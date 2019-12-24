MISSOULA — With play in the Big Sky men’s basketball slate paused until conference action tips off Saturday, it's as good a time as any to look at some of the players who have impressed so far this season.
League play will be the ultimate decider who finishes with all-conference and MVP honors. But the nonconference slate of games has given us all a deep pool of players to watch.
As far as pure scoring goes, the Big Sky is pretty deep. Eleven players are averaging 15 points or more per game, led by Weber State’s Jerrick Harding. The senior from Wichita, Kansas, scores 20.0 points per contest on 53 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent when hoisting behind the 3-point line.
Harding was named the preseason Big Sky player of the year, but the Wildcats have sputtered out to a 4-7 record to begin the year.
Speaking of preseason accolades, the coach’s preseason favorite, Eastern Washington, has been impressive to begin the year, especially shooting the basketball. The Eagles lead the NCAA in scoring with 89.5 points per game and the shots come from everywhere — Eastern shoots 48.3 percent from the field as a team.
Several players on the team could be worthy of all-conference honors come mid-March, including Jacob Davison, Kim Aiken and Mason Peatling. The trio has helped Eastern Washington to a 7-4 start and perhaps pushed the Eagles to favorite status in the conference.
Peatling took the headlines with his Big Sky record-breaking 54-point outburst against NAIA school Multnomah earlier this year, but he is actually third on the Eagles in scoring with 15.7 points per game. Kim Aiken, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, has perhaps been the most impressive all-around player for Eastern, scoring 16.1 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting (35.4% on 79 3-point attempts) while hauling in 11.8 rebounds per game.
Aiken is the only Big Sky player averaging a double-double and his 1.9 steals per game rankings third in the conference. Davison leads Eastern Washington and is fourth in the conference in scoring with 18.0 points per game.
As far as all-around players go, no one has been more impressive than Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett. The senior leads the Grizzlies in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals attempted and free throws attempted.
Pridgett’s 19.4 scoring average is second in the league, while his 2.2 steals per game tops the conference. He also rankings sixth in the conference in rebounding (7.7) and also appears in the top-10 of the conference in assists, blocks and assist to turnover ratio.
Montana State’s Harald Frey (17.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 5.3 rpg) is also in the conversation, especially so after the Bobcats strong start. Portland State’s Holland Woods, Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton and Idaho’s Trevor Allen are some other names to watch.
Radebaugh wins PoTW
Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh took home Big Sky Player of the Week honors this week following strong outings against Denver and South Dakota.
Radebaugh scored 49 points between the two games, including a 26 point, six assist, five rebound, four steal effort against the Coyotes. On the season, Radebaugh is averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
He also recently became the 22nd Bears player to reach 1000 points in program history.
Big Sky teams in the NET
A week ago, the NCAA released its NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which are used as part of the process to help with seeding and at-large bids in the conference tournament.
Now that the rankings are live, they are currently updated daily. The NET uses a variety of ranking systems, including KenPom.com, Jeff Sagrin’s college basketball rankings, the Kevin Pauga Index and even an ESPN metric — the ESPN Basketball Power Index.
This is the second year the NCAA has used the tool.
As of Dec. 24, Eastern Washington tops the conference at No. 90, while Northern Colorado (No. 97) and Sacramento State (No. 105) are not far behind. Montana is fourth in the conference at No. 155 and Southern Utah is fifth at No. 158.
Portland State (No. 171), Northern Arizona (No. 198), Montana State (No. 241), Idaho State (No. 254), Weber State (No. 298) and Idaho (No. 311) round out the rest of the Big Sky.
