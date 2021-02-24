MISSOULA — Shooting to the top of the Big Sky Conference scoring list was a double-edged sword for Montana's Carmen Gfeller.
One on hand, it netted a lot of deserved attention for the sophomore post after all the hard work she put in during the summertime. On the other hand, extra attention can be a real pain in the neck.
Over the course of Montana's current five-game winning streak, opponents have tried to muscle Gfeller and cage her in when she catches the ball in the paint. The extra attention affected her numbers for a while, but she's bounced back in a big way, just missing a double-double last Saturday at Eastern Washington.
"It's definitely been an adjustment from the beginning of the season until now," said Gfeller, whose team will host league leader Idaho State Thursday at 7 p.m. "It makes a difference for sure. But we've created an inside-outside game and it makes teams have to defend the whole floor rather than feeling free enough to double down on the post.
"Once you take one thing away, it opens up something else. I'm really confident in our guards that they'll take advantage of that."
Gfeller averages 14.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. She'll be the most dangerous scorer, at least statistically, on the floor when the Lady Griz (12-7) take on the Bengals (16-3).
In order to beat Idaho State, Montana will need to be at its best. February wins over Portland State, Weber State (2) and Eastern Washington (2) were nice, but none of those teams have a winning record.
In short, it's time to see just how good the Lady Griz are with the Big Sky tourney less than two weeks away.
"Any time we get an opportunity to knock off someone at the top of our conference, that's an exciting feeling for the whole team," Gfeller said. "I know we're going to have a lot of energy going into these games.
"Idaho State is a really well-coached group, very physical and competitive."
Montana will want to pay extra close attention to Bengals senior guard Dora Goles. She lit up the Lady Griz for a career-high 36 points last February in a 72-59 home win for Idaho State, hitting five shots from 3-point range.
Montana will also want to make sure it is ready from the opening tip. The Bengals are coming off a rare loss, dropping an 88-80 overtime decision at Montana State Saturday.
"We have to be consistent in how we take care of the ball," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "What separates them from other teams is the physical toughness part. They just have a great presence about themselves.
"We need to take good care of the ball and make good decisions. We have to get good shots and finish those shots. Then we have to do everything we can to make them take less-efficient shots than they've taken all year, which is easier said than done."
Idaho State is the best shooting team in the Big Sky, hitting at a 43.7 percent clip in league action. Montana ranks eighth in that department (39.5 percent).
Still, Gfeller believes her team has turned a corner offensively, using balance to kick-start its February success.
"We're really getting to the point where every one of us is really understanding how each other is playing," she noted. "That's a difficult thing to do when you have a really new group. We're getting to the point where we're creating opportunities for each other. We're really spreading the floor scoring wise."
Beyond their wealth of battle-tested veterans, the Bengals have one of the best coaches in the league in veteran Seton Sobolewski. He has a reputation for getting the most out of his players and lately he's had Montana's number, winning five of six meetings.
Gfeller is hoping the Lady Griz can reverse the trend, taking advantage of the friendly confines of Dahlberg Arena.
"Any time you're on your home court it brings a positive feeling," she said. "Just having family there, a few friends, makes all the difference in the world."
Thursday has been designated as senior night for the Lady Griz. Senior guard Madi Schoening will be recognized. Saturday afternoon's home game against Idaho State will be the final appearance for the Lady Griz at Dahlberg Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.