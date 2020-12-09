MISSOULA — With two losses to high-major teams and two one-point losses to a good Big Sky foe, the Montana men's basketball team has missed opportunities in its first four games.
There have been some bright spots, and as the team begins to figure itself out, the Grizzlies will likely look quite a bit different by the time Big Sky Conference play resumes in late December. But four games into the season, some trends are beginning to emerge and new players are stepping into the spotlight.
Let's take a closer look at several of those.
Area of concern: Rebounding
Rebounding well wins games. Second-chance points can make or break teams at any level, and one of the reasons that Montana was not able to pull an upset against either Georgia or USC was because it got clobbered on the offensive glass.
The Bulldogs finished with an 18-3 offensive rebounding advantage on Tuesday, while the Trojans hauled in seven more rebounds than the Grizzlies on Nov. 28. In total, Montana has had 26 offensive rebounds to its opponents' 54 in four games.
Losing Sayeed Pridgett and Jared Samuelson off of last year's team is certainly part of this. Sophomore forward and reigning Big Sky freshman of the year DJ Carter-Hollinger has missed two games already, as has Cam Satterwhite.
Darius Henderson, a 6-foot-9 forward, made his season debut against Georgia, and 6-5 freshman Hunter Clarke has yet to play in a game for the Grizzlies following a late arrival from Australia.
Montana's rebounding has started to look better as the season has gone on, but the Grizzlies have yet to finish a game with more boards than their opponent.
Bright spot: Kyle Owens
Four games in, sophomore forward Kyle Owens looks like a first-team All-Big Sky performer, and if he sustains, perhaps even as an MVP candidate.
Owens looks confident, and his jump shot and post moves have been true. He's hauled in at least four rebounds in every game so far this season and leads the team in the stat with 25 overall (6.3 per game). He is also leading the Grizzlies in scoring with 59 points (14.8 per game) on 43 shots.
He's even hit 3 of 6 shots from behind the 3-point line and 10 of 16 free throws.
The 43 shots Owens has taken are nine more than Michael Steadman, a preseason All-Big Sky player, has taken. Owens is tied for the team lead in steals and has just five turnovers in 129 minutes, which also leads the team.
Montana badly needed a go-to player following the loss of Pridgett, and while those are big shoes to fill, Owens has been critical in helping to fill the void.
Area of concern: Crunchtime offense
In the final five minutes of Montana's two losses to Southern Utah, the Grizzlies combined to go 5 of 17 from the field.
Montana went 3 of 9 over that period in the second game and 2 of 8 in the first. Two late turnovers in the second game hurt quite a bit as the Grizzlies seemed a little frazzled and out of position at times.
Montana did not attempt a free throw in the final 5:30 of the second game against SUU and went went 2 of 5 from the free throw line over the final 4:48 of the first game.
The Grizzlies also had only two offensive rebounds over the final five minutes of each of those games combined.
New pieces or not, this is an area where the Grizzlies will have to get better if they want to make noise in the Big Sky. Montana has had several instances of running a play incorrectly late, and those mistakes probably cost the Grizzlies two wins in Cedar City.
Bright spot: Brandon Whitney
A talented freshman, Whitney has already proven he can play at the Division I level.
His 17 points against USC in his college debut were the most by any Grizzly in their freshman debut, and he is second on the team in minutes and assists. Whitney has started three games and been handed the keys to the offense for long stretches this season.
With Robby Beasley out, Cam Parker still finding his legs and Josh Vazquez playing almost exclusively off the ball, UM needed a ball handler to step up. Whiney has filled that role.
He's drained a team-high 16 free throws in 20 attempts this year and also is tied for second on the team in steals. He'll need to improve his shooting percentage — currently 37% — as well as cut down on turnovers, but it is easy to see UM head coach Travis DeCuire has found a gem in the young freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.