BOISE — Whether Aanen Moody was pouring in buckets or dishing assists to others, his braids flapped behind him, propelling him and Montana in the Big Sky quarterfinals Monday.
Moody had played in the Big Sky tournament in the past while suiting up for North Dakota and Southern Utah — teams no longer in the league — but he had never been entrusted with such a big role as the one he’s had coming into the postseason. He acquitted himself with a career night in the points and assists columns as UM scored an 83-74 win over Idaho State.
His performance helped coach Travis DeCuire and the fourth-seeded Griz dance their way to the semifinals against No. 9 seed Northern Arizona 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU and ESPN+. The winner will advance to the championship game 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
“It’s something that in my six-year career I haven’t had to bear the weight of expectations,” Moody said. “I haven’t had the trust. Nobody’s given that to me except Travis DeCuire. I never take it for granted. I appreciate it.
“When I woke up this morning, I just made a decision that I was going to come ready to hoop, and I did.”
Moody, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, scored 28 points and tallied seven assists to go with five rebounds. He scored 14 points each half as he adapted to the various coverages Idaho State threw at him, whether it was switching or hedging on screens.
When he found an opening, he shot 4 of 9 on 3-pointers and 12 of 19 from the field. When the forwards stepped up, he passed off the ball to others for easy points in the paint, carding four assists in the first half and three in the second.
Moody’s performance marked the sixth time in the past eight games that he’s scored 21 or more points after never having scored more than 21 before that in his college career. His strong play in the second half of conference play helped him earn All-Big Sky second-team honors for the first time after previously being a role player who was forced to adapt his game.
“Aggressive patience,” DeCuire said of Moody. “It’s hard. When you have a young man that can score the way he can, shoot the ball the way he can, you don’t want to take away their aggressive nature.
“But you also still want them to play within concepts when you have so much talent around him. You never know who the hot hand is going to be. For him, it’s been an evolution. It took him a couple months to get comfortable in terms of being aggressive and being Aanen Moody but having an understanding that he’s got some good players with him.”
Bengals coach Ryan Looney changed their defense from their previous games against UM to focus on switching ball screens. He felt All-Big Sky first-team forward Josh Bannan and fellow forward Dischon Thomas hurt them, and they ended up holding Bannan to 13 and Thomas to eight.
However, those changes played into Moody’s hands as well as guard Brandon Whitney, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half as UM played with pace and moved the ball well within their spacing. He used his speed to turn the corner and get through the lane. It was pick your poison for ISU, and Moody was key in burning the Bengals.
“He’s a great player,” Idaho State guard Austin Smellie said of Moody. “He’s a great shooter. He’s constantly moving. They had a lot of good actions for him, running him off screens and stuff.
“Even some of the shots he made, I felt like we had a decent contest or were playing decent defense. A player like him, you let him make a couple shots early and that hoop starts looking really big for him.”
While Moody was going off, ISU senior guard Brock Mackenzie was putting together his own big-time game. The All-Big Sky honorable mention poured in 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
The Bengals got 10 points from All-Big Sky third-team forward Brayden Parker, who dealt with foul trouble, and 10 from Smellie. Parker’s fourth foul came with 10:33 to play, and Moody immediately drove down the lane for three layups in a row after Parker went out.
Thomas battled in the paint with Parker one-on-one, limiting him to 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds in what DeCuire called his best defensive performance of he season. Forward Laolu Oke came off the bench to aid down low and ended up scoring a career-high six points.
ISU allowed UM to shoot 68% from the field in the second half as the Griz outscored the Bengals 49-40 after the teams played to a 34-34 tie in the first half, which ended with a Moody buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That offense from UM was too much to overcome for ISU, which shot 51.9% from the field, 42.1% on 3-pointers and committed seven turnovers.
Josh Vazquez’s 3-pointer from the left wing created the first double-digit lead for either team at 69-59 with 6:48 remaining. UM pushed the lead to 76-61 on a Moody triple with 4:24 left and led by nine or more the rest of the way.
“Moody had an unbelievable game and performance,” Looney said. “I thought that offensively we played well enough to win a conference tournament game against a really good team. On most nights, that should be good enough to win. We just had a miserable defensive performance in the second half.”
The win over ISU puts the Griz into the semifinals for the first time since 2021. It also gives them a 3-0 record against the Bengals after winning 84-55 and 69-61 in the regular season.
Montana improved to 13-5 at the tournament under ninth-year head coach Travis DeCuire. They’ve now won eight of their past nine games to improve to 17-13. ISU finished its season at 11-21, having lost six of its final eight games.
Montana advances to the semifinals to play NAU, which knocked off No. 1 Eastern Washington in the first of four quarterfinals Sunday. The Lumberjacks won 81-80 on Oakland Fort’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer one day after beating No. 10 Idaho 87-76 in the first round.
NAU (11-22, 5-13) had nine of its 18 conference games decided by a single possession, the most in the Big Sky, and went 2-7 in those contests. That included both regular-season games against the Griz, who lost 75-74 in overtime in January on the road and won 67-66 in February at home. UM has played the third-most one-possession games and gone 3-3.
“We’ve been in this situation plenty of times this season,” NAU’s Xavier Fuller said of the close games. “It was all a matter of getting a stop and we knew what we needed to do even back then. When an opportunity presented itself on a big stage, I think we grinded our teeth and got it done.
Added Fort: “I feel like another big part of it is I know some teams, when they have a record like our’s and they’ve lost the way that we have throughout the season, they kind of get down. But I feel like our guys and our coaches, we were all believing in each other throughout every loss, every win, every hill, every valley. It doesn’t matter. We’ve all been excited day in, day out in practice, in games, in everything. I feel like that helped us as well.”
