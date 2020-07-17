The Big Sky Conference is moving up its virtual media day to July 23-24, the organization said in a statement.
The annual Big Sky Kickoff was originally set for July 28-29. A Big Sky spokesperson told the Bozeman Chronicle's Paul Schwedelson that the decision came because the content for the event was done sooner than was anticipated.
All 13 league head coaches and one student-athlete from each program is set to participate. The media day will being at 10 a.m. MT on Thursday, July 23 with an address from Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill. The event will be televised in its entirety on Pluto TV Ch. 531.
The conference preseason coaches and media polls will be released following the address. Head coach interviews will take place on Thursday, with players going on Friday.
Montana head coach Bobby Hauck will be the ninth coach interviewed. Montana State's Jeff Choate will go second. UM wideout Samori Toure will be the Griz player interviewed while Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd will represent the Bobcats.
Friday's event will also being at 10 a.m. and will include the preseason all-conference team as well as the preseason MVP's.
