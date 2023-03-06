Montana ISU halftime photo

Montana Grizzlies forward Laolu Oke goes up for a layup during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball quarterfinal game against the Idaho State Bengals on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOISE — Whether Aanen Moody was pouring in buckets or dishing assists to others, his braids flapped behind him, propelling him and Montana in the Big Sky quarterfinals Monday.

Moody had played in the Big Sky tournament in the past while suiting up for North Dakota and Southern Utah — teams no longer in the league — but he had never been entrusted with such a big role as the one he’s had coming into the postseason. He acquitted himself with a career night in the points and assists columns as UM scored an 83-74 win over Idaho State.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

