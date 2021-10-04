MISSOULA — Montana's season isn't suddenly over just because it lost one game.
Part of the beauty of a 24-team playoff model like the one the FCS uses is that a single loss doesn’t put a team in major jeopardy of missing out on a shot at a national championship.
The Grizzlies’ 34-28 defeat at Eastern Washington Saturday dropped them only from No. 4 to No. 6 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. That ranking would still be good enough for a first-round bye if the playoffs started today.
There was a chance UM could’ve remained at No. 4 or even moved up despite a loss because there was almost so much chaos in the top 10. Nine of the teams ranked in the top 10 at the time had their games decided by seven or fewer points. Aside from UM, all those teams pulled through except for No. 10 North Dakota, which lost to No. 5 North Dakota State.
“You got to get back to work and not let anybody beat you twice,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “That’s probably the first thing. Everything’s still out there. Season’s are long. It’s early in the year. We just need to take care of what’s in front of us, which is play this week.”
What might affect the prospects for the season outlook are injuries. The Griz were banged up and missing multiple starters on offense and defense going into Saturday’s game, including All-American running back Marcus Knight and his backup. Starting quarterback Cam Humphrey and wide receiver Gabe Sulser were among those who left with injuries and didn't return in the loss.
Hauck didn’t take any questions about injuries Monday, which a UM spokesperson said beforehand would be the case. Humphrey and redshirt freshman Kris Brown were listed with an "OR" for the starting spot on the two-deep released Monday, adding to the intrigue of what an already-inconsistent offense might look like going forward if Brown is thrust into the starting role.
As the Griz chase a Big Sky title, they'll be trying to bounce back from their first loss since December 2019. They had been on a five-game winning streak, including a win over FBS Washington. It’s their first loss with a game coming up the next week since October 2019, so rebounding on short notice is something they haven’t had to do in a while.
“I think you can correct harder as a coach after a win. But we need to be willing to correct,” Hauck said. “So, just got to go get to work. There’s always things to fix, win or lose, and we got to go fix them.”
At least Montana has an opportunity for a get-right game with winless Dixie State coming to town Saturday. DSU is off to an 0-4 start in the second year of its transition from Division II to Division I. The Trailblazers are a member of the Western Athletic Conference, which has a scheduling alliance with the ASUN this season before branching off on its own next season.
Montana will be the fourth ranked team DSU will face in its first five games after playing then-No. 10 Weber State, then-No. 12 UC Davis and then-No. 2 South Dakota State. The Trailblazers have been outscored 175-44 through four games. They began the year with a 19-7 loss to Sacramento State and have gone over seven points only once, in a 60-27 loss to UC Davis.
In a rare scheduling quirk, UM will be abandoning conference play for one game to play the non-conference contest. That doesn’t change the mindset for Hauck or senior cornerback Omar Hicks Onu.
“I feel like mentally, we’re just going to keep preparing the way we’ve been preparing,” Hicks Onu said. “Whether we’re playing a conference team or a non-conference team, we’re still going to go out there every day and practice hard, go in the film room, study and just try to get right for the next opponent.”
