Two weekends ago, Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill resigned.
He cited personal reasons.
If you were having any doubts about the Montana football team cleaning the Demons' clock Saturday, that should ease them. That and the fact Northwestern State is picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference, a league that historically hasn't fared well against the Grizzlies in the playoffs.
Crill was replaced by offensive line coach Beau Blair, who joined the team in January after serving for a year as offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands. In case you're interested, New Mexico Highlands led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in passing offense and was second in total offense last season, but still finished 4-6.
I just don't see Northwestern State scoring a lot of points against the Grizzlies' rock-solid defense. When Montana's head coach expressed concern about the Demons' offense in his Monday press conference — he used the word unnerving to describe game preparation — it reminded me of an old high school football coach I had to deal with back in 1988.
He had a juggernaut in little Decorah, Iowa. His teams mangled the competition. But when you asked him for a comment prior to the game, he'd come up with some laughable line like, "Well our opponent is in an enviable position, you see, because they have nothing to lose."
Enviable position. Good one.
Now that Montana's preseason work is over, there is one thing I'd like to get off my chest: I couldn't care less who wears the No. 37 legacy jersey. Seriously, does it matter if the Griz come out and spank Northwestern State by 40 points Saturday?
In the 15 years I've been tracking Montana, I've thoroughly enjoyed watching the stars. Cole Bergquist, Marc Mariani, Chase Reynolds, Colt Anderson and Brock Coyle are some of my personal favorites. None of those guys wore No. 37.
I'll just be happy for Marcus Welnel when the week is over. The linebacker from Helena was supposed to be No. 37, then we weren't sure because he wore No. 10 in practice, then the media jumped on it, then folks started wondering what was up with Welnel, then Welnel was finally announced as No. 37 on Thursday.
Hey, Welnel didn't ask for any of that, folks. He didn't even ask for No. 37. It was passed down to him as a sign of respect from a former teammate.
I'll be pulling for Welnel in his starting role Saturday.
This week marks the start of the college football season en masse. For the most dependable, in-depth daily coverage of the Montana football team, look to Frank Gogola and the Missoulian.
Northwestern State at Montana (1 p.m., ABC/Fox): Griz fans are anxious to see San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson make his Montana debut at starting quarterback. I'm predicting big things for the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jackie Johnson. Speltz: Montana 52, Northwestern State 10. Gogola: Griz 49, Demons 0.
McNeese State at Montana State (6 p.m., ABC): The Cats, like the Griz, are opening with a Southland Conference team. McNeese is picked to finish fourth in that league. Count me among those excited to see Tommy Mellott make his return to the field after suffering a bad injury in the FCS title game last season. Whether you're a Bobcat or Griz backer, you have to love the Pride of Butte, overnight quarterback sensation Tommy Mellott. Speltz: Bobcats 35, McNeese State 17. Gogola: MSU 31, McNeese State 14.
Tennessee State at Eastern Washington (2 p.m.): The Eags are picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky. That just doesn't sound right to those of us that have been admiring them the past 15 years. Eastern did lose 10 starters from last year's 10-3 team, but they've got a lot of experience back. The most impressive thing about Tennessee State, who finished 5-6 last season, is that the team is coached by Eddie George. He won't be playing Saturday and I'm picking Eastern. Speltz: Eags 30, Eddie George State 20. Gogola: TSU 28, EWU 27.
Idaho at Washington State (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network): The Cougs enter the year with head coach Jake Dickert in his first full season. Dickert stepped in as the interim coach last year and finished 3-3, including a dramatic win in the Apple Cup (versus Washington) in Seattle. WSU added transfer quarterback Cameron Ward, who earned the starting spot under new offensive coordinator Eric Morris. Idaho finished 4-7 last season. Speltz: WSU 55, Idaho 7. Gogola: Washington 42, Idaho 14.
UC Davis at Cal (2 p.m., Pac-12 Network): The Golden Bears went 5-7 in 2021. UC Davis earned its second FCS playoff appearance in program history before falling to South Dakota State in the first round. The Aggies return Big Sky Preseason Offensive MVP and Walter Payton Watch List senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. He will be fun to watch but I don't see Davis winning in Berkeley, California. Speltz: Cal 28, Davis 17. Gogola: Cal 35, UC Davis 14.
Houston Baptist at Northern Colorado (2 p.m., ESPN+): Houston Baptist finished 0-11 last year and was blown out by Northern Colorado in Houston. The Bears were picked to finish dead last this year in the Big Sky preseason coaches' poll. I'm going with the Bears in a close one, mostly because the game is in Greeley, Colorado. Speltz: Bears 24, Houston Baptist 21. Gogola: UNC 31, HBU 21.
Utah Tech at Sacramento State (7 p.m.): Utah Tech, the team formerly known as Dixie State, is entering its third season as an FCS program. The team was 1-10 last season and will have its hands full against Big Sky powerhouse Sac State. Speltz: Hornets 41, Utah Tech 14. Gogola: Sac State 38, Utah Tech 17.
