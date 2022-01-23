MISSOULA — There has been nothing subtle about the comments of head coaches Brian Holsinger and Tricia Binford heading into Monday night's Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game.
It's a big game for both Montana and Montana State, who share third place in the Big Sky Conference with identical league marks of 5-2. Both teams seem to have found a groove after struggling earlier in the month, each riding a three-game win streak.
Holsinger, Montana's first-year skipper, has been involved in a lot of Pac-12 rivalry games over the years as an assistant coach at Washington State and Oregon State. He knows it's pointless to even try masking the importance of them to shield players from the pressure cooker.
"I don't shy away from it," Holsinger said. "You have to be honest. Kids aren't stupid. They're smart. I mean, this game means more. It just does. There's no ifs, ands or buts. It means more to me. If it means more to me, means more to them, let's be honest about it.
"It's in-state. We want to beat them and they want to beat us. They've dominated us, so there's extra motivation without a doubt. We're going to prepare the best we can and see what we can do on their home court."
Monday's game was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues within the Montana State program. The delay has added to the anxious anticipation for both teams.
“It’s one of those things you always circle on the calendar, and it got circled in a different time frame because it had to get readjusted,” Binford said. “Now that’s our next. It’s an important game, it’s important for our state and we want to bring our best game.”
The Bobcats (10-8 overall) have owned the Lady Griz (12-4) the past three seasons, putting together a six-game win streak against their archrival. Montana State has compiled an impressive 9-1 mark at Worthington Arena this winter, and there's reason to believe the streak with continue.
On the other hand, Montana will take the floor brimming with confidence on both ends. The Lady Griz have been the most dominant team defensively in Big Sky play, allowing just under 58 points per game. Montana has also shown improvement with its 3-point shooting, which is something that has held it back in recent years.
Montana State counters with a team that ranks third in the Big Sky in scoring, averaging 71.0 points per game in league action.
"I'm really looking forward to the game," said Montana junior forward Carmen Gfeller, who leads her team in scoring (14.4 ppg). "Both teams are very well-coached and the Cats have come on strong as of late. I know they're probably just as pumped up for this game as we are, so I'm ready to battle it out."
Montana's toughest task defensively will be trying to contain Montana State junior point guard Darian White. The Boise native is averaging almost 18 points per game in league play and has been a thorn in the side of the Lady Griz for years, tallying 19 points in a win at Dahlberg Arena last season.
Montana must also figure out a way to play better on the road. The team has dropped its last two league games away from Missoula.
"I'm really anxious for this team to go on the road. I'm excited," Holsinger confided. "The last time we went on the road we played really poorly, just didn't execute. So I'm really challenging them to have a different focus.
"As a staff we're evaluating, 'OK, how can we better prepare them for the road?' We have three road games in a row now, so we will learn a lot from it."
Victor Flores contributed to this story
