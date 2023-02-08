Griz vs. NAU basketball 05.JPG (copy)

The Griz celebrate after Montana guard Aanen Moody (11) makes a last-second 3-pointer at the end of the first half during the Big Sky Conference basketball game between UM and Northern Arizona on Feb. 4 at Dahlberg Arena.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Aanen Moody walked toward center court with his arms spread above his head at about a 135-degree angle and then blew a kiss to the crowd.

His buzzer-beater felt more like a game-winner in that moment than the final shot of the first half. Part of that was the crowd’s reaction to the fearless sharpshooter from North Dakota who caught fire last week.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments