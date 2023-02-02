MISSOULA — Aanen Moody isn’t a fan of horror movies, but his Jaws T-shirt that he wore after Montana’s game Thursday was a perfect summation of his career-high 26-point outing.

First, the senior guard beat Northern Colorado from the outside with early 3-pointers as the basket looked as wide as the mouth of an oncoming shark. Then, he slithered down the lane and on angles to the basket as he drove to the rim or took feeds from others for easy baskets.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

