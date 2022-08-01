MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies placed a Big Sky Conference-best four players on one of three preseason All-America teams released Monday by the Football Championship Subdivision news outlet Stats Perform.
Linebacker and 2021 Buchanan Award finalist Patrick O'Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and kick returner/wide receiver Malik Flowers each earned a place on the first team. Safety Robby Hauck landed on the second team.
The Stats Perform Preseason All-America team was compiled by FCS analyst Craig Haley. All 15 FCS conferences and 57 schools are represented among the 105 All-Americans, which included 56 players who were postseason All-Americans previously.
Last week, O'Connell became the fourth Grizzly linebacker in the past five years to be named the Big Sky's preseason defensive MVP, with Ford, Flowers, and Hauck each being named to the preseason all-conference team at the football kickoff event in Spokane.
O'Connell returns after one of the best defensive seasons in Montana history as a junior. The former walk-on posted 105 tackles and was the Big Sky regular season leader in sacks as a junior with 14. For his efforts, the Kalispell native finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top defender in FCS football.
A consensus All-American, he was a first-team All-Big Sky pick and was named the team's Steve Carlson MVP and co-recipient of the Doug Betters Golden Helmet Award.
Ford earned preseason all-conference honors after leading all divisions of college football in interceptions with nine in 2021, going on an unprecedented streak of eight-straight games with a pick. He also logged a pair of touchdowns on interception returns and a fumble return for a touchdown against Montana State.
His nine interceptions were the most in a single season ever by a UM cornerback and were tied for the third-most single-season INTs in program history. He was one of three defenders to be named Defensive team MVP by the UM coaches after the season.
In addition to his prolific haul of INTs, Ford posted 41 tackles (29 solo), a pair of TFLs, a sack, 11 pass breakups, and led the team in pass deflections with 20.
Flowers earned special teams preseason All-America honors as he enters his senior season as Montana's all-time leader in kick return touchdowns. He ran back two returns for TDs in 2021 to earn a place on three All-America teams. He's tallied five career return TDs with 2,044 career return yards – the second-most in UM history. His current average of 28.4 yards on 72 returns is the best in school history as well.
Hauck is poised to shatter the all-time tackles record at Montana, entering his senior year sitting at No. 3 on UM's career tackles list with 364 and chasing former Grizzly Dante Olson's school record of 398 stops. He's also on track to break EWU's Ronnie Hamlin's Big Sky record of 473 tackles.
Hauck earned All-America honors in 2021 after posting his second-straight season with over 125 tackles, missing his 2019 career-high of 129 by a single stop last year at 128. A star in the classroom and on the field, he is poised to become just the third, three-time Academic All-American in program history.
Montana was picked to win the Big Sky title race for the first time in a decade in both the preseason media and coaches poll at the Big Sky kickoff in July.
