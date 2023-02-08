MISSOULA — Aanen Moody walked toward center court with his arms spread above his head at about a 135-degree angle and then blew a kiss to the crowd.
His buzzer-beater felt more like a game-winner in that moment than the final shot of the first half. Part of that was the crowd’s reaction to the fearless sharpshooter from North Dakota who caught fire last week.
Moody blows kisses to the crowd after hitting 3-pointers, inspired by Kelly Oubre, an NBA player and former Kansas Jayhawk. After those triples, the public address announcer begins the chant of “Aanen” to which the crowd responds with “Moody.”
It’s clear that the transfer from Southern Utah has quickly become a fan favorite in Missoula. He’s heating up at the right time, as are the Grizzlies, as they hit a season-defining stretch.
“He’s their kind of guy,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “He plays to the crowd. He plays the game the right way. He’s emotionally invested in the game. If he loses, it’s not going to be for lack of effort or energy. That’s what the people show up to watch.”
Moody scored a career-high 26 points each of the past two games in a two-point win over Northern Colorado and a one-point victory against Northern Arizona. He had missed UM’s streak-starting win, a six-point victory at Portland State, seven days before that buzzer-beater.
He went from out with a concussion to being unconscious beyond the arc as he hit 62.5% of his 3-pointers on 10-of-16 shooting. He made a strong case to be the Big Sky player of the week, especially with commissioner Tom Wistrcill in attendance to see his son play for NAU.
However, former Grizzly and current Portland State guard Cameron Parker got the nod. He had 22 points, six assists and four rebounds in a win over Idaho and then had 29 points, 10 assists and five steals in a loss to Eastern Washington.
Don’t expect Moody to lose any sleep over not winning the award. As a father of two infants, he’s in a different life space than other players on the team. Besides, the boost Moody provided has injected life back into the Griz.
“It’s incredible. Mostly emotional,” DeCuire said. “The 26 points are huge. But I think we often lose sight of the emotion which you get from guys that have confidence, that play with others, that believe in others and share. He’s a very selfless person and it’s contagious.”
The Griz head into Thursday in fifth place in the Big Sky standings at 6-6. They’ll play at fourth-place at Idaho State 7 p.m. Thursday and at third-place Weber State 7 p.m. Saturday.
Montana will move up to fourth place with a win over the Bengals. The Griz could then elevate to third place Saturday if they beat the Wildcats and if WSU had lost to Montana State on Thursday.
A pair of losses could see UM fall as low as seventh place. Next week, they play at second-place Montana State.
The Big Sky tournament will be three weeks away after Saturday’s games. The Griz head into this week with four of their final six games on the road.
“You want these fans to continue to come and bring energy, bring enthusiasm,” DeCuire said. “When they show up, they should get a good performance. I thought the Montana State game was the same even though we didn’t win. It was a good performance. I thought it was an entertaining basketball game. If we continue to do that, they’ll keep coming.”
Idaho State
The Bengals have once again found their footing, winning two of their past three games after they began the Big Sky slate 3-0 but then lost four of five. That 1-4 stretch included a 29-point loss in Missoula, 84-55, which is the second-largest margin in conference games.
ISU heads into Thursday at fourth place in the Big Sky standings with a 6-5 record. The Griz were fourth after Saturday’s games with both teams at .500, but the Bengals moved past them with a 75-70 win over Northern Arizona on Monday.
The Bengals have the second-best scoring offense (72.5) in conference play but are giving up 73.2 points. They have the third-ranked 3-point defense (32.2%), which will test Moody and UM’s third-ranked 3-point offense (37.5%).
ISU was missing two players in its game at UM: senior guard Austin Smellie and senior forward Jared Rodriguez. Smellie has returned, averaging 6.2 points while leading the team in assists and ranking second in steals. Rodriguez, averaging 10.5 points, hasn’t played since December.
Brayden Parker leads the offense, ranking 13th in the Big Sky in scoring (15.0) and fourth in field goal percentage (52.5%). He’s tied for 10th in rebounding (5.5) and seventh in blocks (0.7).
Brock Mackenzie is 19th in scoring (12.3). Maleek Arington is tied for second in steals (1.5), tied for 15th in assists (2.2) and tied for 15th in blocks (0.5).
Idaho State will host Montana State on Saturday after playing Montana on Thursday.
Weber State
The Wildcats are in the midst of a tough stretch as they’ve gone 1-2 in their past three games after they won six of their first eight games to start conference play. That 6-2 start included a 59-57 win in Missoula as they stole an inbound pass and hit a 3-pointer with one second left.
Weber State comes into Thursday sitting in third place in the Big Sky standings with a 7-4 record after playing four consecutive road games. The Wildcats are coming off a 34-point loss to Northern Colorado in the most-lopsided score through 58 Big Sky games this season.
The Wildcats have the worst scoring offense (66.3) in conference play but are allowing just 67.1 points, No. 3 in the league. The Griz have held eight consecutive opponents to 67 or fewer points, allowing just 64.0 points per game over that stretch.
Dillon Jones is a do-it-all player who had 17 points, 21 rebounds and three assists in the game at UM. He ranks sixth in the Big Sky in scoring (16.6), first in rebounding (12.7), sixth in assists (3.9) and tied for second in steals (1.5).
Steven Verplancken is 17th in scoring (13.3) and 11th in field goal percentage (45.4%). Alex Tew is 21st in rebounds (4.2) and tied for 15th in blocks (0.5).
Weber State welcomes in Montana State on Thursday before hosting Montana on Saturday.
