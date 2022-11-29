MISSOULA – It’s easy to recruit size.
According to NCSA Sports, one of the top recruiting services in the country, the average FCS offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3 weighing 285 pounds. That’s large.
But having daunting figures alone on your offensive front isn’t enough.
For example, take the Grizzlies’ starting offensive linemen and compare them to the offensive linemen of their opponent this weekend: the North Dakota State Bison.
Both units are massive, with Montana’s starting big men having one less inch than NDSU’s, but being 12 pounds heavier.
However, and this isn’t meant as a slight to UM’s offensive line, which is good in its own right, the Bison are just better up front. Year in and year out, they send linemen to the NFL after they help create one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS.
This season, they have paved the way to over 3,000 rushing yards and three different 500-yards rushers. A season ago, the offense went for over 4,000 rushing yards.
They are trying to make this their sixth-straight year hitting that same mark.
And if that isn't enough evidence, take it from Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, who said this is the best o-line they’ll have seen all season.
“They come off the ball hard, they get bodies on bodies, they sustain blocks, they finish,” Hauck said. “It’s a good offensive line and that’s where it (the offense) starts.”
But what separates good from great?
To Hauck, it’s all about development. Seeing a lineman blossom into dominance takes time. It’s a meticulous and trying process that over years, pays off.
“Most of the great ones are veteran and they’ve been in their system … they’ve been recruiting guys and developing them for three or four years and then they roll them in to start. It’s the old Nebraska plan,” Hauck said. “Craig Bohl put it in place there when he got there in the early 2000s and it’s continued on and it takes time. Developing these guys takes 3-4 years.”
For example, look at Bison left tackle Cody Mauch:
When he arrived on campus as a freshman in 2017, he was listed as a 6-4, 237-pound tight end. As a senior, he’s a 6-6, 303-pound offensive lineman, has made 35-straight starts and is a potential NFL player with an offer to participate in the Senior Bowl.
Therein lies the difference.
But while NDSU has some offensive lineman skills that can apparently be taught, Montana will be entering the game with something you can’t teach: grit and toughness. Those are things that the Griz have always prided themselves on under Hauck. Intangibles that you simply do or do not have.
“I hope when they see us, they see a tough football team.” Hauck said.
The defensive line will have to set that tone early, and it’ll be down a man in doing so.
Starting defensive lineman DeAri Todd announced via his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday that he requires season-ending surgery for an injury suffered in the team’s first-round win over SEMO. He had 26 tackles, 4.5 of which were for loss and two sacks, before that.
That leaves them with Alex Gubner, Henry Nuce, Jacob McGourin, Kale Edwards and Eli Alford to fill the void. Not bad for a defensive line corps down a starter.
And they’ll be ready to throw the first punch in a blueblood matchup where the fronts will decide so much of the outcome.
“To be able to go and play in Fargo, I think that’s what a lot of the guys have been looking forward to since we’ve all gotten here,” Alford said. “So I think it’s going to be really fun and there should be a whole lot of energy."
