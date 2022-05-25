MISSOULA — Beyond basketball and talk of program culture, Aanen Moody saw in Montana a place he and his growing family can be supported off the court.
The first example he saw came from the Montana men's basketball coaching staff when he took a visit Missoula.
Moody got off his plane at about 10 p.m., and he recalled that the entire coaching staff was there at Missoula International Airport to greet him. They drove him to his hotel, got there about 10:30 p.m. and waited with Moody until his family completed the drive from North Dakota — which took about another hour and a half. The staff stayed with him and his family until almost 1 a.m. into the early morning.
"They have families at home, and that meant a lot that they are committed to their student-athletes," Moody said to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Tuesday afternoon. "It seems like their culture invokes winning."
Moody has balanced fatherhood and college basketball for over three years now with his 3-year-old child. He and his wife's family is growing with a baby expected in November.
It was a major factor in why he entered the transfer portal in the first place. He wanted to be closer to his hometown of Dicksinson, North Dakota, and saw the support the UM program can bring to them.
While still not as close as he could be, the nine-hour drive from Missoula to Dickinson is better than the 16-plus-hour drive from Cedar City. His family is closer, plus he and his wife feel they will get support from their family and the coaching staff at UM.
It's a balance that not many of his teammates have experienced. His former Southern Utah teammate John Knight III was one of a few, allowing the two guards to relate on a level as fathers and student-athletes.
He won't have that with many, or any, of his future Grizzly teammates, but Moody sees it as a positive. He has life experience that some do not have, and he can relate to all the coaches on the UM staff who have kids right around the same age as his own.
"(The coaching staff) told me they lead the nation in caring about their players," Moody said. "And that appealed to me because it's not going to be easy as a father with a newborn baby, being a college athlete especially, going to school as well. So, knowing that if I need to, I can go talk to them, that means a lot."
He admitted it makes his college experience different, sometimes isolating. He embraces his role as the team member with different life experience, as someone who can relate to his coaches on the nights he stays up with his newborn baby.
"They understand what I am going through, and that's really important to me," he said. " ... The way I think is a lot different from the people I am in the locker room with, which is a great asset for others as well because everybody has to grow up one day.
"Might as well be sooner than later."
Moody has bounced around the Big Sky Conference more than just about anyone, shaping his basketball philosophy and outlook at each stop.
He started his career at North Dakota by redshirting in 2017-18 before the program left the Big Sky for the Summit League. His 2018-19 season, which came under a new coach, was cut short seven games in because of a torn labrum.
He then entered the portal following the 2019-20 season. Moody found himself back in the Big Sky at Southern Utah after a brief stint in the Summit League. He played a key role in the Thunderbirds' 2021 regular-season conference title and 2022 second-place finish in the regular season.
Now, as Southern Utah leaves for the Western Athletic Conference at the end of the current academic year, Moody isn't done with the Big Sky just yet.
UM's winning culture, and the program's balance of business and fun, was enough to convince Moody, who holds the state's boys high school basketball career scoring record.
He's been around different cultures hoops-wise, from the hyper-serious to the more relaxed. North Dakota was the more business-centric program where players showed up each day and treated college basketball like it was a job. Then, at Southern Utah, he experienced the more loose and fun style that head coach Todd Simon made more about relationships, enjoying the game and brotherhood.
Now, Moody joins a program that he thinks has a balance of both styles and boasts a history of winning — making the culture fit a match.
He has learned that as long as there is full buy-in from the entire team, top to bottom, any of the mentioned philosophies works. The balanced one that UM boasts did peak his interests, though.
"They have an expectation to win, and I play winning basketball," Moody said. "So, we were a fit just right off the jump. ... The impression that I received from the coaching staff and the team in general is that, yes, they do treat it like it's a business because it is, but they do that in a fun way where you enjoy each other's presence every day and you care about the man next to you."
Moody sees a chance at UM to produce. He's been a major piece as the sixth man at Southern Utah and could easily slot into the same role at UM as he competes for playing time. He sees a place where he can show he isn't just a guy who can hit 3-point shots, rather a more complete basketball player.
Sure, his 38.7% career mark against Division I teams is great and will excite Griz fans, but he wants to show he can do more on the court and thinks the UM system will allow that.
Plus, he can't wait to take on Brandon Whitney in some friendly games of 1-on-1 after practices.
"I honestly can't wait to play him everyday after practice," Moody said. "That's what I want to do. I want to get better, and if you can beat him in 1-on-1 and go at him in practice, you're going to be a pretty good basketball player."
