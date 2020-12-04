MISSOULA — The bright lights of the Mountain West and Pac-12 haven’t been able to pull Havre senior Kellen Detrick away from Montana.
In fact, a packed Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula might be more rowdy, rambunctious and riveting than stadiums at Nevada or Washington State, the two schools that have tried to lure Detrick to the FBS level.
Detrick was shocked those two teams were pursuing him because he thought other schools would back off after he committed somewhere. Nevada continued the efforts that began his junior year, while Washington State seemingly came out of nowhere in recent weeks.
Neither of them has had any success plucking Detrick away from the Griz. And don’t count on them to pull it off.
“I turned them down and told them that I want to be a Griz and stick to my word,” Detrick said Wednesday, two weeks prior to the early signing period. “It’s 100% Montana. It’s the best fit for me. I just couldn’t see myself playing any other place.”
Detrick grew up in a family steeped in Grizzly fandom in the city of approximately 9,700 people, about 4 1/2 hours northeast of Missoula on the Hi-Line. He was enamored with Havre native Marc Mariani, who was coached in high school by Detrick’s uncle, Brian Jenkins, before going on to star at Montana and in the NFL. He’s even gotten advice from Mariani in recent months.
While Detrick looked up to Mariani, his love for football came from his father, Kino Detrick, who coached him in youth football and high school, the latter as the defensive line coach. Family is important to Detrick, and he wanted to stay close to them. That was part of the reason he’s stuck with the Griz after he chose them over other Montana State, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.
“My whole goal was I wanted to stay in-state,” Detrick said. “I didn’t want to go out of state and get away from family. I wanted to stay in Montana. Coming into it, the Montana coaches showed so much interest. It meant a lot to me too that they offered me first.”
Montana still had to be the proper fit for Detrick even though he grew up as a fan and wanted to stay in state. He sees that there with the return of coach Bobby Hauck, who got the Griz into the quarterfinals in just his second year back after leading them to three national championship appearances in his previous stint.
Detrick also felt a connection with his primary recruiter, the always-energetic Barry Sacks, Montana’s defensive line coach. He’ll be Detrick’s position coach.
“I love the way they run their defense,” Detrick said of factors that played into his commitment. “I love the fan base there. It’s incredible. I can’t wait to be there and run out of that tunnel sometime soon to a packed house in Wa-Griz. I love what coach Hauck is doing there. They’re consistently rising up and consistently getting better and being consistently competitive.”
Detrick currently stands at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, although he’s trying to pack on more good weight before coming to Montana. He’s been a regular presence in the weight room, sharing videos on social media about his lifts and showing that he can out-max his father, who still looks in good playing shape after suiting up as a lineman at MSU-Northern in the early 2000s.
Detrick has his father beat on deadlift (475 pounds), squat (450) and clean (280), he said. He’s still trailing in bench (340) by about 30 pounds, but those numbers are nothing to scoff at for a 17-year-old who’s still growing into his body after coming into high school at 6-foot, 180 pounds.
“I think his upside is really good because I’ve never seen someone as fast as him for how big he is,” said fifth-year Havre coach Ryan Gatch, who previously coached NAIA football. “Of all the different kids I’ve had, he has the frame, the motor, the speed, the ability to get off the ball and show how explosive he can be. I’m really excited to see how he does because he has a high ceiling.”
Detrick said he’s been told he projects as a defensive end for the Griz. That’s been his primary position at Havre, although he’s also played some linebacker in addition to being a fullback or tight end on offense.
As a senior, he rotated around the line, at linebacker and even at nose tackle. It’s a move Gatch said was made to keep defenses guessing but also as a bit of gamesmanship so he didn’t humiliate the same offensive player throughout the game, leading to double and triple teams.
Still, Detrick was able to earn all-state honors for the second time. He feels his ability to use his hands and be a hard striker is something he’s developed and will bring to Montana.
“What he’ll bring is passion and intensity for playing the game of football,” said Gatch, a Colstrip native and Montana State fan who will find it hard to cheer for the Griz but easy to root on Detrick, a two-time academic all-state player who he said younger kids in Havre look up to because of his football success and his character, just like how Detrick looked up to Mariani.
Montana had been recruiting Detrick since his sophomore year and offered him a full-ride scholarship after his junior season. He committed before his senior campaign, getting it out of the way he could focus on playing. What he didn’t expect was other schools to continue recruiting him.
While FBS schools have recently failed to grab Detrick, so too have basketball teams. He’s been an all-state hooper also, receiving an offer from MSU-Northern. He said all the other Frontier schools were planning to offer him until he told them he was going with football.
That decision to stick with football came after his junior year. The Blue Ponies had their best year out of the four seasons Detrick was on the team, making it to the state quarterfinals that year. The element of winning took his passion for football to another level.
“After my junior year, I had a different love for football, and that kicked it into gear,” Detrick said.
Now he’s coming to a program known for its historical winning ways. The Griz have shown progress to reclaiming that identity of being a consistent top-tier program since Hauck’s return, and Detrick wants to be a part of returning them to dominance.
“I believe we can accomplish a national championship,” Detrick said. “They have a good recruiting class coming in, good kids already there and great upperclassmen to work around.”
He’s one of 19 known commits in the Grizzlies’ 2021 recruiting class — he was the fifth player to commit — and can make his commitment official when the early signing period opens Dec. 16.
It’s the next step in his path to finally taking the field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and once again hearing the “Montana” and “Griz” chants he experienced in his first game there when he was 11 years old.
“It’s a dream come true,” Detrick said. “Ever since I’ve committed, I’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to be a Griz. I’m extremely excited.”
