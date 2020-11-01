MISSOULA — Pick a more difficult time to be a freshman college basketball player.
A mixture of remote, online and in-person classes to go along with ever-changing announcements and rules on campus. Add in a sports schedule that constantly shifts as your teammates and coaches are in-and-out of quarantines and losing time in preseason practice, perhaps the most critical time of the year in the college basketball world.
Top it off with high expectations not only for your team, but individually as well and the pressure is really on.
Welcome to the lives of Josh Bannan, Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney, all freshman newcomers to the Montana men’s basketball team.
“So getting here was incredibly tough,” said Bannan, who came to Missoula from Melbourne, Australia. “But I’m happy to be here.”
Bannan wanted to be on campus May 22, but in order to do that he had to get a travel exemption and an international student visa, with appointments to get those constantly canceled. He did not arrive until Aug. 22.
That’s just the beginning. Grizzly basketball players have had to deal with quarantines after being close contacts, with head coach Travis DeCuire saying that staying in shape during those two-week periods being one of the most difficult parts.
That is doubly so for the freshmen, who have not had the advantages of being in the Grizzlies' vaunted strength and conditioning program for a year.
“You start to gain some ground and then all of a sudden they’re in their room for 14 consecutive days,” DeCuire said on Oct. 16. “So they’re not in shape, it’s physically impossible … conditioning and injuries are going to be an issue the entire season.”
DeCuire felt those issues played into the NCAA’s decision to grant an exemption to all fall and winter athletes that gives them an extra season of eligibility if they so choose. That’s a long way down the road for incoming freshmen, but adds another wrinkle to the season. There really is no reason for anyone to redshirt this year.
Does that mean more freshmen could see playing time this winter? That remains to be seen, but situations also could arise where contact tracing forces coaches to dive deep into their bench if several players are forced to sit.
Going further, it is hard to evaluate players, especially freshmen, if they are sitting out or injured. DeCuire’s thought process on injuries is sound logic too — if conditioning and training programs are applied in stops and starts, that could increase injury risk.
“It’s definitely been a weird experience because, like, everything’s been pushed back, everything’s been delayed, especially in the summer,” Beasley said. “It wasn’t very consistent and we’re all still figuring things out … it’s been really different, right? And it’s all freshman year, so we don’t really have a reference point or anything. We weren’t here last year.”
That's not to say they are neglecting to do everything possible to prepare for the season. There is a good chance Bannan and Beasley both play significant roles, which likely would have happened regardless of a pandemic or not.
Beasley, a three-star recruit, picked the Grizzlies over reported offers from Nevada, UC Davis and San Francisco. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his first three prep years at Dublin High School, with his hometown being San Ranon, California.
The Montana men’s basketball team — especially assistant coach Chris Cobb — have deep ties to the area.
Cobb also recruited Bannan, who has a glittering resumé. He competed at the Centre of Excellence, which is part of a semi-pro Australian league called the NBL1 and something Americans could make a passing comparison to the NBA’s G-League.
Bannan also spent time at the NBA Global Academy, which has helped develop fellow Australians Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova and Patty Mills, all of whom made serious impacts in the NBA.
“I’ve just been trying to do everything I can to put my best foot forward so when we do get to that first game, I can do everything I can to help us win,” Bannan said. “Ultimately it’s just about the team and a group of guys coming together and trying to achieve something special.”
Whitney, who is roommates with Bannan and Beasley, might also have the chance to have an early impact. So while the freshmen try and fit in with a group of new transfers and, of course, the returners, the calendar continues to flip forward.
Division I college basketball can start on Nov. 25 and there’s chance the Grizzlies might not play until December. Montana’s Big Sky Conference opener is on Dec. 3 against Southern Utah.
With the original start date being Nov. 10, it gives some much needed time for coaches to figure out just what they have.
For the freshmen, it’s just a bit more time to adjust to what promises to be an extremely different and difficult road forward, all while still dealing with many of the other issues faced by any new college student.
“We’re still getting to know a lot of these new faces,” DeCuire said. “So we need that time.”
