MISSOULA — Sammy Akem and Cam Humphrey were reunited for one final time as receiver and quarterback inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on a cold Tuesday morning.
Akem caught passes from Humphrey during Montana’s Pro Day just about four months after both were knocked out of their final college game on Dec. 10 with injuries. It took about six weeks for Akem’s broken collarbone to heal and then it was back to training as he seeks a shot in the NFL.
Now 100 percent healthy, Akem was one of eight former Griz who competed in front of pro personnel ahead of the NFL draft later this month. Scouts from the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars were in attendance.
“I just wanted to prove that I’ve been putting in the work,” Akem said. “I just wanted to prove to them that even if I have a setback, I’m still going to come back and work my butt off to get in the best shape I possibly can and to put the best numbers out there I can. I just wanted to show them that I got grit and I like to work.”
Akem prepared for the Pro Day by training in Xenia, Ohio, at Athletes in Action from the beginning of February until Sunday. The nutrition program there also helped him get in better shape, he noted, and he checked in at 6-foot-3 3/8 and 220 pounds.
It took about two to three weeks of training for him to feel like he was back to normal strength wise, which he noticed when he got up to 185 and 205 pounds on the bench press. He did 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press Tuesday, which would’ve been tied for the second most among receivers at the NFL combine, although only three did bench press at that March event.
“I was really happy with my bench reps,” Akem said. “I did 14, and I hadn’t even benched 225 before like two weeks ago. I was really excited about what I did on the bench because given what I had been through, I was really thankful for what I was able to do.”
His training focused on the battery of physical drills required at the Pro Day. He also had a 40-yard dash time of 4.69 seconds, a vertical jump of 31.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches, all outside the top 20 in his position group at the combine.
He’ll now be working to get back in football shape in hopes that he receives a call from an NFL team.
“It would mean everything,” he said. “It’s been like a quiet dream for me my whole life because my brother was the 4-star, my brother was the guy who was recruited by all the schools close to home.
“It was one of my dreams, but it was never something I would be like, ‘Man, I’m going to the NFL. I’m going to the NFL,’ but it’d mean the world to me if I got that opportunity. I’ve worked my butt off, and I think I deserve a shot for sure.”
While Akem was rehabbing, offensive lineman Dylan Cook and cornerback Omar Hicks Onu participated in the College Gridiron Showcase, where seniors get to perform in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL and other pro leagues. They both participated in UM’s Pro Day also.
Hicks Onu put up 21 reps on the bench press, which would’ve been the most of any cornerback at the combine. He also had a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches, which would’ve tied for third, and a vertical leap of 36.5 inches would’ve been fifth. His 40-yard dash of 4.58 seconds was the fastest on the day.
Offensive lineman Moses Mallory put up 34 reps on the bench press, which would’ve been the most among O-linemen at the combine. Cook’s vertical jump of 32 inches would’ve tied for fourth among O-linemen and his 40-yard dash time of 5.06 seconds would’ve been 18th. He hoped his performance showed the scouts two things.
“That I can move and that I’m also athletic,” Cook said. “I used to play quarterback, so that’s obviously there. But I just wanted to get in front of them and be able to show it in front of their eyes in person.”
Cook trained with long snapper Matthew O’Donoghue and safety Gavin Robertson since he returned to town about a month ago. O’Donoghue and Robertson both participated in the Pro Day, although Robertson’s outing was cut short by an apparent injury, but not before he put up 16 reps on the bench press, which would’ve tied for sixth among safeties at the combine.
Cook also did some preparation for the Pro Day at the Training HAUS in Minneapolis. He felt that prepared him for all the drills, although the elements led to some slipping on the turf. After about four months of training, he now gets to relax and rehab before finding out if he gets a shot to prove himself in the NFL.
“It’d mean a lot,” he said. “Just kind of the reputation of the fraternity that is the NFL, it’s one of the hardest to get into, so just being there, no matter how long, would be an honor.”
Humphrey didn’t participate in any drills aside from throwing passes to Akem and passes for Hicks Onu to intercept. Matthew O’Donoghue displayed his long snapping after going through all the drills during the time in the stadium.
Kevin Macias showcased his field goal kicking, punting and kickoff abilities instead of going through drills.
“Just putting it through the uprights, I’m very confident in myself,” he said. “I know that I can be the consistent kicker that a lot of coaches want.”
