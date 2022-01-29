MISSOULA — Cam Parker tried to miss it.
Montana entered the final minute of a physical, tough and defensive battle against Eastern Washington up by three, but a late run by the Eagles capped off by a contested 3-pointer off the hands of Steele Venters from the left wing tied the game at 59-all with 18 seconds left.
On what would end as Montana’s final possession, Parker came off a screen by Josh Bannan and flipped it to the forward around the high post. Bannan didn’t like what he had, so he tossed it back out to Parker with seconds ticking down hoping Parker would take the shot from distance.
Parker opted to drive middle and was met by a few Eastern Washington defenders who bailed out the Grizzlies guard and put him on the free-throw line.
First attempt: swish.
Then, after a timeout by head coach Travis DeCuire, Parker tried to intentionally miss with just three seconds left on the clock but he accidentally banked in a funky looking shot.
“Coach Trav said to miss the free throw cause he wanted the time to diminish a little bit and I ended up making the free throw,” Parker said. “I didn’t mean to make it but I’m just happy we got the win and am happy I was able to secure it for us. That was a big-time team. Eastern Washington is really good. It was a really cool atmosphere in here and it is always nice to have a sweep on the week.
“I did try to miss. So, my fault Coach Trav,” Parker added.
It ended up not mattering, though, as the Eagles final shot came too late.
Montana held on for a 61-59 victory at home to move to 11-0 at Dahlberg Arena Saturday night, 15-6 overall as 8-2 in Big Sky Conference play as the Grizzlies took their fourth win in a row and eighth win in the last nine games. Eastern Washington fell to 11-10 and 5-5 in league play.
“Banks open guys,” DeCuire said of Parker's make that was suppose to be a miss. “It allowed me to get two of our better defenders in the game. So, under normal circumstances we would put a little pressure on them, make them dribble a few times and hoist up something late. It was going to work out either way we just thought that, on a miss, they couldn’t run a play. … We lucked out a little bit. That’s what happens when you do the right things.”
Unlike the last game between the two in Cheney, Washington, that featured a combined 56 fouls, this go around was a bit cleaner from a foul standpoint with 35 combined fouls called. But, with all Montana-EWU games, it was physical, had its drama and the crowd of 3,882 — the largest home crowd of the season — was ruckus.
Montana led by 10 with just under 14 minutes to go after a run that included buckets by Bannan, Lonnell Martin and Robby Beasley put the home team in control.
Eastern Washington answered with a pair of free throws by Rylan Bergersen and a layup and a jumper by Linton Acliese to cut the deficit down to 48-44. The Eagles continued the surge with a 3-pointer by Eli Magnuson, then Steele Venters — who came in near the top of the league-leaders in scoring at 17.4 per game — hit his first shot of the night off a baseline pull up. A triple by Angelo Allegri put the Eagles up 52-50 with 4:28 left.
Then came the Grizzlies.
A young team that struggled to close out games a season ago faced the adversity head on. The Grizzlies picked up the aggression and answered.
Whitney drove to the lane and took some contact and got to the free-throw line. He went just 1 for 2 to make it a one-point game. Then, after a stop, Beasley hoisted a deep 3-pointer and watched the ball spin around, and around and one more time around before it popped out right into the hands of Bannan who converted an And-1 put back while falling to the hardwood.
“It did take a while,” Bannan, whose bucket and free throw put Montana up 54-52 with about three minutes left, said of the time it took for the ball to pop off the rim. “I was lucky; it gave me some time to get in position. Lucky the way it sort of dropped into my hands. It’s nice when it works out that way.”
A long 2-pointer by Derrick Carter-Hollinger appeared to be the dagger before Eastern Washington’s final run that eventually came up short.
No. 100
DeCuire added another milestone to his resume Saturday night.
The win over the Eagles put DeCuire at 100 Big Sky victories. He is just the fourth men's basketball head coach to join that exclusive club and is the first Montana Grizzlies coach.
DeCuire (100-38) joins Weber State head coach Randy Rahe (194-79), former Montana State coach Mick Durham (123-117) and former Boise State coach Bobby Dye (102-76).
“It means a lot,” DeCuire said. “I think since my first year, I feel like the conference has gotten better. It’s not top heavy in terms of Xs and Os. … There were years where you could circle sweeps — you knew you were going to beat a team twice because they just didn't have the players. Right now it’s not that. You see Sac State win at Northern Colorado. Anyone can beat anyone.”
Notes: Bannan led Montana with 21 points and nine rebounds. … The Grizzlies won despite shooting just 38.9% from the field and an uncharacteristic 68% from the foul line. Montana held EWU to 36.8% from the field and 25% from distance on just 6 of 24 shooting. … Venters finished with his lowest-scoring game of the season with five on 2 of 9 shooting as Whitney continued his run of shutting down the opposing team’s top options.
