MISSOULA — The Montana football team will have a limited number of fans in attendance at its two spring football games.
In addition, kick times have been confirmed and Cowles Montana Media has been pegged to provide a statewide broadcast with a worldwide stream available, Grizzly athletics announced Thursday.
After consulting with the Missoula City-County Health Department, Montana will be permitted to welcome roughly 5,000 fans inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium when Central Washington and Portland State visit on April 10 and 17, respectively.
Ticketing details and attendee health and safety guidelines will be announced in the near future. Both games are set to kick off at 11 a.m.
The telecast of Montana's two spring games will be provided by UM's broadcast partner Cowles Media Montana (owners of ABC, Fox, and SWX Montana), with similar viewing options for the Grizzlies' regular-season non-conference games.
For fans unable to attend, the game will be televised on one of Cowles' three stations across the state, with an in-state stream available on the Watch SWX App. Exact channel details will be announced in the near future.
Fans outside the state of Montana and around the world will also be able to watch both games via a global simulcast at GoGriz.com/watch for a nominal fee.
Montana was one of five Big Sky Conference schools that opted to play up to two games in a modified spring slate that falls more in-line with the traditional spring calendar, instead of a full six-game spring schedule.
The Grizzlies opened their spring practice period last Friday. The 21-practice season will conclude with the April 17 game against Portland State.
—UM sports information
