MISSOULA — Ashley Herndon, who played soccer for James Madison from 2013-16 and later played professionally, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Montana women's soccer team.
"She’s mature and has a good understanding of things and is very committed to being a very good coach. This is what she wants to do,” UM head coach Chris Citowicki said. “It’s nice to have somebody like that here.”
Herndon spent a year in Portland as a practice player for the Thorns of the NWSL after concluding her collegiate career. She spent a year in the Czech Republic playing for SK Slavia Prague in that nation’s top league. She later played for teams in Switzerland and Iceland.
Herndon returned to James Madison from time to time, between her own seasons, to practice with her former team, more player than coach. That changed when she returned from Iceland last fall and joined the Dukes for the 2021 spring season, this time more coach than player.
“I was kind of on the road to retiring from playing but I wasn’t 100 percent sure yet. Once I started coaching, I realized this is what I want to do,” she said. “Really seeing it for the first time, I started to feel like I was in the right place.”
Herndon was voted the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year in 2013, first-team All-CAA as a sophomore, junior and senior, the CAA Player of the Year as a senior. She finished her career with 37 goals and 27 assists. Nineteen of her career goals were game-winners.
—UM sports information
