Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) dribbles against Idaho State Bengals forward Daxton Carr (13) during the Big Sky Conference basketball game between the Griz and Bengals on Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. Bannan, a first-team All-Big Sky forward, announced Monday that he was forgoing his final season of college eligibility to begin his professional career.
MISSOULA — Two-time All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan is forgoing his final season of eligibility with the Montana Grizzlies to chase his professional basketball dreams, he announced late Monday night on Twitter.
Bannan earned first-team all-conference honors this season for the first time in his career. The junior from Australia had landed on the preseason all-league team entering the year after he picked up second-team honors during his sophomore campaign.
"It's been a ride," Bannan penned in his lengthy social media post. "Thank you for welcoming me into this family, it has been a privilege. To Coach (Travis) DeCuire and the Coaching staff who gave me an opportunity to be a Griz, thank you. You all have helped me grow as a player and a person, and for that I will be forever grateful.
"To Coach (Chris) Cobb and Coach (Jay) Flo (Flores), you've been with me from the beginning, recruiting me out of Australia and I appreciate your support and guidance. I especially want to thank Anderson Clarke for the countless hours you've put in working with me and the relationship we've built.
"I committed here because I felt the coaches and the Missoula community were special, my 3 years reaffirmed that. To the supporters and fans, the support and contributions you provide to enable us to do what we do is greatly appreciated.
"I also want to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, with whom I have built lasting friendships that I will cherish. My time as a griz will forever have a special place in my heart and has prepared me for the next stage in my journey.
"With that being said I am excited to announce that I have decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility to begin my professional basketball career. I feel honoured to call myself a Griz. I started my college career as a Griz, I'll finish it as a Griz and I wouldn't have it any other way."
A 6-foot-10 forward, Bannan poured in 1,191 points, pulled down 694 rebounds and dished out 194 assists in his career. He played in 91 games and started in 86 of them during his three seasons in Missoula, becoming just the 35th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
This season, Bannan led UM in scoring by a slim margin with 466 total points (15.0 per game). He led the team by a wide margin in total rebounds with 265 (8.5 per game) and assists with 112 (3.6 per game). His 23 steals were tied for the team high and his 15 blocks were tied for the second most.
"Bannan, to me, is one of the best post players that I’ve ever seen at any level," he said. "Watching him on tape, he scares you to death. He’s 6-10. He can shoot it. He can drive you. He can come off the pick and roll. He can pass it. It’s hard to double him in the post because he can pass it. His footwork is amazing.
"I think he can play in the NBA. He’s that talented in my opinion."
UM also needs to replace backup forward Mack Anderson, who is the lone player to exhaust his eligibility. Two reserve players have left the program since the season ended: guard Jonathan Brown and forward Trey Lawrence.
The Griz will return second-team All-Big Sky guard Aanen Moody, point guard Brandon Whitney and forward Dischon Thomas among their starters. Backup guard Josh Vazquez and backup forward Laolu Oke have one year of eligibility remaining.
True freshman backup forward Jaxon Nap saw his minutes dwindle in the final month of the season. The other players still on the Griz roster played sparingly or spent the year redshirting.
Bannan isn't the only Big Sky star player to be leaving this offseason. Second-team all-conference guard Dalton Knecht of Northern Colorado and third-team all-league guard Jalen Cone of Northern Arizona have both entered the transfer portal.
First-team All-Big Sky forward Dillon Jones of Weber State told the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah, that he'll be returning for his fourth season in 2023-24. He seemed like a potential transfer portal player after he averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this year.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.