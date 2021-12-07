MISSOULA — Since losing to South Dakota to open the season, the Air Force men's basketball team has soared.
The Falcons (7-1) dropped their opener, 59-53, and have since rattled off seven wins in a row to set themselves up well as Mountain West Conference play looms. They haven't beat anyone of massive notoriety, taking care of business against mid-majors that are near the bottom of the rankings on kenpom.com.
The Falcons' best win came at Tulsa, 59-58. Air Force held the hosts to a season-low scoring output as part of a strong start to the year defensively. The Falcons are holding teams to just 57.9 points per game, good for 19th in Division I.
The win streak, and the stout defense, give Air Force confidence coming to Dahlberg Arena Wednesday night for a non-conference clash with the Montana Grizzlies (5-4). The Falcons are off to their best start 2006-07, a season in which they finished with 26 wins and a deep run in the NIT.
It's been a while since the two programs have met, just about a decade and a half since a duel in Spokane, Washington.
The Grizzlies handed Air Force a 59-57 loss in that neutral-site game in 2007-08, when they were still coached by UM Athletics Hall of Famer and current Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle.
The Grizzlies finished that season 14-16, while Air Force went 16-14. You have to go way back to find the last time the two met in Missoula. The Falcons last came to the Garden City in 1984.
Montana is coming off a 1-2 week with a lopsided loss to Oregon, a win at Sacramento State and a close loss at Northern Colorado on Saturday. The Grizzlies split their conference-opening weekend with the win at Sac State and the loss at Northern Colorado.
"You can afford to split on the road as long as you take care of business at home," Grizzlies coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show following the Northern Colorado loss. "Now we'll go home, get fresh and get better for the rest of non-conference."
Air Force players to watch
Falcons senior guard A.J. Walker comes in averaging 19.3 points per game, good for sixth in the Mountain West. Walker is getting his scoring off a 58% field-goal shooting clip, a 43.5% clip from 3-point range and an 80% clip from the foul line.
He had a slow start in the first three games, scoring just 14, nine and 13 points. In the five games since, all Air Force wins, he has scored at least 19 with a high of 27, a mark he hit twice.
Walker is also averaging 1.3 steals per game and is one of five Falcons averaging at least .8 swipes per game. Freshman Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons with 2.5 steals per contest, which leads the Mountain West, and his 20 total is 15th in the NCAA.
Taylor is doing a bit of everything in addition to his takeaways, averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and .5 a block per game and is fourth in the NCAA at 38.2 minutes per game.
Around the Big Sky
After one weekend of conference play, the Weber State Wildcats remain at the top of the league. Weber State (8-0, 2-0 Big Sky) is one of 12 undefeated teams remaining. The Wildcats will take that winning streak to Washington State Wednesday night.
Southern Utah (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky) and Northern Colorado (5-5, 2-0 Big Sky) were the two other teams to sweep the first week of league play. Southern Utah beat Eastern Washington (4-4, 0-1 Big Sky) and Idaho (1-7, 0-1 Big Sky) while Northern Colorado swept the Treasure State schools by a combined five points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.