MISSOULA — Justin Ford put a scare into Montana football fans when he announced he was returning to college for his final season but didn’t specify he was coming back to the Griz.
He’s indeed back in Missoula for his senior year, which is sure to put a scare into opposing offenses who have to see him again this fall. Ford had a season for ages in 2021 as a unanimous first-team All-American and believes both he and the Griz can be better in 2022 after a quarterfinal exit in the fall.
“I think we have a great opportunity to do something special,” he said after the first day of spring camp Wednesday. “I think we had a great opportunity last year, just injuries in the wrong places. I think this year the main thing was to come back and just help achieve a national championship. I just feel like I want to be more accomplished as a player, and as a team, I feel like there’s much more to do. So, that’s ultimately why I came back.”
Ford had serious considerations about entering the NFL draft this spring after a historic, breakout season in the fall. He had an interception in eight straight games, which tied an FCS record and is third most in NCAA history regardless of division, on his way to nine picks and three defensive touchdowns.
Ford believes there’s more to achieve in 2022, and that doesn’t necessarily mean more interceptions. He gave up a couple touchdowns and would much prefer to not allow any this season than have another high interception total, which would be a sign to him that he’s having fewer and fewer mental lapses.
“I definitely think there’s better football to be played,” he said. “I got things to clean up. It wasn’t perfect by no means. I always look at film after the game and there’s always like two or three things during the game where I’m like, ‘Damn, I should have done this better.’ I definitely feel like I’ll have a better season, just clean things up and look more professional.”
Additionally, Ford didn’t feel like he was healthy enough to go through the pre-draft process with how banged up he was from last season. He noted he got hurt early in the year and didn’t feel like he was playing 100 percent much of the year, but he still managed after to finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Ford has been working on getting faster and stronger to increase his play and durability. That work started when he went through winter conditioning, which was both a physical and mental test. He enjoyed the team camaraderie built through conditioning, another sign that returning to UM was the right choice.
Ford couldn’t abandon his teammates, even though he seemingly would’ve had FBS opportunities, if he chose to utilize the transfer portal, when his stats from 2021 were combined with the fact that he’s been highly recruited before. Coming out of junior college, he chose Louisville in 2019 out of 20 reported Division I offers, including Auburn, Utah, Colorado and Iowa State.
“This a special place,” Ford said. “It feels like a brotherhood to me. I feel almost responsible to hold up my end for the team. I think that’s how everybody feels, which is why I think this team is so good and so special. I also think the place is special. The appreciation and the love from the fans, it just feels like a good place to be and good place to play football. That’s what I’m all about.”
Now a senior, Ford sees more of a leadership role in a cornerback room that has two new transfers in senior Jayden Dawson and junior Robert Whitehead along with junior Corbin Walker and sophomores Trevin Gradney and Autjoe Soe. He has cornerbacks approaching him, even the older transfers, but as much as he can help them, he feels he still has more to learn.
One person who’s seen that leadership is junior safety TraJon Cotton, who is Ford’s defensive player to watch as a breakout candidate in 2022. Cotton, who transferred from Oregon State two years ago, played in all 13 games in 2021, starting in the final seven as he got more acclimated to the safety position.
This will be Cotton’s first time going through a full spring camp at the position he expects to play in the fall. In 2021, he sat out spring camp with an injury and spent half of fall camp at cornerback before being moved to safety.
“It’ll help tremendously,” he said. “I kind of got thrown into it like two weeks into fall camp, so I was day by day trying to get better, understand the position. But now I feel like having this whole spring ball will just make me so much more prepared than I was in the fall.”
Cotton finished with 28 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 2021 while primarily playing field-side (free) safety. That’s where he practiced the first day of spring camp, he said, although he’s open to rotating to boundary-side (strong) safety.
Cotton is working on his speed to be able to better make plays. He feels he’s getting there by doing more stretching and running with strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan.
“I liked how aggressive I was,” he said of his 2021 season. “I set the edge well. I made a lot of open-field tackles. I feel like I did that well. I just need to really improve on my coverage skills. I have to get faster and then just make more plays on the ball.”
There will be competition among the safeties. Robby Hauck is the lone senior and only safety on the roster who has started a full season on defense.
Junior Garrett Graves made four starts in place of Gavin Robertson last season. Junior Nash Fouch started the first six games before Cotton supplanted him. Then there’s junior David Koppang, who’s played on special teams, as well as sophomores Jaxon Lee, who was on the two-deep last season, and Ryder Meyer.
“I think it’s a great competition,” Cotton said. “It’s a lot of competition at field. It’s a lot of competition at Griz. And at boundary. We’re going to be rotating out. Some field is going to be trying boundary, some boundary is going to try field. People are going to be shuffling around, so it’s not a set roster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.