season that SUU (1-8, 0-6) led at the half.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Kris Brown led the offense’s lone touchdown drive, which was capped with a 24-yard scoring strike to Cole Grossman to go up 19-17 in the third quarter. It looked like the Griz offense had completely unraveled when left tackle Conlan Beaver was called for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play earlier in that drive, but the Griz got kickstarted on the next play with a 30-yard pass to Grossman.
Junior cornerback Justin Ford had UM’s first touchdown, a 26-yard pick-6 for a 10-9 lead as he intercepted a pass for the sixth consecutive game. Bookending Ford and Grossman’s scores, senior kicker Kevin Macias made a pair of field goals, a 21-yarder to get the Griz on the board and a 30-yarder that put them up 20-19 with 11:38 remaining.
The defense came through with a scoreless fourth quarter, holding SUU to 33 yards and marking the lone quarter in which UM had possession of the ball for more time than the Thunderbirds. The Griz forced a three-and-out and a turnover on downs that frame before blocking the field goal.
“I would sit here and say that we didn’t play as great as we wanted to, but at the end of the day, when it mattered, we stood up and we made the plays we had to, to win the game,” Ford said. “So, proud of the team.”
The Griz are one win closer to playoff eligibility, but this type of effort likely won’t be good enough for a team eyeing a deep playoff run. They go from struggling against a bottom dweller that was missing three defensive starters and lost its running back on the first play of the game to playing at a Northern Colorado squad that nearly upset Sacramento State, 27-24, on Saturday.
The Griz did have senior quarterback Cam Humphrey return for the first time since an Oct. 2 ankle injury, but he played just three drives, completing 10 of 14 passes for 86 yards before limping off the field. Sophomore running back Nick Ostmo also came back but played just one snap.
Brown was 17-of-23 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Griz finished with 376 yards of offense and averaged 4.9 yards per play. SUU keyed in on stopping the run, but UM put up 101 rushing yards, led by Junior Bergen’s 87, while holding SUU to 49 yards.
“This game, we had no control of anything,” Hauck admitted. “But generally speaking, you can have control of the game to a degree if you can run it and they can’t. It might have been, in the end, the difference in the game.”
Southern Utah might have been able to better execute its strategy of bleeding the clock if it was able to run the ball more effectively. The Thunderbirds averaged just 1.8 yards per rush.
They still managed to possess the ball for 33:21, while UM had it for just 26:39.
“We believed we had the better team. We wanted more possessions,” Hauck said. “They wanted to limit the possessions. I thought it was effective by them. We’re going to see it next week too.”
Montana had uncharacteristic penalties, committing 12 for 125 yards, both season highs. The Griz had five penalties declined, one being an offsetting penalty.
On one drive, the Griz jumped offside on a pair of fourth downs and dropped an interception thrown into triple coverage, leading to a 32-yard field goal by Noah Alejado that put them in a 3-0 deficit. A roughing the passer penalty prevented SUU from having to face a third-and-10 on a later drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Williams, putting UM down 9-0.
The Griz later jumped offside as Justin Miller threw a 60-yard touchdown to Brandon Schenks. The Thunderbirds wanted to catch UM off guard and go for a 2-point play to make up for a missed extra point, but the review of the touchdown allowed UM to regroup after falling down 16-10. They never reached the end zone again to get back the point that proved to be the difference.
“Proud of the guys, the way they fought,” SUU coach Demario Warren said. “They came out here and played their guts out.”
Southern Utah’s 23-yard field goal to go up 19-17 with 1:28 left in the third quarter capped a drive that included Griz safety Robby Hauck being called for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. Even SUU’s potential game-winning drive, which ended with the blocked field goal, had four penalties by UM.
“I’ve never been around a game like that and certainly never been around a game where you had that many things go against you and actually won the game,” Hauck said. “So, congratulations to our team too. It was a heck of an effort by our guys finding a way to win that game.”
The Griz gave SUU the chance to win after Bergen lost a fumble forced and recovered by AJ Stanley in the red zone. It was UM’s second turnover in the fourth quarter, the other being a Brown interception.
The Grizzlies’ first two turnovers of the game led to nine points. One was a Humphrey interception. The other was the rare fumble on a snap that hit a motioning wide receiver.
“That play probably was us today in a nutshell. It was wild,” Hauck said, later re-emphasizing that point. “It wasn’t very good by us today in some regards, and that play epitomizes that.”
