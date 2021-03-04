MISSOULA — Playing your final regular-season game against a powerhouse like Idaho is a good thing, according to Montana forward Carmen Gfeller.
It's like the old saying: Steel sharpens steel. The Lady Griz want to be as sharp as possible heading into next week's Big Sky Conference basketball tournament in Boise, Idaho.
"They're tough and disciplined and well-coached," Gfeller said of the Vandals, who will host Montana Friday at 7 p.m. in Moscow. "When you have the top two teams at the end of your regular season — Idaho State and now Idaho — it just makes you that much more hungry, that much more willing to work. You want to go out with a bang."
If all goes Montana's way Friday, the team will leapfrog Southern Utah into fifth place in the league standings and earn a bye in the first round of the Big Sky tourney Monday. For that to happen, the Lady Griz (9-7, 12-9) need to win and they need the Thunderbirds (6-4, 11-7) to lose at home against Portland State.
It's a longshot and a raw deal for Montana because Southern Utah has had to cancel a lot of games in COVID-19 protocol. Not only are the Thunderbirds in position to finish ahead of Montana despite winning fewer league contests, they're fortunate they averted two games at Montana earlier in the season because they weren't cleared to play.
There's nothing Montana can do about it at this point, so the team will focus on getting better for next week. That won't be easy against a Vandals team that potentially has a lot to gain Friday. If Idaho (13-3, 14-6) wins and Idaho State (14-2, 18-3) loses to visiting Eastern Washington, the two Gem State teams would share Big Sky regular-season bragging rights.
The big concern for Idaho is rust. The Vandals haven't played for two weeks because they've been in COVID-19 protocol.
"I thought we were really hitting another gear," Idaho coach Jon Newlee said of his team's three-game win streak prior to entering COVID-19 protocol. "It's just been hard for us to get everybody healthy and able to play at the same time.
"We were feeling good beating Idaho State (on Feb. 13). It's just been weird, an ankle here and there, sick here and there. Then a cold turns into COVID. That's the problem. But I like my team. It's nice we'll be able to get one in before the tournament."
Beyond the pairings for next week's tourney, Montana needs to build momentum after double-digit home losses to Idaho State last week. The problem for the Lady Griz is they don't have enough outside shooting to keep teams from sagging in the paint on standout forwards Gfeller and Abby Anderson.
There's no easy answer for Montana coach Mike Petrino. He simply needs his perimeter players to make greater contributions.
"You have to keep believing in them and pumping them with confidence," he said. "There's that and turnovers that need to improve, especially when you're relying on 2s and can't match another team's 3s.
"We've hit 3s before so I know we can do it. We just have to step up and make some shots. I tell them we don't have to hit all of them. We just have to hit timely ones — hit enough to be a threat there and keep attacking inside-out."
Friday's game has added intrigue since it marks the first time the Lady Griz will face their former teammate, senior guard Gabi Harrington, who transferred from UM to Idaho last summer. Harrington was hampered by injuries early in the season but she is averaging a league-high 16.8 points per game against Big Sky opponents.
Friday is also intriguing because both teams run the same 4-out, 1-in motion offense. Idaho's is a little different than Montana's, according to Petrino.
"There's is more experienced," he noted. "They play a faster pace.
"Jon (Newlee) has done that for years. They're a fast-paced offense and they'll put shots up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.