MISSOULA — Dylan Cook doesn’t like to think about what would’ve happened if he quit football after a high school injury.
He doesn’t like to ponder how things would be different if he stayed at MSU Northern.
He doesn’t like to consider what his path would’ve been if he went to a junior college.
And he doesn’t like to wonder where he’d be now if he didn’t take a chance to walk on for the Montana Grizzlies.
“It scares me to even think about what would’ve been,” he said.
Yet, he has to reflect on his journey to appreciate how far he's come.
“It’s super crazy how this all worked out,” he said.
Six years removed from his time at Butte High School, Cook has gone from an NAIA quarterback to a Division I offensive lineman.
That alone is mind-blowing, but he’s also gone from a walk-on player to a scholarship player.
From a backup to an every-down starting right tackle.
From a wide-eyed kid feeling lost on campus his first semester to a team captain for one of the most storied programs in the FCS.
“All just because he was determined to not hear someone tell him no, he could not do something,” Butte coach Arie Grey said. “This is the coolest story in the world. With no help from anyone, he decided he wanted to change his stars, and he did.”
Cook’s story isn’t done just yet. He and the Griz are putting together what could end up being a special season.
He might even play beyond this season, already drawing some NFL interest. If not, at least Cook will have a master’s degree in public administration and a tale of triumph when he leaves UM.
He’s already gone from being someone Griz coaches Bobby Hauck and Justin Green took a chance on to becoming someone Hauck admires. He’s used football to open some doors that might otherwise have been locked.
It’s crazy to think that Cook, who might be just another non-athlete college student or working a random job right now, almost missed out on this opportunity.
“If you like hard work and you like persistence and the things that go into becoming successful when it’s you starting from ground zero, then you got to love those guys,” Hauck said. “If you don’t, I don’t know what to tell you. That’s a truly American story to me.”
No quit in Cook
As Cook was sitting in the hospital, he thought football might be over for him.
He had just broken his collarbone in the first game of his senior season of high school in 2015. He needed a big senior season to draw offers from larger colleges, but the interest he did have almost instantly vanished soon afterward. Cook was left with chances to play at MSU Northern and an NAIA college in St. Louis.
“I was devastated,” he said. “Mentally and physically. I was so hurt.”
But he wasn’t broken. He stayed around the team, coaching up his backup while wearing his right arm in a shoulder sling.
“I think getting hurt his senior year, in the long run, might have been a beneficial thing for him,” Grey said. “It made him understand how precious it is to be able to play. So when he moved from quarterback to offensive line, he was going to do whatever it took to get on the field.”
It had been a long journey to get to that point. Cook got his start in football on the offensive line at center because of weight limits in third and fourth grade. His family had moved from Philadelphia to Deer Lodge, his mother’s hometown, when he was 3 years old.
Cook moved to quarterback from fifth grade through high school. The exception was he played tight end when he lived in Anaconda in seventh grade before moving to Butte. One constant was his parents preaching the importance of academics so he would be eligible to play football.
Cook’s father, Scott Cook, coached him leading up to high school. Scott had played in college at North Carolina as a defensive lineman and then spent three years in the NFL, first as a replacement player for the Dallas Cowboys during the 1987 strike and then on practice squads until he retired in 1989 because of an injury.
“Five, six years of him on me every day, expecting me to bring energy every day, expecting me to be perfect every day, it really kind of helped shape me into who I am today,” Dylan said. “It really helped me come out to practice always ready to do my thing.”
Cook thought his playing days were over once again when he left Northern in 2018 after two seasons.
He had reported for camp his sophomore season, unpacked all his belongings in Havre, decided he was over it, called his parents, repacked his belongings and was back in Butte that night.
“I just kind of sat there and said, ‘This is not for me,’” he recalled. “Just mentally wasn’t in it.”
Cook spent the next couple weeks of summer considering what to do with his life. He didn’t like the JUCO football route after seeing his brother go through it.
He considered attending Montana Tech as just a student. He thought about entering a police academy. He might have bought a house in Butte and lived out the rest of his life there.
Cook chose to give football another shot.
“When you feel like your whole football career is just done, that really kind of showed me that I can deal with adversity and that I can keep my head up and keep pushing forward,” he said. “No matter how hard things get, I can keep going and always believe in myself and know my family and friends will always be there for me.”
The right ingredients
Hauck took one look at Cook and instantly knew: “That guy’s a tackle.”
Cook stood at 6-foot-6 and weighed 260 pounds, about 45 pounds lighter than he is now. There aren’t many kids like that walking around Montana, so the Griz had to scoop him up.
Hauck knew the transition from quarterback to offensive lineman was possible after seeing Brett Boyko do it while he was coaching at UNLV. Boyko went on to play in the NFL and CFL.
“It really comes down to the individual having the toughness and the want to get big and strong and play in the trenches because he certainly has the ability and the frame and all that, but it takes the personality and the want to, and he’s got that,” Hauck said.
Cook sat out at Montana for one year because of transfer rules, but nearly four years to the date of his high school injury, he earned a Div. I scholarship with the Grizzlies.
His teammates went wild in their meeting when Hauck announced the news. It was a mix of players clapping, screaming, jumping out of their seats and pounding the tables in excitement.
“Seeing him get put on scholarship after he was thrown into the fire and just balled out, I was super proud of him,” junior guard Colton Keintz said. “He’s embraced playing O-line and has turned into a real leader for us. He has that mentality of being someone that we can follow.”
Cook earned the starting right tackle job four games into 2019, has started all 16 games since then and is a two-time preseason All-Big Sky selection. He’s also an academic All-Big Sky pick and is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the Academic Heisman.
“A lot of people mention that he came from quarterback, and I respect the hell out of that, but at the same time, I think it’s time to respect him as an O-lineman,” senior guard Moses Mallory said. “He’s earned his respect. For him to believe in himself and take the leap to transfer, and for it to pay off, that’s a true show of character.”
NFL scouts have taken notice, coming out to practices this season. They’ve gotten to see Cook’s natural athletic ability, field vision and quick feet as an ex-QB, long arms to aid his blocking ability and how he can put defensive linemen into the dirt. Then there are the intangibles such as having a team-first attitude, not being afraid of pain and loving to play.
A regional scout for the College Gridiron Showcase all-star event, Ryan Roberts, said Cook is “one of my favorite sleeper offensive linemen in the 2022 (draft) class.” He added that Cook “is one of the better run blockers in the class. Nasty demeanor. Draftable player in my opinion.”
Grey, who played at Montana State from 1998 to 2001, sees that NFL potential for Cook — if he wants it.
“He’s young to the position and he’s just going to continue to grow at the position,” Grey said. “He’s got a high football IQ. He’s got the drive. He’s got the ‘it’ factor.”
Cook’s decision to come back to UM for another season may help his draft stock, but it’s already been a good choice just because of the extra time to spend around his friends. They’ve continued his tradition of going to China Buffet on Mondays.
If his infectious smile, the antithesis of his hard-nosed playing style, doesn’t give it away, he confirms he’s having fun.
“I’m just so much more happy here,” he said. “It’s just such a better place in general, better school, better teammates, better coaching.
“I’m not super religious or anything, but there’s a plan for everybody. If you just trust the plan, then whatever happens, happens. If you focus on the things you can control and keep it pushing forward, you’ll be a lot happier mentally.”
