MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State.
Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
Over the past couple days, the Big Sky has been under scrutiny rather than being seen as a rising conference at the FCS level.
Backstory
With just over three minutes remaining in the game, UM led the Hornets 24-17 and had forced them into a fourth-and-5. If the Griz could force a turnover on downs, they could potentially run out the clock and pick up an upset win on the road.
Sac State quarterback Jake Dunniway dropped back and tossed a pass toward the right sideline that receiver Jared Gipson reeled in, going out of bounds at the Montana 4-yard line. With its close proximity to the boundary line, the play was called a catch on the field but was soon brought to review.
After reviewing the play, the officiating crew revealed that the call stood, giving Sac State a fresh set of downs on the UM goal line. Quarterback Asher O’Hara subsequently scored, tying the game and forcing overtime.
The problem is that every angle of the Dunniway-to-Gipson replay shown on ESPN broadcasts proved that Gipson did not have control of the ball while in bounds.
This is not to let the Griz off the hook. They had their chances to put the game away on their own and didn’t. But this call changed the complexion of the game.
In overtime, the Hornets scored on their first try, once again courtesy of O’Hara. In response, UM took some shots to the end zone where once again, the referees became the hot topic. On third and fourth down, passes went to the end zone, and there was contact between the cornerback and receiver.
The sideline official chose to make no call on both plays, sealing a 31-24 home team win.
While the pass interference calls are much more subjective, they too became a point of conversation following the game.
At the time, Griz head coach Bobby Hauck had this to say about the game: “We had quite a few really bad breaks … I thought the last play in particular was pretty questionable but we’ll look at that on film and see.”
Response
As a result of it all, 406mtsports.com reached out to the Big Sky Conference on Sunday morning, requesting comment on the officiating and if any action would be taken to reprimand the crew that handled the game.
On Monday afternoon, 406mtsports.com was told that the conference would be releasing a statement in regards to the request. That statement was made from Wistrcill’s Twitter, and acknowledged only a small portion of the request:
“Heard from many about UM-Sac game, so thought I would respond. The official, who was in correct position, made a judgement call. Replay official reviewed it and couldn’t find indisputable evidence to overturn it. Play stands as called. Wish we had 17 camera angles, but we don’t.”
This casual response offered no clarity as to what replays their crew was looking at, nor did it address the decision between pass interference or no pass interference, whether there would be consequences towards the officials, and how they can move forward from this.
UM athletic director Kent Haslam met with Wistrcill “at length” on Monday about the handling of the situation, but he chose to keep the contents of that conversation private.
However, Haslam shared some overarching thoughts with 406mtsports.com.
“First of all, Sac State beat us. We had multiple opportunities to win the game,” Haslam said. “But officiating is a topic people love to debate on. It’s the one thing we can all agree on: that the refs never get it right. I won’t go into any specifics because I don’t want to take away from Sac State’s big win.”
Haslam did explain, though, that he’s always been taught that the officiating crew has the same replay angles as that of ESPN.
With that knowledge, Haslam did have this to say about the fourth-down conversion and Wistrcill’s statement: “I certainly don’t think we need 17 cameras to get something right. I don’t know if any sports organization has 17 different camera views, so I think that is irrelevant.”
Outcome
Regardless, players, coaches and even the AD associated with the Griz are ready to put the game in the past.
They have their sights set on Weber State this weekend. The Wildcats made some negative national news of their own this weekend. In a game versus Montana State, the Wildcats set the single-game collegiate record for safeties.
On punt attempts, they snapped four balls over their punter's head out of the back of the end zone.
“It’s on to Weber State, another huge test on the road,” Hauck said Monday. “I think they’ve played really well in all three phases through the first two-thirds of the season … we’re excited for the challenge and ready to get back to work today.”
