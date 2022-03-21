MISSOULA — Robbie Patterson showed a lot of heart off the bench in the FCS quarterfinals in December, but his heart now lies beyond playing football.
So even though he was reminded why he loved football when he started the second half against James Madison in his first meaningful playing time since 2018, he stuck to his decision to move on from trying to be Montana’s starting quarterback.
He already knew grad school wasn’t for him, even if it meant a chance to play more football after his 2019 season was wiped out by an injury and the 2020 campaign was canceled by the pandemic, so he turned his focus toward life after football.
Patterson decided to take the plunge into working in video, which has been a longtime hobby of his. He’s been a videography intern for the UM athletic department this semester and just may have found his future career.
“I’m super happy that I did it,” he said, “because I probably never would have really put into fruition this passion that I’ve kind of discovered.”
Patterson was still out at spring football practice last week. Instead of taking snaps and making throws, he was filming those passes and catches and the play in the trenches. He then created both highlight videos shared on the football team’s Twitter account last week.
UM coach Bobby Hauck has been supportive of Patterson’s decision and is willing to help him find opportunities. Patterson might even have the chance to help with videos that show recruits what Griz football is all about.
“One, I think it’ll be beneficial to his future career to get some experience,” the longtime Griz coach said. “And second, he’s a good guy.”
Patterson has been in a learning phase because he’s never done videography in a serious fashion with expensive equipment. He does know the ins and outs of football, which allows him to understand where the ball is going and where the action will be at, helping him get quality footage.
He’s been working with Austin Valley, UM’s creative director for video production, to learn the finer aspects of filming and editing. He started by filming UM basketball games over the winter, cutting up clips to create highlight videos, and categorizing and filing footage for later use.
“What impresses me about Robbie is his eagerness to learn,” UM sports information director Eric Taber said. “He took the initiative, he came to us and said, ‘Hey, this is something I really like doing and something I want to learn more about and something I want to look at as a career.’
“When anybody shows that much enthusiasm for what they want to do, when they have clarity in what they want to do and they show enthusiasm and willingness to learn, that makes it a lot more fun for us in our department.”
Patterson has long had an interest in video as a creative outlet, watching YouTube creators and using his iPhone to film vacations with his family or friends. He would then use the iMovie app to create a short film about their road trips and is now using the more powerful Adobe software suite at UM.
He looked to go from amateur to professional by asking Taber during the fall about opportunities at UM. Patterson interviewed after the season and earned one of about 15 student internship spots in the sports information and marketing department.
“I’ve always liked capturing moments and memories,” he said. “I’ve always had an interest in doing something creative. I think that this is a really good way to use that creativity and it gives you a lot of options.”
Patterson has a job lined up this summer working in his hometown of Medford, Oregon, for the Medford Rogues, a summer collegiate wood bat baseball team, he said. He’ll have a chance to put into practice what he’s learning about video as he helps create content for the team’s website and social media feeds.
It’s not quite a job in the management and entrepreneurship field, which is the degree he'll graduate with in May, but he’ll be doing something into which he can fully put his heart. That’s the most important thing because he’s regularly gotten advice about doing something he loves, because then it’ll never feel like a job.
“I don’t ever wake up and go ‘Oh, dang, I don’t want to go do this today,’” he said. “Every day, I do wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I get to go film some stuff or hang out and edit things or learn new things.’ I do really enjoy it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.