MISSOULA — Montana’s football team might want to look into changing its name to the Montana Spartans or Sentinel East after signing five Missoula Sentinel Spartans on Wednesday.
All joking aside, the Grizzlies are adding five seniors who are serious about their futures at the Division I level: Jace Klucewich, Geno Leonard, Camden Sirmon, TJ Rausch and Soren Syvrud.
They all signed with Montana on Wednesday morning as part of the early signing period. They were then part of a signing day ceremony full of laughs and smiles at the high school in the afternoon as seven Sentinel seniors decided to continue their football careers.
“It’s a super special experience and opportunity to get,” Leonard said in between posing for pictures with his teammates outside of the high school. “The fact that I get to do it with all these guys, all my best friends I’ve grown up with, it’s awesome. The fact that we can do it together is the best part, I’d say.”
The quintet that’ll be heading a few miles across town to UM played varied-but-core roles during Sentinel’s run to its first state title in 48 years this fall. That run was made special by the bond they had formed up to and through this fall season.
Leonard, Rausch and Syvrud all grew up in the Sentinel program coached by former Grizzly wide receiver Dane Oliver. Syvrud was the last of the five to commit, deciding he was unable to pass up on the opportunity to keep playing with his friends.
“It’s really exciting to make it official, especially with your best friends and four of your teammates,” Syvrud said. “When I saw those four commit, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Now that we’re officially going to be teammates at the next level, it’s even cooler.”
Klucewich and Sirmon were the transfers that boosted the program. In Sirmon’s case, he needed the season at Sentinel to prove he belonged at the Division I level, not getting offered by Montana until the day after the state championship game.
Klucewich had earned an offer when he was at Class A Frenchtown, where he spent his first three seasons before making the jump to Class AA. He proved he could hang at the highest level of high school football in Montana and strengthened relationships he previously had with some Sentinel players.
“It was a lot of relief today,” Klucewich said. “A lot of the hard work, it feels good for it to be put together and us to be rewarded for all the hard work that we put into it.
“It’s really special with all of us because we’re all so close and we all love being around each other. It’s exciting to not be alone, and to go through things with our buddies makes it easier and super exciting.”
Together, the five of them combined for 11 all-state awards, 10 of which were first-team honors. They also earned both Class AA MVP honors, with Sirmon being the offensive MVP and Leonard being the defensive MVP.
Klucewich had the most honors, being a first-team offensive athlete, safety and punt returner in addition to being an honorable mention kickoff returner. Leonard was first-team at center and inside linebacker. Rausch was a first-team wide receiver and cornerback. Sirmon was a first-team quarterback along with Dayton Bay as they ran a two-quarterback system. Syvrud was first-team at running back and outside linebacker.
“The common theme between these kids is they love football and they enjoy to compete,” Oliver said. “If you’re going to go play college football, that’s what we advised them on: you better love it and you better be ready to work. That’s kind of the common denominator.”
It's a far cry from the days Montana coach Bobby Hauck recalls about not being able to recruit players out of Sentinel, which was mired in a 32-game losing streak from 2004-07 during his previous stint leading the Grizzlies.
“I can remember years where we had none, or a string of years where we had none,” Hauck said. “The football in town here is good. The coaches in town do a great job. Certainly Dane did an amazing job of blending all that together and then beating the heck out of everybody they played this fall.
“But there’s a reason, coaches will always tell you, there’s a reason why we win: first, No. 1 reason is we have good players. Sentinel was dominant in high school football in Montana this year, maybe as dominant as I’ve ever seen, and consequently, we were fortunate enough to get five guys off their team to come join us.”
Hauck sees similarities in how Sentinel and Montana run their programs, potentially making it easier for Sentinel’s players to assimilate into the Grizzlies’ system. Oliver learned about building a program in part from his time playing for Montana under Hauck and Joe Glenn.
“I think coach Hauck runs an organized structure, a program built on discipline and toughness and hard work,” Oliver said. “I think these kids, they’ll be ready for that. It’ll be ramped up a little bit. That’s what we’ve tried to embody here at Sentinel.”
Two other Spartans signed to play college football. Offensive lineman Dylan Rollins is heading to BYU, choosing the FBS team out of 16 Division I offers, including eight FBS offers.
His five Griz teammates unsuccessfully tried to convince him to join them at UM.
“They obviously did want me to go play with them,” Rollins said. “But they’re my teammates, they’re my brothers, they know that I got to do what’s best for me, and they want me to do that. I think they realized that, but they still gave me a hard time about it just for fun.”
Running back Donovan South inked with Rocky Mountain College to play NAIA football. He committed Tuesday night because he didn’t want to miss out on what ended up being a “surreal” day for him and his six teammates who are heading to the Division I level.
South knew early on that he was playing on a talented team of future high-level college athletes.
“From the first practice, the intensity was always really high, and I just knew everyone was so competitive,” South said. “All these kids have worked their tails off, and I always pictured them there, and I’m proud of them.”
Sentinel’s talent is far from dried up with the departure of these seven players. Headlining the big-time returners is Zac Crews, who got offers from both Montana and Montana State back in September.
But for one final time, to cap off the most special of seasons, the focus was on the seven seniors going to play in college.
“It’s a pretty special group,” Oliver said. “We’ve known that all along, but to see them today officially take that next step, and whether it’s Division I or NAIA, it’s good to see these kids go on to get their postsecondary education. It’s a pretty cool moment.”
