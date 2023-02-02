MISSOULA — Aanen Moody isn’t a fan of horror movies, but his Jaws T-shirt that he wore after Montana’s game Thursday was a perfect summation of his career-high 26-point outing.
First, the senior guard beat Northern Colorado from the outside with early 3-pointers as the basket looked as wide as the mouth of an oncoming shark. Then, he slithered down the lane and on angles to the basket as he drove to the rim or took feeds from others for easy baskets.
In the closing seconds, he torpedoed away from his defender to secure a clutch inbound pass. He made one of his two ensuing free throws, but it was enough for the Griz to take a bite out of the Bears, 69-67, and reel in their first two-game winning streak in Big Sky play after they beat Portland State on Saturday in a game Moody missed.
“I was very angry that I had to miss that game,” he said while wearing the Jaws T-shirt he bought because it looked cool to him and was cheap at the thrift store. “The fact that I was able to play today, I was lucky that I didn’t have any symptoms from my concussion the last couple days.
“When I got cleared, I just knew that I had to take advantage of the opportunity because I might not be able to play next game. That’s how my mentality was. I just came out with no regrets.”
Moody scored 13 points each half, knocking down all three 3-point attempts in the first half and going 6 of 8 inside the arc in the second half. He grabbed four rebounds in 38 minutes in his return from a concussion that forced him to miss the 73-67 win road win over the Vikings.
Two of Moody’s second-half layups came on assists by Josh Bannan. The junior forward had four of his six assists in the second half, scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as he was on triple-double watch for the second game in a row.
As the Griz drove to the rim, they outscored the Bears 40-34 in the paint while shooting 4 of 16 beyond the arc. They gave up 14 second-chance points and were outrebounded 36-29 while senior forward Mack Anderson missed his third consecutive game but was no longer wearing a boot on his left foot.
Lonnell Martin Jr. added 12 points, Brandon Whitney had nine and Jaxon Nap had four to round out the scoring while Dischon Thomas was 0-of-4 shooting after a career outing Saturday. The Griz totaled 12 assists and shot 48.2% while playing with the togetherness head coach Travis DeCuire wants to see.
“You can always do a better job” he said. "You can make an extra pass. You can set a screen better. Maybe there’s a rotation where you could have been there. But the intent was there. Everyone wanted everyone to play well. Everyone trusted one another to be where they needed to be. I thought that’s how we pulled off the win.”
It was another close game for the Griz, who have now won back-to-back games by single digits to improve to 3-5 in those situations through 11 conference games. One of those wins was a 79-74 victory at UNC after they nearly blew an 18-point second-half lead last month.
The Griz led by 11 points in the first half Thursday and were up nine in the second half, 63-54 with 5:48 to play, but had that lead cut to one point twice. The first time, Bannan scored a layup to go up 68-65 with 22 seconds left in what turned out to be the winning basket.
Their past two home losses saw them cough up leads in the last minute, including an unlikely steal and 3-pointer by Weber State. It seemed a similar situation was brewing, but DeCuire drew up an inbound play during a review and Moody broke free down the court for the pass.
Moody split his free throws to finish 3 of 4, and Daylen Kountz’s shot at the buzzer was off the mark as the Bears shot 44.8%. Kountz led the Bears with 18 points while Dalton Knecht, the league’s leading scorer at 24.7 entering the week, added 17 and Matt Johnson II had 10.
“It almost brings tears to my eyes when we actually win one of these games,” Moody said, “because it just gives us more hope as a team that we can get through this because I think as a team we have a little bit of PTSD from the last couple games that we’ve lost in this same situation.
“When we come out with a win, it’s like we’re trying to create our own narrative, a new narrative for this year in the second half of conference play. It almost is like two different seasons. This is our new identity that we’re going to win close games. That’s what you have to do to win in March.”
It’s not just the Griz who have experienced tight contests in conference play. Eastern Washington, which improved to 11-0 Thursday with an 82-63 win at Sacramento State, has won three one-possession games and has had seven contests decided by single digits.
Even second-place Montana State had to sneak out a 69-68 win over eighth-place Northern Arizona on Thursday to improve to 9-2. The Cats and Weber State also have those slim road victories over the Griz, who will have the chance to avenge those losses in the coming weeks.
Montana improved to 5-6 with the win over Northern Colorado (2-8) but remained in sixth place, half a game behind Sacramento State, which dropped to 5-5 and owns a 19-point win over the Griz. Weber State is third at 6-3, while Idaho State, a team UM beat by 29, is fourth at 5-4.
With the win, UM improved to 1-5 on Thursdays and Mondays compared to 4-1 on Saturdays in league action. They’ll have a chance to get their second three-game winning streak of the entire season when they host Northern Arizona (2-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It should give us a level of confidence,” DeCuire said of winning back-to-back games. “It definitely will give them more enthusiasm coming in on a Friday to prepare for NAU. I think it’s a step in the right direction in terms of beginning to play the way that we felt we should have been playing in the beginning.”
Notes: Prior to the game, Montana recognized Wyatt Grove, a 12-year-old from Great Falls who is battling a brain tumor. He signed a National Letter of Intent with the Griz over the summer and is a regular presence on the court during pregame warmups.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.