MISSOULA — Doubt and apprehension don't seem to register for Montana goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak.

Fear never makes it past the doorstep.

Ask Grizzly sixth-year soccer coach Chris Citowicki and he'll tell you the former Billings West standout is a Treasure State treasure. The rarest of Montana-raised gems that not only made it into an the NCAA Division I starting lineup as a redshirt freshman but helped set the tone for a team that's 5-1-1.

"To have somebody of her talent and ability here, who grew up in Billings, what on earth is somebody like that doing here?" Citowicki told 406mtsports.com. "If she was in California, getting another level of development, I think she'd be playing in the Pac-12 or the ACC somewhere.

"She's of that caliber and nobody knew about her. Thank goodness she's here."

The details surrounding Dvorak taking over as a starter this season tell you a lot about her greatest strength: belief in herself. Last year the 19-year-old showed her wares only in practice as a backup to Camellia Xu, the Big Sky Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 who transferred to the University of Minnesota this past winter.

Even then, when there was no indication Xu was leaving, Dvorak believed she'd be the starter in 2023.

"That's the way I have been raised," said the 5-foot-8 spark plug, who was named Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday. "Whether it took battling it out or (Xu) transferring to get it, so be it."

Citowicki was there to observe Dvorak in practice last summer, watching the newcomer match his starter save-for-save and dive-for-dive. In that time, he learned a thing or two about her attitude.

"When you meet her, you'll notice that she has that much confidence, that it's mine and I'm taking it," the coach said. "It's part of her presence, just exceptional confidence in herself and her ability, which is pretty rare for somebody her age.

"Her shot stopping ability, I still don't think anybody has seen it yet because we haven't been put under that pressure. No one has seen her extend to her full potential. That hasn't come at us because of her organizational ability up front and the level of talent we have in front of her that protects her."

Unlike most soccer players, Dvorak had it in the back of her mind even as a child that she wanted to play keeper. She was a dominant force at striker and midfielder, so her club coaches were left with a bit of dilemma.

One coach came up with unique form a motivation for Dvorak at age 10. He told her she could play keeper, but only after she scored three goals.

So that's what she'd do. She'd boot the ball into the back of the net three times and then run to the bench to grab her goalkeeper gloves.

By the time she was in middle school, her club coaches knew what they had in Dvorak as a special talent. One of those, former MSU Billings men's coach and current Villanova assistant Alex Balog, came up with the idea to challenge Dvorak against high-school-aged boys.

"I think I was a seventh grader and he invited me to train with them in club soccer," Dvorak said. "I remember the ball was moving at a pace I never experienced before. It was pretty intimidating and stuff but I was ready for it.

"I was happy to have that chance."

Dvorak still has areas where she can improve as a first-year college starter. She wants to separate herself from the rest of the Big Sky keepers by being a complete player and exceptional leader.

To that end, she's not afraid to speak her mind on the pitch.

"Communication is a big part that isn't stressed enough to goalkeepers, that you need to have really solid communication to be able to direct your team and your back line especially," she said.

"And just overall a goalkeeper's attitude is so different to field players because we're the last line of defense. You have to be a little bit different in the head to want to be saving soccer balls with your face and stuff at times."

Citowicki likes to use the word presence. Without presence at keeper, the rest of the team can feel it.

"When the other team is coming at us, there's just this subconscious effect of, 'If we screw this up, we're going to be scored on right away,'" he said. "You need somebody who is confident, who has presence, who can organize and lead so you feel like everything is under control."

One advantage Dvorak has in her leadership role is her academic background. She is a psychology/pre-med major and has already taken four classes in psychology.

"I feel like I can help my teammates if somebody else is getting in their head about having a few bad plays or something," she said. "I'm always there supporting them.

"It's also important to know how to talk to different people. You learn how to communicate with people that have different mindsets. Some teammates I know I can be a little more stern or strict with. Others I might word things differently."

Dvorak and her team are putting their sparkling 5-1-1 record to the test two times in the next seven days against non-conference foes at South Campus Stadium. First up is Georgia Southern on Sunday. Then comes Miami (Ohio) Thursday.

The Grizzlies have only given up four goals all season — two coming in a tie against Ohio State — and their coach is brimming with pride over their success.

"Our ability to control the game and play the way we want to play ... I knew we were going to be good but I didn't realize our midfield would be as dominant as it can be in games," Citowicki said. "We played against Oklahoma (Sunday) and I can show you the clips now and you'd be like, 'Wow, you look like by far the better team over that sequence of play.'

"It shocked me we're that far ahead of where I thought we were going to be."

Two big goals for the Grizzlies are to win the Big Sky tournament and return to the NCAA tourney for the third time in four years. As the season progresses, you may read less and less about Dvorak because that's the way it is with keepers, who don't have the spotlight as often as goal scorers.

That's fine with Dvorak, who finds joy in denying the opposition.

"I always just enjoyed the adrenaline rush of making the save and being the game changer in that way," she said.