MISSOULA — A strong defense is nothing new to Montana men's basketball fans. They are used to watching a team that continually ranks in the top tier of the Big Sky Conference in stifling opponents.
In conference games this season, the Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6 Big Sky) have allowed the second-fewest points per game (68.9), the third-lowest opponent field-goal percentage (44.6) and the second-lowest opposing 3-point field goal percentage (32.3).
The recent history under head coach Travis DeCuire holds up the culture of defense that often gets talked about between coaches and players.
The list of teams that have ranked in the top five in fewest points allowed in conference play every season since 2017-18 is just one: Montana. The Griz are also the only team to allow fewer than 70 points per game in the league over that span.
The defensive system and coaching emphasis is one of the biggest credits, with defense being one of the biggest keys to a DeCuire-coached team. Playing defense at a suitable level, and showing the effort on that end, can get a player into the rotation.
With sophomore guard Brandon Whitney locking down the likes of NAU's Jalen Cone, Idaho's Mikey Dixon Jr., EWU's Steele Venters and Southern Utah's John Knight III — plus giving Weber State's Koby McEwen fits in a season where not many have — the top scoring guards in the Big Sky just haven't been able to break the UM defense much at all.
But what happens if, on the off chance, that Whitney gets beat or gets caught in a less-than-ideal position and one of those top-flight scorers gets to their preferred spot or into the lane?
Well, of course it isn't ideal for that situation to happen as DeCuire would hope the team keeps a player from getting to that comfortable of a spot. But the Grizzlies have a back line defense that has shown its acumen as the anchors inside while Whitney shuts down the outside.
"You try to avoid that as much as possible, but we know that more often than not (Whitney) can handle the situation as long as it's not for too long of a stretch," DeCuire said of keeping Whitney off an island, ideally with the help of the back line behind him.
While they don't have eye-popping stats, junior forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger and senior forward Mack Anderson have blossomed into key and reliable anchors in the paint. The pair average just a combined 10.02 points, 5.8 boards, just over 1.5 blocks and just shy of one steal per game.
Don't let those modest stats fool you. Like Whitney, whose defense doesn't show up with steals or blocks but by holding opposing top scorers to some of their lowest-scoring and least-efficient games of the season, Anderson and Carter-Hollinger's defense is often not seen in the stat book.
Neither Anderson nor Carter-Hollinger are the most physically imposing players standing at 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-5 respectively. What they lack in sheer size — they aren't the likes of former Griz bruiser Jamar Akoh — they make up for with recovery speed and verticality.
Both of them have made under-the-radar plays off ball screens, hedging hard outside to the perimeter to force a ball handler off his path. Then, they quickly recover to their own man, whether they rolled hard middle or popped out for a catch-and-shoot opportunity. That ability to recover back lets the rest of the Montana defense stay home, keeping passing lanes tight and assignments covered.
"(It's their) athleticism," DeCuire said. "Those guys are quick in rotation to contest shots around the rim. DJ builds the wall, blocks shots, changes shots; Mack also ... is on the front line on the ball screens. He makes our ball-screen defense work. ... When you have two guys on the ball, he can recover quickly to his man to allow everyone else to stay home."
Take, for example, a play against Portland State, a long, rangy, athletic team that Montana beat last time the Griz played in Missoula a week and a half ago. Anderson was out — as he has missed the last two games due to an elbow injury suffered against NAU — so Carter-Hollinger and Josh Bannan took the bulk of the frontcourt minutes.
Robby Beasley fronted a post player on the left side around the mid post, but the rotation of the Portland State offense left the basket seemingly unprotected. Carter-Hollinger, who was on the opposite wing on the weak side, spotted the mismatch, reacted just as the Viking player caught the ball, stuffed the shot at the rim and possibly the most important part of it, sent the ball flying to Whitney to set up a Griz offensive possession.
DJ swat pic.twitter.com/358CMF6J6p— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) February 13, 2022
Against Sac State back before the calendar turned to 2022, Anderson showed the pick-and-roll coverage DeCuire noted.
The hosting Hornets ran a fake screen on the high-right wing and the screener slipped behind Anderson, who was still hedging the ball handler. As the pass hit the slipper, who had the ball right in front of the basket, Anderson had already recovered for a clean stuff at the rim.
Not in his house!! Anderson with a huge block!— Montana Griz Basketball (@MontanaGrizBB) December 3, 2021
💻 https://t.co/C7u134bLoO #GrizHoops #BigSkyMBB #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/WUmIfajRX3
But it all comes around to the team defense, Anderson said. He and Carter-Hollinger can do their jobs so well because Whitney does his, and whoever else on the floor is handling their assignment. For the Bozeman native, it's more about the team defense that allows the back line to flourish as a safety valve of sorts.
There's trust with a team defense like Montana's. The back line needs to trust that they will have help if needed, just like the guards trust they are covered in something breaks down. That is where Montana's defense has excelled.
"Whitney obviously does a great job on the ball," Anderson said. "We put a lot of emphasis of trying to not leave guys in islands, but he's special at sliding his feet and staying with guys. When he is doing that at an elite level, it makes it really easy — if someone does get by him or if something breaks down — for us to recover and be that second layer in the paint.
" ... It's really just everyone doing their job. When we all do our job it works really well. It's definitely everyone on the court doing what they are supposed to do."
Foul notes
At the same time as those key defensive plays happen though, a number don't pan out due to fouls called — sometimes warranted and other times not.
Carter-Hollinger is called for about three fouls per game and has fouled out six times. Anderson is also called for about three fouls per game and has fouled out a team-high eight times. Per advanced stats on KenPom.com, he commits an estimated 7.8 fouls per 40 minutes.
Anderson noted the issues and that he has worked on managing it better by avoiding cheap fouls — like accidental contact or a unneeded reach for example — early that could give him less room to make an actual foul or keep him from contesting or hedging a screen in fear of a fifth foul.
"I think I have gotten a bit better at managing it as the year has gone on," he said. "Obviously, it's been an issue, but you're going to get a couple tough ones, it happens."
Those numbers don't apply to just Anderson or Carter-Hollinger, as the entire Grizzlies team is called for 18.6 fouls per game — which ranks around the most in the Big Sky and among the top 50 or 60 most fouls committed among Division I teams.
