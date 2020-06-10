MISSOULA — The operative words for Montana athletic director Kent Haslam during his Zoom press conference Tuesday were “as of June 9.”
Many unknowns regarding the upcoming football season remain because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports across the country in mid-March. Plans are fluid and conversations are ongoing as UM tries to prepare for the ways football could be played in Missoula this fall.
Much has changed in the world the past three months. Much can still change for the better or worse in the three months until the college football season kicks off in September.
So, athletic departments across the country are left in flux and without many definitive answers.
As states continue to reopen and move to the next phases, it seems more likely that football will be played this fall. The questions now tend to revolve around whether the schedule will be played as currently set, how football can be played where it’s financially feasible, how many and which fans will be allowed in the stadium, and how do schools go about their game-day experiences.
There’s one thing Haslam is certain about.
“I think it was important for us to let folks know that we’re planning to play football in the fall,” he said. “We have to plan in that fashion. If not, we’re going to get caught when all of a sudden it’s time to play football.”
Schedule
Before diving into the financials or ability of fans to attend, the season has to actually be allowed to be played.
College football isn’t contained to a single state or even region as teams travel across the country, leading to the potential for the coronavirus to be spread even more. Montana has football teams scheduled to come from Washington, Kentucky, California and Utah during the regular season.
UM’s three non-conference games are on as scheduled, Haslam said, after reaching out to those schools’ athletic directors. Those games are at home against Central Washington on Sept. 5, at Missouri State on Sept. 12 and at home vs. Morehead State on Sept. 19.
“They’ve all confirmed that their plans are to come, their plans are to be here and play the games as scheduled,” Haslam said.
As for Big Sky games, Haslam is on the conference’s football committee that meets weekly and discusses the outlook for league games. Those games are currently on as scheduled but aren’t set in stone.
The Griz host two teams from California — Cal Poly on Sept. 26 and Sacramento State on Oct. 17 — a state that’s been hit with the third-most coronavirus cases in the country. They also host Southern Utah on Oct. 31 and Montana State on Nov. 21.
“Right now, we have to plan that they’re coming to play,” Haslam said. “There’s really no other way to go about doing it. To make a call on June 9 for a game on Sept. 26 is just kind of a futile attempt. It’s just not going to do any good.”
He added: “Those are the discussions we’re having at the conference level. But I really don’t know any other way. We really don’t know any other way to plan for this other than to say we’re going with what we’ve got right now as our schedule.”
Football revenue
Playing football games is one thing. Trying to do it in a financially feasible way is another.
“It doesn’t take a really brilliant businessperson to recognize if you play without fans you've got all the expenses with no revenue or very little revenue,” Haslam said.
Football ticket revenue is more important for Montana than for any other school in the conference. UM pulled in about $4.8 million in ticket sales for Fiscal Year 2019, more than any other Big Sky athletic department made from ticket sales for all their sports combined in FY 2018.
“There’s no doubt that we need to do this, and we need to get our football ticket revenue,” Haslam said. “It drives what we do here on our campus and in our department. However, we don’t want to do that in a reckless way.”
Montana’s football team is the school's lone program that made a profit in FY 2019, netting about $2.9 million. That’s a rarity in college football and even more so the FCS.
“I can’t shy away and say that we don’t play football, it’s no big deal,” Haslam said. “We want to play football because we want to play football, we want to play volleyball, we want to play soccer, we want to run cross country because that’s what we do in athletics: We compete and we have student-athletes succeed, but certainly competing and having robust, full stadiums is important for us financially as well.”
Haslam said the athletic department has started some cost reductions and made forecasts if there’s a one-year revenue loss that may require help from outside sources.
One way to make up for lost ticket revenue – if there is any loss – could be a pay-per-view model. Haslam is in favor of that, but the TV rights for most games are held by the Big Sky Conference, which then sells them to ROOT Sports and others. So there would be difficulties to work out, but Haslam noted that conversations are ongoing.
“I have spoken very openly and honestly that if we have limited fans in the stadium I would like to shift to some kind of a pay-per-view model,” he said. “I think that’s a way we can recoup some of our costs."
