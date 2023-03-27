Griz vs. Idaho State basketball 03.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) dribbles against Idaho State Bengals forward Daxton Carr (13) during the Big Sky Conference basketball game between the Griz and Bengals on Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. Bannan, a first-team All-Big Sky forward, announced Monday that he was forgoing his final season of college eligibility to begin his professional career.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Two-time All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan is forgoing his final season of eligibility with the Montana Grizzlies to chase his professional basketball dreams, he announced late Monday night on Twitter.

Bannan earned first-team all-conference honors this season for the first time in his career. The junior from Australia had landed on the preseason all-league team entering the year after he picked up second-team honors during his sophomore campaign.

