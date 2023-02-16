Lady Griz vs. Montana State women's basketball 03.JPG

Montana State guard Darian White looks to pass against Montana defenders Dani Bartsch (left) and Mack Konig during their duel on Jan. 21 in Missoula. White scored 22 points in guiding the Cats to a nine-point win. The Lady Griz will be looking for revenge Saturday afternoon in Bozeman. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — The last time the Montana women's basketball team beat Montana State at Worthington Arena, Robin Selvig was coach of the Lady Griz.

It was back in 2014 when Montana was still used to winning the Big Sky Conference on a regular basis. One year later, Selvig led UM to the last of its league championships and NCAA tournament berths.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.

