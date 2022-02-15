MISSOULA — Montana sophomore Allie Brock, who went 3-0 at the season-opening Nor Cal Kickoff with a 0.82 ERA, has been named the Big Sky Conference co-Pitcher of the Week.
It’s the first time Brock has been honored. She becomes the sixth player in program history to earn Pitcher of the Week honors from the league.
She and Portland State’s Olivia Grey, who shared this week’s honors with Brock, are two of 15 NCAA Division I pitchers who went 3-0 on opening weekend.
Brock won four games as a freshman and posted an 8.08 ERA last spring. Opponents hit .371 against her in her 23 appearances.
She wasted no time showing 2022 is going to be a new season.
In the bottom of the second of Montana’s Nor Cal Kickoff opener, against San Jose State, Brock faced a bases-loaded, no-out situation.
She responded with three straight swinging strikeouts and would retire 18 of the final 19 batters she faced to post her second career shutout, her first against a Division I opponent, as Montana won 3-0.
Brock would work 17 innings over three games on the weekend, two in a starting role, one in relief, and allowed just two earned runs. She had more strikeouts (12) than hits allowed (9) and walked only four.
The two runs she did allow, against Saint Mary’s, came after she’d shut out the Gaels on two hits through four innings and with Montana holding a 6-0 lead in a game the Grizzlies would win 11-2.
In Sunday’s 2-1 win over Santa Clara, she entered the game in the bottom of the fourth with Montana leading 2-0, but the Broncos had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Santa Clara would cut Montana’s lead to 2-1 on a sacrifice fly, but Brock would get two strikeouts to limit the scoring to a single run.
She didn’t allow a hit in her four innings of work and retired 12 of the 13 batters she faced to pick up the win.
Montana, which has a team ERA of 1.60 through five games, went go 3-2 at the tournament, just the third time in program history the Grizzlies have come out of opening weekend with a winning record.
Montana will play five games against North Texas, Nevada and Colorado State this weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Melissa, Texas.