Who gets in
Just because football ticket revenue is important for Montana, that doesn’t mean games are going to be staged at full capacity at a high level of risk to fans.
"We want to play in front of as many fans as we possibly can, but we want to do it in a responsible way and make sure we’re not just doing it at all costs,” Haslam said.
Planning for fan attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium is starting with the possibility of having a fully packed stadium. But that’s just a jumping-off point in discussions, and Haslam noted, “that’s again on June 9.”
“We haven’t really come at this looking at it as a capacity issue right now,” Haslam said. “It’s more we’re going to start with the largest capacity, build a plan that could work for 25,000 people in there, 15,000 people in there, 5,000 people in there.”
No capacity limit has been set by Montana for home games. Other schools have discussed limits the past few days, such as Purdue potentially not exceeding 25% of its 57,236-seat stadium and Texas A&M potentially filling up just 50% of its 102,733-seat stadium, the latter being the current operational capacity set by the Texas governor.
“We have not set a capacity, like ‘Hey, we’re shooting for 50%,’” Haslam said. “I think those will come as we start to develop more substance to our plan.”
So, who gets to go to games if it’s not full capacity? For Montana, it’ll be season-ticket holders and students, both bunched into the same group, not one and then the other.
To accommodate those groups, Haslam said the sweet spot for attendance would be between 18,000 and 19,000 fans, or about 75% capacity. If attendance has to be capped lower than that, then there would have to be a way to prioritize who gets into the game.
“Our first priority will be getting students and our season-ticket holders in,” Haslam said. “So, there could be a situation where we do not sell a single-game ticket.”
Haslam said it’s too early to definitively say whether single-game tickets will be sold, noting that “it’s a fair question, but I just can’t tell you on June 9.”
“We’re preparing, like I mentioned, for a full stadium, but I think it’s easier to dial that back knowing that students, season-ticket holders will be taken care of first and then if we can’t have a crowd that’s larger than that, we won’t sell single-game tickets," Haslam said.
Montana has extended the deadline to renew season tickets to July 3. If fans are leery to renew because of the coronavirus, UM won’t take away their ability to have first right to buy those same tickets in 2021.
Montana also has three options if fans have bought season tickets and now are or become uncomfortable about attending. Fans can get a refund, have the payment deferred to the 2021 season or donate it to the athletic department.
“We want to be as flexible as we can with our season-ticket holders, and so that’s the option moving forward,” Haslam said.
Game day experience
No matter how many fans end up attending home games, precautions will be taken to help ensure their safety.
“We’re part of a much larger campus group and we rely on that campus group to stay in touch with the county health department,” Haslam said. “We know we’re in Phase two right now, and so what our plan is, is to develop a plan and then go back to the county health officials and gauge that at the state level. Really, we’ve got to be in concert with Montana State as well so that we make sure we’re doing things similarly.”
The considerations range for the hours-long stretch when fans get onto campus to when they leave after the game. So how do fans get onto campus by various methods of transportation and what about the potential for pregame tailgates?
“We have talked through what the right mix is of public and private tailgates and whether or not those will even happen,” Haslam said. “There’s a chance that those may not happen. Those might be things that are said we can’t do that.”
Getting fans in and out of the stadium is the next big step. How are those done? Are there staggered entrances and exits based on sections?
Then there’s the three-hour stretch during the game and the use of stadium amenities. What will access to restrooms look like? How about access to concessions? What is the traffic flow like in the stadium during the game? What about being allowed into a confined suite?
And what about the gatherings on the field after the game? That's something Haslam said he’d personally imagine “will not be happening.”
All are considerations discussed amid a changing landscape that could be altered some more with the season still over 80 days away.
“The idea is to keep groups together as much as possible, clean as we can, and then ultimately, it’s the decision of those fans whether or not they want to attend,” Haslam said. “We’ll lay out what our mitigation plans are, and then I think there’s going to have to be some decision making on their part as, ‘Do I feel comfortable coming to a game and being a part of this?’”
