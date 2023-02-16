MISSOULA — The last time the Montana women's basketball team beat Montana State at Worthington Arena, Robin Selvig was coach of the Lady Griz.
It was back in 2014 when Montana was still used to winning the Big Sky Conference on a regular basis. One year later, Selvig led UM to the last of its league championships and NCAA tournament berths.
The Bobcats have taken the Big Sky ball and run with it. They've won five regular season and postseason championships combined since 2015 and may have won six had COVID-19 not ended the 2020 league tourney prematurely.
The Cats have the inside track on another regular-season title this winter, with a two-game lead and four to go. But they could still stumble, and second-place Montana has an opportunity to pull within a game Saturday with an upset victory in Bozeman at 2 p.m. (Montana Television Network).
Lady Griz second-year coach Brian Holsinger believes his team has made big strides since a humbling home loss to the Bobcats last month. The numbers back him up, with Montana winning five of its last six since sophomore Dani Bartsch and freshman Mack Konig were inserted in the starting lineup in place of Keeli Burton-Oliver and Haley Huard.
Had it not been for a controversial call at the end of last week's home game against Idaho State, the Lady Griz would be riding a six-game winning streak into Bozeman. But momentum won't be enough Saturday if Montana's veterans struggle like they did when the Cats visited Missoula.
"Our seniors have to show up," said Holsinger, referring Sammy Fatkin, Carmen Gfeller and Katerina Tsineke. "That first game, for whatever reason they just didn't play right, didn't play aggressive, didn't execute the game plan very well.
"When you have a game plan you have to execute it right and that's what leads to success. We're a completely different team at this point. I have the utmost confidence we will respond the right way."
The Bobcats (11-3 conference, 18-8 overall) and Lady Griz (9-5, 13-12) have both done some soul searching since their last meeting. Montana responded to its home loss to Montana State with four straight wins. Montana State responded to its 29-point loss at Northern Arizona on Feb. 2 with three straight blowout wins.
"We really locked into our defense and got back to the bread-and-butter of getting everybody touches with the ball," MSU veteran coach Tricia Binford said. "Montana is doing more now with their press and changing up defenses and doing a pretty good job causing quicker things, so it will be important for us to look for quality shots."
Binford tries to avoid looking at the Big Sky standings or looking too far ahead. It is worth noting, however, that the Cats can clinch at least a share of the Big Sky regular-season title with a win Saturday and losses by Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.
Binford would rather talk about what is right in front of her team — a tough test against a "Montana team that will be hungry."
The fact Saturday's game is at Worthington Arena has to be comforting for the Cats. They're 10-2 at home this season.
"When you get to play in front of your crowd there's a certain energy you want to play off of and use it to play well," Binford said. "Our Cat-Griz volleyball match drew over 6,000 fans in (the fall). We're not sure what the turnout will be Saturday but I know the event has been well-promoted."
Statistically, the Bobcats and Lady Griz have been similar in league competition. Montana State's defense has been a tad better, allowing about 63 points per game to 68 by Montana.
The player that has tipped the scales in Montana State's favor in the Brawl of the Wild the last few years have been senior guard Darian White. She had a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds when the Cats won at Robin Selvig Court back in January.
Montana has been using freshman guards Mack Konig and Libby Stump a lot more in February because they provide a lot of scoring punch. But someone is going to have to stop White Saturday and that job may fall on Fatkin — unless Montana elects to use a zone defense.
"We have to be composed at the beginning," Holsinger said. "More than anything, we have to do a better job on their seniors (White and Kola Bad Bear).
"Last year we did a good job on Darian and Kola (in a home win). They kind of got away from us in the first game (in January). We have to make adjustments to make sure they don't get as comfortable as the first game."
