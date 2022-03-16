MISSOULA — Braxton Hill had a decent-sized tear in the upper left portion of the front of his jersey after Wednesday’s practice.
The junior wasn’t sure how or when it happened, but he pointed out that Levi Janacaro also got his jersey torn up it bit. It was a small glimpse into the tenacity the linebackers are bringing to the practice field, even in the offseason.
That competition is needed because Montana has to fill a Jace Lewis-sized hole of 231 total tackles over the past two seasons. Hill might just be that guy to replace the first-team All-Big Sky linebacker come the fall because the Anaconda native has been impressing head coach Bobby Hauck.
“I would say he’s likely, but we’ll see how it goes,” Hauck said. “I would sure hope so because I think he’s a good player. He’s making plays, and that’s going to be good for the Grizzlies.”
Hauck has seen Hill become more comfortable in the scheme over the years and is looking for that growth to continue. This spring, Hill is working on improving individual things like blitzing, coverages, using his hands and tackling so that he can play faster and more physical.
His work also includes getting down the small differences in playing field-side linebacker, which he did in the fall, and boundary-side linebacker, which he’s getting some more work at now. The goal is to have all the linebackers be interchangeable, so that means knowing different calls, understanding angles and covering varying amounts of field.
Another big step for Hill is to better understand the defense as an entire unit so he knows what every other player is doing on a particular play and where his help is around him. Learning that comes from time in the film room with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kent Baer on Tuesdays and Thursdays and then showing his understanding of those concepts on the field.
“I think I have a lot of work to do for sure,” he humbly said. “Coach Baer helps me out a lot and the other linebackers help bring me along and keep getting me better. I’m hungry to do anything I can to help the team win no matter where it is. Hopefully I’ll walk out of camp a better player.”
Hill has been a fast learner at UM since he came in following a torn labrum in his shoulder his senior season of high school. He played through a broken wrist as a true freshman before a broken collarbone prematurely ended his season as a special teams player.
Hill went on to be a backup linebacker behind Marcus Welnel this past fall while starting on three special teams units: punt coverage, kickoff coverage and field goal block. He had both of his sacks and all 3.5 of his tackles for loss in the second half of the year and came into this spring camp fully healthy.
The Griz return two starting linebackers in Welnel and fellow senior Patrick O’Connell, who finished third in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS defensive player of the year. The Griz also bring back Janacaro, a junior who backed up O’Connell, and senior Michael Matthews, who was Lewis’ backup.
Replacing star linebackers is nothing new for Montana, which has had a sustained history of strong play at the position. While Lewis is gone, Hill cherishes the lessons he learned from him about the mental side of the game and has even been in touch with him this spring.
“Jace is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” he said. “He always brought the juice and energy. We have a standard, and Jace was the top of that standard. Now it’s next guy up, and we’re going to keep going and do what Jace showed us to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.