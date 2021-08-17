MISSOULA — Corbin Walker has seen the video of then-Colorado player Ronnie Bradford blocking an extra point in the Orange Bowl, the difference in a 10-9 victory that gave the Buffaloes the 1990 national championship.
Montana coach Bobby Hauck has shown that video numerous times over the years, but Walker, a sophomore cornerback, didn’t know it was Bradford making the block. So, when Bradford was hired as the cornerbacks coach last spring, it took Walker some time to connect the dots.
He soon learned that Bradford played in the NFL for a decade, picked off John Elway in Super Bowl XXXIII, and has coached in the NFL and at high-level colleges for nearly two decades. That increased how Walker viewed Bradford’s credibility. He then got to see Bradford's knowledge first-hand in practices.
“His knowledge about the game is crazy,” Walker said. “He just brings all that knowledge he has and he’s laying it all on us. He’s just very good at the little things, the little details that we need to know to sharpen our game.
“His coaching style is not up in your face. But he’s very loud in the back of the field. He always wants you to do the right thing, always telling us to run to the ball. He’s always getting us better. He’s a great coach, I believe.”
Bradford has been tasked with working with the cornerbacks to turn what has been a weakness of the defense into more of a strength. He has the experience of coaching standouts like Champ Bailey, Ty Law, Dre Bly and Adoree’ Jackson over his 15 years coaching in college and the NFL.
Bradford has been making a good impression since Hauck brought him in midway through spring camp when C.J. Cox left to take a job in the FBS at Kent State. He adds even more veteran experience to a staff that already had over 200 years coaching combined.
“He’s got a good edge when he coaches,” Hauck said. “He’s pretty demanding. … When you get a new perspective, you get a little different view on how to play certain things or certain ways to play certain techniques. Ronnie’s obviously a wealth of knowledge for those guys.”
It helps that Bradford has some actual cornerbacks with which to work. The Griz had played with receivers-turned-cornerbacks in 2018 and 2019 in Hauck’s first two seasons back at UM.
They also have depth now. Walker has played 12 games at UM, the most of any corner on the roster. Senior Omar Hicks Onu is a transfer from Oregon State, where he played 30 games but missed a season with injury.
Justin Ford, who transferred from Louisville, last played in 2018 before he showed his hard-hitting abilities in the spring games. Freshman Autjoe Soe rounds out the top four corners who've been getting reps during camp.
Hicks Onu, Ford and Soe are all 6-foot-1 or taller, while Walker is 5-11, but they all seem to possess good athletic ability with tight coverage and competitiveness. TraJon Cotton, a 6-1 sophomore who played two games at Oregon State before transferring, could boost the options at cornerback as he returns from an injury last spring.
“They have pretty good frames,” Hauck said. “Most of them are long-armed. Good speed. To a man, they’re pretty willing tacklers, so that’s a good thing.”
The cornerbacks need to be able to hold up in one-on-one coverage on the outside because Hauck likes to leave them on an island. He’s looking for that group to be more consistent with that than in past years.
The growth of the cornerbacks should help solidify the secondary. Better play in coverage could give the defensive line more time to be disruptive up front.
It could still take some time for the corners to become what Hauck envisions. He believes it’s one of the two most technical positions, along with offensive tackle.
“They learn the scheme and then they learn how offenses are trying to attack, and that’s where instincts get developed,” he said. “I’m starting to see more familiarity with what they’re trying to stop and why we’re doing certain things.”
