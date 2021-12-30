MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has had the Idaho State Bengals' number the past decade, and really for most of the series history.
The Grizzlies notched their 22nd win in a row over their Big Sky Conference foe out of Pocatello, Idaho, behind a balanced scoring attack Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena, 78-54.
Montana gets to 9-5 and 2-1 in Big Sky play and the Bengals fall to 2-10 and 0-3 in the league.
Five Grizzlies scored in double digits led by Josh Bannan at 19 on 8-of-12 shooting followed by starters Mack Anderson (12), Brandon Whitney (11), Robby Beasley III (11) and Kyle Owens (10) who off the bench.
Bannan added 10 boards for a double-double as he led the Grizzlies in scoring for the third game this season. Montana has had eight players lead the team in scoring across the team's 14 games. Bannan's three single-game leads is the highest for Montana.
While it is tough to say Montana has a "go-to" player, having five players who can consistently snag double-figure scoring is a nice thing to have, if it can be sustained.
Montana had 16 assists on 27 made field goals, committed just six turnovers and forced 16 Idaho State giveaways — ratios that head coach Travis DeCuire likes to see.
"That supports us," he said. " ... If you take care of the ball, get a shot every possession you're probably going to get a lot of assists and make a lot of shots. If you force turnovers you get into transition which is what we did."
DeCuire has never lost to Idaho State as the lead on the sideline for Montana as he notched his 13th win in as many tries against the Bengals. The win is also the 10th by at least 10 points.
As a program, Montana took its 110th win over Idaho State — the second most wins in a series for Montana trailing only the series with Montana State that the Grizzlies lead 153-148.
Idaho State played Montana to a close, 22-17 Grizzlies lead at the 8:55 mark of the first half. Some foul trouble hit the Grizzlies early with the Bengals 1-and-1 chances a the charity stripe at the 12:05 mark.
Montana outscored the Bengals 19-12 over the final eight minutes to take a 41-29 lead into half. Montana extended that lead to 47-33 off six straight free throws, two by Whitney and four by Anderson.
A Bannan dunk, Whitney layup and 3-ball eventually extended the lead to 20 with 12 minutes left. A few Anderson dunks, including a highlight alley-oop off a slick feed from Bannan put the game away.
BRINGING THE ENERGY TO DAHLBERG!#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/FtF6QZC6Hy— Montana Griz Basketball (@MontanaGrizBB) December 31, 2021
Once the Grizzlies went up by 20 the lead never dipped below 15. Seven of Bannan's 19 came in the last 2:28 to pad the Grizzlies' large lead.
The Grizzlies get a big one Saturday when they host Weber State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky) at 7 p.m. in Dahlberg Arena.
The Wildcats beat Montana State in Bozeman Thursday night, 85-75, behind 31 points by transfer guard Koby McEwen, 19 points from Dillon Jones and 16 by Jamison Overton.
Notes: Anderson set a new season-high with 12 points and three dunks. ... Owens hit double-figure scoring for the third time in the last four games. ... Bannan notched his fifth double-double of the season. ... Montana went with Derrick Carter-Hollinger in the starting lineup over Lonnell Martin Jr. The lineup was Montana's third different starting group this year. ... Scott Blakney missed his second straight game with a right wrist injury. His status going forward is unclear.
